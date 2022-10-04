Read full article on original website
Florida Woman Stabbed Her Housemates and Went Shopping After She Thought They Died: Deputies
A Florida woman stabbed her two housemates after one of them told her to move out, said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Christina Anne Adams, 30, allegedly said she then went on a planned trip with someone else to shop at a Publix grocery store. The victims survived, however, and this resulted in her capture, deputies said.
Toddler Wanders Away From Home After Crawling Out Of Bed, Found Dead Hours Later
An hours-long search for a missing toddler boy, who crawled out of bed and wandered away from home at night, came to a tragic end after his body was found around half a mile away from his home in Okemah, Oklahoma. Two-year-old Ares Muse was reported missing Monday after his...
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
'Little heroes': A pair of 6-year-old twin girls used their toys and hair dryer to fend off their mother's attacker, police say
"It's a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today," neighbor Carrie Jacobs told News 6 Orlando.
Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping
Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past
The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police
A suspect is being sought after the man and his child were discovered.
14-Year-Old Girl and 18-Year-Old Young Man Found Shot to Death After Mysteriously Going Missing
Friday night was reportedly the last time family members saw Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, alive. Now deputies in Orange County, North Carolina, say the two teenagers were found shot to death on Sunday. “Through our ongoing investigation, we have information that suggests the two individuals located off...
Florida man kidnapped girlfriend's 1-year-old at gunpoint and used the child as a human shield at McDonald's, police say
A Florida man was arrested after kidnapping his girlfriend's 1-year-old boy and leading police on a chase before using the child as a human shield outside of a McDonald's last week, according to police. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Bunker Lane in Palm Coast, about...
After a Black man is fatally shot in bed by officers, Ohio police change policy on late-night warrants
Less than two weeks after an officer in Ohio fatally shot a Black man who was in bed while executing an arrest warrant, the Columbus police chief on Thursday issued a policy change about warrants served late at night. Chief Elaine Bryant is directing the Columbus Division of Police to...
Thief with conscience helps police arrest a pedophile
It was in 2013 when a thief broke into someone's house in Spain to steal some money or anything of value. He was an expert thief who had been stealing for quite a couple of years. When he entered that particular house, he went through his usual stealing routine of scouting the entire house to find something valuable.
Video Footage Shows Slain Georgia Mom's Final Moments At Family Dollar Store Before Mysterious Disappearance
Some of the items Debbie Collier purchased at a store the afternoon of Sept. 10, including a “partially burnt” blue tarp and red tote bag, were found near her remains. Some of a slain Georgia mom’s final moments were captured in video footage before she mysteriously was found dead, naked and burned in the nearby woods.
Two women aged 81 and 44 are mysteriously found dead in their home as police comb the house for clues
Police are combing through the home of two women after they were both mysteriously found dead. The pair, aged 44 and 81, were found at a home on Bank Street in Rockhampton, Central Queensland, on Saturday night. Police said they discovered the bodies after being called to a welfare check...
Only On: New video comes to light in bizarre incident where man throws fire extinguisher at woman
Authorities are still investigating a bizarre series of events in West Los Angeles, where a man threw a fire extinguisher at the back of a woman's head before fleeing from the area. The incident occurred Saturday Morning on Pico Boulevard, where the woman was walking when a man riding an e-scooter approached her from behind and threw a fire extinguisher, leaving her on the floor as he rode away. New video has since come to light, procured by other business owners in the area who saw CBS Los Angeles's report on the attack and decided to check their surveillance footage. That video,...
Bus Driver Shoved 2 Black Kids Who He Told To 'Sit In The Back', Mom Says
A Georgia bus driver has been fired, arrested, and charged after a video surfaced of him pushing two young students in what their parents believe was a racially-motivated attack.
A mother says she spent '63 days of hell' desperately searching for her missing son. They ended with a shocking discovery of his death and addiction to 'laughing gas.'
"It was just a horrific scene," Julia Charleston said after finding her son's home littered with nitrous oxide chargers meant for making whipped cream.
Officer Grabs Student By Neck, Pulls Hair During Arrest: Video
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office released hour-long body camera footage of the arrest of 18-year-old student Tauris Sledge after a short clip of the encounter between him and an East Ridge High School SRO went viral.
Baby accidentally drowned in family friend’s hot tub, inquest hears - OLD
The death of a baby boy who drowned in a hot tub in a family friend’s garden was a “tragic accident”, an inquest has heard.Jetson Maffia-Kerbey, believed to be the baby cousin of So Solid Crew member Lisa Maffia, was three months shy of his second birthday when he died on June 13 2022.An inquest into his death concluded by Katrina Hepburn, area coroner for central and south east Kent, found Jetson’s cause of death was drowning and concluded his death was an accident.The inquest at Maidstone County Hall heard on the day of Jetson’s death his father Nigel Kerbey...
