dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Rejects Death Penalty in Potential Serial Killer Case
Billy Chemirmir faces back-to-back life sentences after being convicted of murdering a second elderly woman because Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot has declined to seek the death penalty. Suspected of killing nearly two dozen older women primarily at their assisted living homes, Chemirmir’s case has received significant attention, as reported...
Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction
DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths — his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life without parole,...
Police: 4 killed in Fort Worth shooting over robbery involving drugs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were fatally shot in North Texas on Friday night in a case Fort Worth police believe was an attempted robbery involving drugs, authorities said. In a statement Saturday, police said three people died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. A fourth...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive
On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
Four dead following Friday evening shooting in Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader Corey Session is frustrated about the latest homicides in Fort Worth. He calls Friday night's deadly gun violence in the Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth senseless, and he has concerns about how people will react. "It's nerve-wracking," Session said. "It's really...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Sentenced for Murder Committed While Disguised as a Security Guard
A 25-year-old from Plano has been sentenced to life in prison by a Collin County Jury. Jordan Christopher Jacobs was found guilty of a robbery that led to the brutal death of an innocent man. On July 7, 2021, Steven Gambles, 32, was killed by Jacobs at the Shops at...
Dallas man sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking, 'systematically' brutalizing his victims, officials announce
DALLAS — A Dallas man who called himself “Macknificent” was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday for human trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Tremont Blakemore, 43, was first arrested in September 2018 and later charged in September...
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens
DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
Life in prison for Plano man who shot a stranger for looking at his girlfriend
It was July 2021, that prosecutors say Steven Gambles was at the Shops of Legacy, when the 25 year old Jacobs, a complete stranger, passed him outside of the Mini Mart.
Missing Dallas woman now connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County
A Dallas woman missing for two years has now been connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County. Mercedes Clement was last seen with a man police say is a person of interest.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Woman Fatally Shot on Sidewalk
A woman died on Monday after she was shot on a sidewalk in South Dallas, Dallas police announced. At approximately 7:40 p.m. on October 3, officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue, close to Lawhon Street. Upon arrival, they found a woman had been shot multiple times.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Report
Sulphur Springs Police served a warrant at a house on Hodge Street, contacting 29-year-old Francisco Manuel Velasco for Violation of Probation for arson. They found a small quantity of methamphetamine and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Hopkins County Deputies responded to a church in Brashear where a...
Fort Worth police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim...
fox4news.com
Plano man sentenced to life in prison for murdering man who looked at his girlfriend at the Shops at Legacy
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after murdering a man who looked at his girlfriend at the Shops at Legacy in 2021. 25-year-old Jordan Jacobs was sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday. On July 7, 2021, Jacobs was walking in Plano...
everythinglubbock.com
‘The most ridiculous killing’: Man found guilty in murder of Lubbock natives’ son
LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock parents have finally received closure for their son’s death after his killer was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday, September 28 in a McKinney courtroom. Phyllis Gant and Steven Gambles Sr. lost their son, Steven Gambles Jr., 32, in July 2021 after he...
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
KLTV
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
dallasexpress.com
Local Fire Investigation Confirms a Double Murder-Suicide
Carrollton Police have confirmed the causes of death of three members of the same family during a fire breakout on October 1. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, the bodies of an elderly man and his two adult children were found in the apartment in the 3900 block of Alto avenue in North Carrollton last Saturday. Carrollton police officers said the fire incident was under investigation as a murder-suicide case.
dpdbeat.com
Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses
On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
