ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Hurricane Ian survivors eligible for transitional sheltering

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian could be eligible for the transitional sheltering assistance program, the White House announced Friday. The state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the program for people in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Manatee County, FL
Government
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

Debris pick-up in Manatee County to begin Friday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Debris collectors will soon be driving across Manatee County picking up storm debris from Hurricane Ian, the county announced. Debris haulers will begin collections in some parts of the county as early as Friday, Oct. 7. The county has been separated into western, northeastern and southeastern service areas for pick-up schedules, the county says. A separate contractor will be responsible for each area and will create the collection routes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Brown
Person
George Kruse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Florida Power Light#Fpl#Preco
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Friday morning. 1. Disaster recovery center now open in North Port. A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Myakka area sees county’s largest struggles from Hurricane Ian

Most Manatee County residents breathed a sigh of relief after Hurricane Ian passed because of less-than-devastating damage. But not those in Myakka City and its surrounding area. The Category 4 hurricane, which relentlessly pounded the area Sept. 28-29, led to swollen rivers that swallowed homes, farms and livestock. Perhaps the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75. “FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”
BRADENTON, FL
Florida Weekly

FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery

The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy