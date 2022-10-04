Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Don't be afraid to schedule your mammogram
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a good excuse to remind women of the importance of getting their regular exams like a mammogram. It’s something experts say could save your life. Screening numbers in Utah have gone up in recent years from an all-time low of 51 percent...
Top Utah Leaders Convene In Southern Utah
Join Utah's best and brightest at One Utah Summit this October. This year marks the 35th consecutive year of the Utah Rural Summit as a gathering place for bringing together Utah’s top leaders and decision-makers. FOX13' Morgan Saxton spoke with Stephen Lisonbee, senior advisor of Utah Governor Spencer Cox,...
Warm holiday weekend!
If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll love today's forecast!. A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to keep it warm and dry, but by Sunday it's going to move east of the area. That'll allow moisture to move in from the south and bring a chance of isolated showers & thunderstorms to southern Utah, mainly over the higher terrain.
Warm weather continues; Changes ahead
High pressure will keep it sunny and warm through the weekend, with temperatures continuing to climb about 5-10 degrees above average. Some moisture will likely move into Southern Utah late in the weekend, possibly bringing precipitation to the mountains and the southeast. Cooler air will move in by the middle of next week and make it feel more like you'd expect it to for this time of year!
Another warm October day!
The fall colors will make it look like October, but it's not going to feel like it!. High pressure will keep it warm and dry, with temperatures running about 5 to 10 degrees above average. Sunny, warm weather will continue across most of the area through early next week. By...
