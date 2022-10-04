Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
So yeah, Metallica covered a Slayer song once and there’s footage to prove it
Watch Metallica cover Slayer’s Raining Blood live in their rehearsal room
Willow shares love for Deftones and Lamb Of God, says metal has been gatekept by old white men for too long
"Rock is for everyone," says Willow [and] I’m gonna bring my people to the space"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stereogum
BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)
Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
Kerrang
WILLOW: “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones. He’s so amazing”
This Friday, WILLOW will release her absolutely brilliant new album <COPINGMECHANISM> – and it’s by far her most rock and metal-influenced record so far. Following last year’s lately i feel EVERYTHING, on LP number five WILLOW channels everyone from Radiohead to Deftones – with the latter being a band in our world she’d particularly love to collaborate with. “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones,” WILLOW tells Kerrang!. “He’s so amazing.”
RELATED PEOPLE
44 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release ‘Never Say Die!’
No one could hold a candle to Black Sabbath for their first six albums, but in 1976 the knots frayed by bad contracts, fraudulent bookkeeping, alcohol and drug addiction and complete mental and physical exhaustion started to rapidly unravel. 1976’s Technical Ecstasy was an unfocused record without much bite. The end of an era came less than two years later when Black Sabbath released their final ‘70s album with Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Never Say Die!, which came out Sept. 28, 1978.
Ringo Starr Once Said He Had a ‘Self-Centered’ Reason for Loving the ‘Abbey Road’ Sessions
Ringo Starr admitted he has a more selfish reason for having strong memories of making The Beatles' seminal 'Abbey Road.'
NME
Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video
Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
NFL・
Guitar World Magazine
The inside story of Matt Bellamy’s vision for Manson Guitar Works
Co-owner Adrian Ashton takes us inside one of the most thrilling gear collaborations between artist and luthier, and explains how the Muse frontman drives innovation at the company he co-owns. The roots of Manson Guitar Works go all the way back to the ’60s, when Andy Manson decided to build...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wolfgang Van Halen suggests VH reunion is off the table, says former members are too "dysfunctional" to organise it anyway
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses the potential of a Van Halen reunion in Classic Rock magazine, and says playing VH songs at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts "delivered that catharsis" for him
Behind the Scenes of The Killers at Madison Square Garden
“Everybody knows God made Saturday nights for rock ‘n’ roll.” After having to cancel their planned tour in support of their 2020 album “Imploding the Mirage,” The Killers are finally back on the road with their long-awaited North American tour, having released another album in the meantime (2021’s “Pressure Machine”). The band made a two-night stop at Madison Square Garden over the weekend, and as frontman Brandon Flowers promised with the above sentiment, they were ready to put on a show.More from WWDBehind the Scenes of The Killers Show at Madison Square GardenThe Trend: Music Festival FashionPhotos of Mary J. Blige's...
NME
Listen to Scott Weiland’s cover John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’
Scott Weiland’s previously unreleased cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ has been shared online. Check it out below. The rendition, which comes three decades after Weiland’s band Stone Temple Pilots released their debut album ‘Core’, will also be part of Weiland’s expanded version of his 2011 album ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – set for release ON November 4.
Iron Maiden announce UK, Ireland and Europe arena shows for 2023's The Future Past Tour
Iron Maiden will be merging two albums for a special seven date UK and Irish tour in 2023, plus five shows in Europe. Iron Maiden will undertake a UK and Ireland arena tour next summer, billed as The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which kicks off at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bury Tomorrow announce new album, The Seventh Sun, drop brutal new single Abandon Us
Bury Tomorrow share details of their forthcoming new album, The Seventh Sun, and release its first single, Abandon Us
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Teaser Trailer Just Dropped, And Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Is Getting An...Interesting Reaction Online
There will be Jack Black Bowser music, folks!!!
Young Sheldon Recap: Mary Gets Her Groove Back... Thanks to Pastor Rob?
Who would have thought that Mary working with Brenda would bring Sheldon’s parents closer together? During Thursday’s Young Sheldon, George called a secret meeting in Brenda’s chicken coop to discuss Mary’s new job at Medford Lanes. Brenda swore she was just trying to be nice when she hired George’s wife, but it still put him an uncomfortable position. “We haven’t done anything,” Brenda said. “But there was considering,” George argued. “You know there was.” Later on at the bowling alley, Mary ran into her own tempter, Pastor Rob. He apologized for how things went down at the church and expressed to Mary just how...
The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and LCD Soundsystem Blow Up in ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Doc Trailer
“Sounding good and having a good time.” On Thursday, Utopia released the trailer for Meet Me in the Bathroom, an upcoming Showtime documentary inspired by Lizzy Goodman’s book of the same name, about the wild alt-rock music scene that blew up in New York City in the early 2000s. “People went crazy for it,” says one voice in the trailer. “Suddenly, there were events everywhere. It all happened so fast,” adds another. The documentary captures the rise of bands including The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, The Moldy Peaches, The Rapture, TV On The Radio, and Liars. “Being a...
Comments / 0