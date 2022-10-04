Read full article on original website
North Port leaders work to restore Price Boulevard after damage from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port took a hard hit as Category 4 Hurricane Ian made its way through Florida last week. Specifically, city leaders say they are working on Price Boulevard with a contractor to restore the failed waterway crossings and open the east-west corridor. The work will...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
Hurricane Ian survivors eligible for transitional sheltering
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian could be eligible for the transitional sheltering assistance program, the White House announced Friday. The state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the program for people in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
Northern Sarasota County schools reopen Monday, other schools plan for 1 week after
SARASOTA, Fla — After more than a week of disruption from Hurricane Ian, classes will resume for some in Sarasota County. But the aftermath is forcing schools to the county's south to remain closed. The district announced Tuesday it's planning to open in phases. Schools located north of Taylor...
'Nobody asked for this': Debris left by Hurricane Ian in Polk County could take months to be cleared
BARTOW, Fla. — In Polk County, they’re asking for patience as it now looks like it could be three to four months before debris left over from Hurricane Ian finally gets cleared away. County workers say there’s just so much debris — so widespread — they believe it...
Hurricane Ian deaths in Florida rise to 92, medical examiner says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are now 92 deaths connected to Hurricane Ian in Florida, the state's district medical examiners reported Thursday. It's a small rise from Wednesday as three more people were reported dead since the hurricane rocked the southwest Florida coast leaving behind a devastating path. In...
Debris pick-up in Manatee County to begin Friday
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Debris collectors will soon be driving across Manatee County picking up storm debris from Hurricane Ian, the county announced. Debris haulers will begin collections in some parts of the county as early as Friday, Oct. 7. The county has been separated into western, northeastern and southeastern service areas for pick-up schedules, the county says. A separate contractor will be responsible for each area and will create the collection routes.
Tampa Police lead another convoy to North Port for Hurricane Ian relief
TAMPA, Fla. — More help is on the way to some of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Tampa police officers are heading to North Port to help with relief and recovery efforts. The convoy left this morning heading south with help and hope. "You don't even have...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: U.S. 41 northbound blocked at Manatee Avenue
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Manatee Avenue in Bradenton. Two westbound left turn lanes are also blocked. Avoid the area if possible.
Caravan of supplies, meals and workers are heading from Pinellas County Schools to Lee County
LARGO, Fla. — A caravan of supplies, workers and thousands of meals is heading from Largo to Fort Myers, with the goal of getting Lee County schools back open to students as quickly as possible in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Early Thursday morning, Pinellas County Schools sent a...
Farmers in Hardee County face obstacles after Hurricane Ian ruins crop
WAUCHULA, Fla. — In Hardee County, there are areas still completely underwater, more than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. For farmers, the damage was extensive. "Just stuff that's going to take time to put back together," Darin Hughes said. He's the vice president of Krause Services' citrus...
Myakka River flooding continues to impact Snook Haven in wake of Ian
VENICE, Fla — Justin Pachota said he's seen two to three inches of water creep into the Snook Haven Restaurant in Venice before. But after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week, at least four feet of water went into the building, Pachota said. He still hasn't been able to get in.
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Friday morning. 1. Disaster recovery center now open in North Port. A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other...
Longboat Observer
Myakka area sees county’s largest struggles from Hurricane Ian
Most Manatee County residents breathed a sigh of relief after Hurricane Ian passed because of less-than-devastating damage. But not those in Myakka City and its surrounding area. The Category 4 hurricane, which relentlessly pounded the area Sept. 28-29, led to swollen rivers that swallowed homes, farms and livestock. Perhaps the...
fox13news.com
Sarasota man brings in supplies by boat to Pine Island after Hurricane Ian
MATLACHA, Fla. - A man in Sarasota has made it his mission to bring supplies to those in need of help after Hurricane Ian. He's brought more than $30,000 worth of supplies so far – all by boat. Richard Dear loads up his trailer in Sarasota and heads South...
Farm in Myakka City damaged in hurricane and in need of help
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. For one farm in Myakka City, it’s been a challenge. The couple who owns and operates Myakka Trail Rides farm lost some animals in the flood waters and a lot of their farm was damaged.
Mysuncoast.com
Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75. “FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”
Florida Weekly
FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery
The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
10 Tampa Bay
