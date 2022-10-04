BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75. “FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”

