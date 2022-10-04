ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

CBS LA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach, CA
foxla.com

Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing

PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover

One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Suspected burglars lead wild police pursuit with BMW sedan as it falls apart

A report of burglars in Walnut turned into a wild chase across a wide swath of Southern California that ended with a crash into a big rig truck and two people in custody.According Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, a homeowner reported they were hiding in their bathroom because two people were inside the home. The two suspects ran from the home and sped away in a black BMW, and when deputies checked the plates on the vehicle, they found they belonged to another vehicle.The high-speed chase went on and off freeways and barreled through surface streets through East Los Angeles,...
WALNUT, CA
97X

California Woman Driving On 3 Wheels Confronted By Civillian

A motorist driving on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving down the interstate with her tailgate wide open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 dead after motorcycle vs. car crash: CHP

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers said speed appeared to be a factor in a crash that left a man and woman dead after crashing into a car Tuesday night in Oildale. The accident happened around 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of North Chester Avenue and Bancroft Drive, according to CHP. A 50-year-old […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
2urbangirls.com

South Bay police arrest motorist in connection with hit-and-run crash

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Road & Track

California Cops Write 823 Citations in Street Racing and Takeover Crackdown

September was a busy month for the Garden Grove Police Department’s traffic division in Southern California. In a concerted effort to crack down on street racing and accompanying “takeovers,” the Orange County city wrote a total of 823 traffic citations including 273 for loud exhaust. They also impounded 28 vehicles, and made nine arrests for drunk driving and five arrests for street racing.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Westminster hit-and-run leaves bicyclist in critical condition

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Westminster Thursday night.Westminster police officers called to Magnolia Street and Hazard Avenue, near Westminster Park, at about 7:40 p.m. found the cyclist unconscious in the street. The cyclist, a man between 50 and 55 years old, was taken to the hospital with head trauma and is in critical condition.According to police, the vehicle that struck the cyclist was described as a light-colored sedan that was last seen driving east of Hazard Avenue from Magnolia Street. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information can call Westminster police traffic Officer Claire Tran at (714) 548-3788.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
SANTA MONICA, CA

