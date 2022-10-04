Read full article on original website
Saratoga Senior Center in need of volunteers
The Saratoga Senior Center is seeking volunteers for both in-house and to go out in the community through their Community Connections program. Volunteers are linked with seniors in Saratoga County to help them remain independent for as long as possible and age in a place with grace and dignity.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: October 7 - October 13, 2022
Eric LaFlamme sold property at 15 Sherwood Park Dr to Matthew Lotano for $290,000. Nicholas Trotta sold property at 55 Westside Dr to Richard Dominy for $359,000. Edward Lake sold property at 39 Lewis St to Nicholas Junkerman for $385,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Summerhill...
Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall
Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
mylittlefalls.com
Little Falls Antique Center has new tenant
Katherine Jantz and Kyle June pose in their new business space, Doodles and Dragons. If you haven’t noticed, there is a door on the east side of the Little Falls Antique Center, and it’s a very cool space that now houses Doodles and Dragons. Kyle June and Katherine Jantz opened the business during the Garlic Festival.
Glens Falls ends years-long Elm Street bus problem
The section of Elm Street closest to Centennial Circle is narrow. Located between the highway-adjacent artery of Hudson Avenue and the increasingly-busy Park Street, it struggles to accommodate parking spaces on top of two-lane traffic.
Haunted places in the Capital Region
With Halloween only weeks away, you might be wanting a scare. Instead of watching a scary movie, why not opt for a close-to-home, real-life ghost experience?
Concerns raised of overgrowth at Corinth cemetery
People visiting their deceased loved ones at Corinth Rural Cemetery are frustrated at a lack of maintenance to the grounds. The Town is attributing the long grass and weeds to a transitional period, after members of the board that took care of it resigned over the summer.
Schenectady County foreclosed property auction live until October 21
The Schenectady County Legislature has announced the Schenectady County Foreclosed Real Estate auction will be held exclusively online this year, with the auction up and live until October 21. Interested bidders can access the auction on the Collar City Auctions website.
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
Drivers In Colonie Take Matters In Their Own Hands At RR Crossing!
It's a beautiful day in the Capital Region with blue skies and temps hitting the 70's this afternoon! Nothing can slow us down today, right? Well if you are traveling through Colonie you might have hit an unexpected snag that derailed you and might still be an issue. Some commuters...
Water Main Break in Montgomery County
Montgomery County police report a water main break in Fonda. The water main break happened on State Hwy 5 west of State Hwy 334 in the Village of Fonda.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Food Fanatic and Network Saratoga Announce the Return of Saratoga International Flavorfeast
Saratoga Springs, NY –On Saturday, October 8th from 11am to 4pm, a popular Saratoga food festival returns to downtown Saratoga Springs. The seventh annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast will take place after a two-year hiatus. At this event attendees can travel the streets of downtown Saratoga Springs and experience a feast of flavors from around the globe while enjoying multi-cultural street performances throughout the day. International flags that fly along Broadway are a visible sign of the annual event's return.
Participating restaurants announced for Troy’s ChowderFest
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. The participating restaurants and chowder they are serving have been announced ahead of the event.
theoldmotor.com
1960: State Street Schenectady New York
This view of State St. in Schenectady, NY, was taken at 2:15 p.m. on May 3, 1960, as the City took part in Operation Alert, a nationwide civil defense exercise. At that time, the Civil Defense sirens went off, and a few minutes later, all the pedestrians and the vehicles in the travel lanes on State St. cleared the thoroughfare and the people took cover in Civil Defense shelters and other structures.
Cohoes road closure notice, October 10-14
The City of Cohoes has released a road closure notice.
WNYT
Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close
An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
Why Did This Popular Troy Coffee Shop Close after 38 Years?
There are two coffee shops of the same name in the Capital Region that have been around for decades. One is located on 3rd Street in Troy and the other is on Lark Street in Albany. They aren't just coffee shops, they are gathering places, eateries, and part of the community. One of them has closed forever.
High-speed fiber internet service expands to Malta
Greenlight Networks, a high-speed broadband service provider, said Tuesday it will be expanding its fiber optic network into the Town of Malta with a $6.5 million investment.
Upstate Nostalgia For Sale: Water Slide World Listing Shocks Fans
Capital Region summers haven’t been the same since Water Slide World closed in 2018. Not only are our sliding and gliding quotas way down, but the absolutely iconic jingle hasn’t been heard on the airwaves for five years. Things didn’t get any better for park devotees after a...
Saratoga Sheriff receives Seven Seals Award
Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh joined Emil Baker and Hy Taylor the U.S. Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) on Tuesday October 4 to present Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo with the ‘Seven Seals Award’ in the Assembly Chamber.
