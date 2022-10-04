High pressure will keep it sunny and warm through the weekend, with temperatures continuing to climb about 5-10 degrees above average. Some moisture will likely move into Southern Utah late in the weekend, possibly bringing precipitation to the mountains and the southeast. Cooler air will move in by the middle of next week and make it feel more like you'd expect it to for this time of year!

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO