KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Making a monster plant with your kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are all kinds of fun arts and crafts projects you can do this Halloween season. That includes an easy way to make a monster plant with your kids. “It’s not only fun, but it’s also teaching kids about gardening and plants, and things like...
KBTX.com
Enjoy pizza and wine to fund a shopping spree for Brazos Valley kids at ‘Pizza for a Purpose’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoy some pizza and help out a good cause at Pizza for a Purpose on Oct. 16. A ticket gets you a 12″ pizza from Napa Flats and a bottle of wine, or a non-alcoholic option. All of the proceeds go toward Clothing for Kids.
KBTX.com
Learning Express Toys shares popular kids’ Halloween costumes, DIY options
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween will be here sooner than we know it, so Learning Express Toy’s owner Bridget Mais has recommendations on popular in-store costumes along with some that will allow for more creativity. “We all know we’ve not been able to have a proper Halloween, and...
KBTX.com
Say ‘Howdy’ to these Bryan locations and win yourself a prize
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is highlighting the very best the city has to offer. This time, it’s with their Howdy Challenge. The Howdy Challenge is a free mobile passport featuring 19 of the top things to do, events to attend and businesses to stop by in Bryan. Examples include BigShots Golf Aggieland, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market and the Queen Theatre.
KBTX.com
Celebrating Nat’l Wine Month with charcuterie pairings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s hard to think of a better way to celebrate National Wine Month than with a tall glass of your favorite blend, accompanied by the perfect charcuterie board!. Owner of Vino Boehme, Kristy Petty, stopped by The Three to teach co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa...
KBTX.com
Senior Autumn Festival gives older adults a way to celebrate friendships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adults of all ages sometimes need a night to cut loose and socialize. The College Station Parks and Recreation Department is giving older adults that opportunity by hosting the 2022 Senior Autumn Festival. This year’s event will be jam-packed with fun and festive things to do...
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local bluegrass artist Regan Quinn joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Oct. 7. She performed her single “Like the Wind” which has gotten radio play Texas stations including Maverick 100.9. Some of her upcoming performances this month in College Station...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Ferret received lifesaving pacemaker at Texas A&M
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s not every day that veterinarians at the Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital (SATH) get to sew a pacemaker onto a beating heart roughly the size of a grape!. But when Hypnos, a 5-year-old ferret, arrived at the SATH with a very slow heart...
KBTX.com
Try to dunk Rusty and Shel at First Friday for a good cause
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland is hosting a couple of fundraisers at this month’s First Friday event in Downtown Bryan. Participants can take a shot at dunking several people including News 3′s Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley at the Downtown Elixir and Spirits courtyard. Each attempt to soak them will help raise money for the organization’s satellite club. You can buy one throw for $5, or three throws for $10.
KBTX.com
Nationwide Christmas tree price increase affecting College Station Noon Lions Club
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You may have to pay a little extra to bring some holiday cheer to your household. The prices of Christmas trees have gone up nationwide and the College Station Noon Lions Club say they will most likely be affected by this during their annual Christmas tree lot.
KBTX.com
Transform with the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe this season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe is inviting the entire community to embark on a year of transformation with their upcoming season. It’s all happening under the theme “a year of metamorphosis.”. “This year’s theme was inspired by all of us emerging from the pandemic,...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Marnie
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marnie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Oct. 7. The shelter believes Marnie is about 10 years old and an Australian cattle dog mix. Staff describe her as a sweet girl who loves treats. Marnie is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped so she...
KBTX.com
Concerns raised about ADA accessibilty on Aggie Spirit buses and at bus stops
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed by Former President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and was created to ensure that disabled Americans are protected from discrimination in several areas, including transportation, employment, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government programs and services.
KBTX.com
Celebrating National 4-H Week as an Opportunity 4 All
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s National 4-H Week and Brazos County 4-H members are celebrating in a big way!. 4-H Officers Sam Aguirre and MaKenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to talk about the theme of this week: Opportunity 4 All. The week is designed...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, October 6, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card: October 6, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD hopes to move auxiliary department into new location
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With Bryan ISD’s continued growth their current Auxiliary Services Center has become inefficient. The building has been around since 1976 and has not received any major upgrades since then. The department wants to build their new Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on a plot of land near...
KBTX.com
Half of area counties now under a Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought conditions are steadily returning across the Brazos Valley. As of Wednesday, it has been 29 days since the last measurable rain fell in the area. Burn Bans are starting to be issued again, several of which have gone into effect just in the last 24 hours. Outdoor burning is now prohibited for half of the area’s 16 counties due to these dry conditions. Counties Currently Under a Burn Ban:
KBTX.com
Section of Copperfield Drive in Bryan closed for almost a month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers may want to plan on changing their route if they use Copperfield Drive in Bryan. Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Copperfield Drive is temporarily closed between Park Meadow Lane and Coppercrest Drive while crews install a new storm sewer pipe and repave the road. Drivers...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan Fire Department welcomes new graduates
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Fire Department welcomed more than a dozen new firefighters. They graduated on Friday and joined Bryan’s first responders in protecting our community. The Bryan Fire Department was established on July 5, 1871. Now, the department responds to thousands of calls each year.
KBTX.com
‘Its not just a patient, but someone’s son’: Texas A&M student recovers from snowboarding accident
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back in January of 2022, Brad Gowan’s life changed forever. Nine months later though, he managed to beat all the odds. Brad Gowan is a senior at Texas A&M University who spends his time involved with StuMo (Student Mobilization), studying for a Biomedical Science degree and hanging out with his fraternity.
