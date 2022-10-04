ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Making a monster plant with your kids

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are all kinds of fun arts and crafts projects you can do this Halloween season. That includes an easy way to make a monster plant with your kids. “It’s not only fun, but it’s also teaching kids about gardening and plants, and things like...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Say ‘Howdy’ to these Bryan locations and win yourself a prize

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is highlighting the very best the city has to offer. This time, it’s with their Howdy Challenge. The Howdy Challenge is a free mobile passport featuring 19 of the top things to do, events to attend and businesses to stop by in Bryan. Examples include BigShots Golf Aggieland, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market and the Queen Theatre.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Bryan, TX
Lifestyle
Bryan, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Bryan, TX
KBTX.com

Celebrating Nat’l Wine Month with charcuterie pairings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s hard to think of a better way to celebrate National Wine Month than with a tall glass of your favorite blend, accompanied by the perfect charcuterie board!. Owner of Vino Boehme, Kristy Petty, stopped by The Three to teach co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local bluegrass artist Regan Quinn joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Oct. 7. She performed her single “Like the Wind” which has gotten radio play Texas stations including Maverick 100.9. Some of her upcoming performances this month in College Station...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Dessert#Food Drink Info#Cooking#Chocolate Ice Cream#Make Yourself#Food Drink#Food Stall Info#Bvtm#Billy S Grille And Bar#Billy S Grille Bar#Cookies The Howler
KBTX.com

Try to dunk Rusty and Shel at First Friday for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of Aggieland is hosting a couple of fundraisers at this month’s First Friday event in Downtown Bryan. Participants can take a shot at dunking several people including News 3′s Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley at the Downtown Elixir and Spirits courtyard. Each attempt to soak them will help raise money for the organization’s satellite club. You can buy one throw for $5, or three throws for $10.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Transform with the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe this season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe is inviting the entire community to embark on a year of transformation with their upcoming season. It’s all happening under the theme “a year of metamorphosis.”. “This year’s theme was inspired by all of us emerging from the pandemic,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Marnie

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marnie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Oct. 7. The shelter believes Marnie is about 10 years old and an Australian cattle dog mix. Staff describe her as a sweet girl who loves treats. Marnie is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped so she...
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KBTX.com

Concerns raised about ADA accessibilty on Aggie Spirit buses and at bus stops

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed by Former President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and was created to ensure that disabled Americans are protected from discrimination in several areas, including transportation, employment, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government programs and services.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Celebrating National 4-H Week as an Opportunity 4 All

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s National 4-H Week and Brazos County 4-H members are celebrating in a big way!. 4-H Officers Sam Aguirre and MaKenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to talk about the theme of this week: Opportunity 4 All. The week is designed...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card, October 6, 2022

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card: October 6, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD hopes to move auxiliary department into new location

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With Bryan ISD’s continued growth their current Auxiliary Services Center has become inefficient. The building has been around since 1976 and has not received any major upgrades since then. The department wants to build their new Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on a plot of land near...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Half of area counties now under a Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought conditions are steadily returning across the Brazos Valley. As of Wednesday, it has been 29 days since the last measurable rain fell in the area. Burn Bans are starting to be issued again, several of which have gone into effect just in the last 24 hours. Outdoor burning is now prohibited for half of the area’s 16 counties due to these dry conditions. Counties Currently Under a Burn Ban:
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Section of Copperfield Drive in Bryan closed for almost a month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers may want to plan on changing their route if they use Copperfield Drive in Bryan. Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Copperfield Drive is temporarily closed between Park Meadow Lane and Coppercrest Drive while crews install a new storm sewer pipe and repave the road. Drivers...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan Fire Department welcomes new graduates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Fire Department welcomed more than a dozen new firefighters. They graduated on Friday and joined Bryan’s first responders in protecting our community. The Bryan Fire Department was established on July 5, 1871. Now, the department responds to thousands of calls each year.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy