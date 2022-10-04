Read full article on original website
Third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As more Halloween festivities start to kick off around the Wabash Valley, you can now have the same experience as a haunted house but without leaving your car. The third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off this weekend at the Vigo County Fairgrounds in the...
Haunted house inspections make sure the only frights are planned
INDIANAPOLIS — It is spooky season, but it’s also the season of precaution. On Friday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security inspected The Thirteenth Hour haunted house in Indianapolis to make sure the only frights are the planned ones. “We’re coming out to see compliance and making sure...
