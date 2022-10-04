ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Rejects Death Penalty in Potential Serial Killer Case

Billy Chemirmir faces back-to-back life sentences after being convicted of murdering a second elderly woman because Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot has declined to seek the death penalty. Suspected of killing nearly two dozen older women primarily at their assisted living homes, Chemirmir’s case has received significant attention, as reported...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive

On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens

DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Woman Fatally Shot on Sidewalk

A woman died on Monday after she was shot on a sidewalk in South Dallas, Dallas police announced. At approximately 7:40 p.m. on October 3, officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue, close to Lawhon Street. Upon arrival, they found a woman had been shot multiple times.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Report

Sulphur Springs Police served a warrant at a house on Hodge Street, contacting 29-year-old Francisco Manuel Velasco for Violation of Probation for arson. They found a small quantity of methamphetamine and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Hopkins County Deputies responded to a church in Brashear where a...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
ARLINGTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KLTV

Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Fire Investigation Confirms a Double Murder-Suicide

Carrollton Police have confirmed the causes of death of three members of the same family during a fire breakout on October 1. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, the bodies of an elderly man and his two adult children were found in the apartment in the 3900 block of Alto avenue in North Carrollton last Saturday. Carrollton police officers said the fire incident was under investigation as a murder-suicide case.
CARROLLTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses

On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
DALLAS, TX

