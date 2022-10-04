Read full article on original website
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
foxla.com
Drunk driver sentenced in street racing crash that killed longtime OC Register editor
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life for the murder of a longtime OC Register editor. In July of 2020, during a street race, Louie Robert Villa, 31, crashed into a pickup truck being driven by OC Register editor Gene Harbrecht.
newsantaana.com
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
Video shows man struck by car during street takeover in Buena Park (Warning)
A man was struck by a car that was doing donuts at a street takeover in Buena Park late Thursday night. Video captured the incident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., as spectators gathered around the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard. The video shows a man trip and fall as a car heads […]
Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County
At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
foxla.com
Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing
PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
Wild video shows woman driving on Orange County freeway with 3 wheels, sparks flying
A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving her vehicle with the hatchback completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be […]
NBC Los Angeles
Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover
One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
Repeat DUI driver faces life imprisonment for Santa Ana street racing death
A repeat DUI driver who killed a man while street racing in Santa Ana in 2020 has been found guilty and faces up to life in prison. The driver, Louie Robert Villa, 31, of Santa Ana, is charged with killing 67-year-old Gene Harbrecht, a longtime Orange County Register editor and Santa Ana resident. Villa was […]
Suspected burglars lead wild police pursuit with BMW sedan as it falls apart
A report of burglars in Walnut turned into a wild chase across a wide swath of Southern California that ended with a crash into a big rig truck and two people in custody.According Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, a homeowner reported they were hiding in their bathroom because two people were inside the home. The two suspects ran from the home and sped away in a black BMW, and when deputies checked the plates on the vehicle, they found they belonged to another vehicle.The high-speed chase went on and off freeways and barreled through surface streets through East Los Angeles,...
California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian
A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
2 dead after motorcycle vs. car crash: CHP
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers said speed appeared to be a factor in a crash that left a man and woman dead after crashing into a car Tuesday night in Oildale. The accident happened around 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of North Chester Avenue and Bancroft Drive, according to CHP. A 50-year-old […]
Big rig crushes, kills woman sleeping under cardboard in LA parking lot
LOS ANGELES — A woman sleeping under a pile of cardboard in the parking lot of a California grocery store died early Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer drove over her makeshift shelter. According to officials with the Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was sleeping in a Vons parking...
2urbangirls.com
South Bay police arrest motorist in connection with hit-and-run crash
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said...
foxla.com
California liquor store clerk dies after being assaulted with scooter by group of teens
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said a liquor store clerk, who was attacked by a group of teens and assaulted with a scooter in Southern California's Highland Park area, reportedly over a case of beer, has passed away. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just...
4 burglary suspects arrested after chase on LA freeways, streets
Four burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a dramatic high-speed chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties in a BMW sedan that lost its right front tire but kept going on three wheels for more than a half-hour before crashing into a truck. The chase ended at...
Road & Track
California Cops Write 823 Citations in Street Racing and Takeover Crackdown
September was a busy month for the Garden Grove Police Department’s traffic division in Southern California. In a concerted effort to crack down on street racing and accompanying “takeovers,” the Orange County city wrote a total of 823 traffic citations including 273 for loud exhaust. They also impounded 28 vehicles, and made nine arrests for drunk driving and five arrests for street racing.
Westminster hit-and-run leaves bicyclist in critical condition
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Westminster Thursday night.Westminster police officers called to Magnolia Street and Hazard Avenue, near Westminster Park, at about 7:40 p.m. found the cyclist unconscious in the street. The cyclist, a man between 50 and 55 years old, was taken to the hospital with head trauma and is in critical condition.According to police, the vehicle that struck the cyclist was described as a light-colored sedan that was last seen driving east of Hazard Avenue from Magnolia Street. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information can call Westminster police traffic Officer Claire Tran at (714) 548-3788.
Bakersfield Californian
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
3 Southern California men charged in dozens of smash-and-grab robberies at cell phone stores
Three men have been federally charged for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree of over 50 cell phone stores throughout Southern California. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22, of Highland, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T stores. He’s been ordered to pay a restitution fee […]
Watch: Authorities pursuing burglary suspect in East Los Angeles area
Police and California Highway Patrol officers are pursuing a residential burglary suspect in a black BMW Tuesday morning.
