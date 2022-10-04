ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Senior Center in need of volunteers

The Saratoga Senior Center is seeking volunteers for both in-house and to go out in the community through their Community Connections program. Volunteers are linked with seniors in Saratoga County to help them remain independent for as long as possible and age in a place with grace and dignity.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: October 7 - October 13, 2022

Eric LaFlamme sold property at 15 Sherwood Park Dr to Matthew Lotano for $290,000. Nicholas Trotta sold property at 55 Westside Dr to Richard Dominy for $359,000. Edward Lake sold property at 39 Lewis St to Nicholas Junkerman for $385,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Summerhill...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall

Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Little Falls Antique Center has new tenant

Katherine Jantz and Kyle June pose in their new business space, Doodles and Dragons. If you haven’t noticed, there is a door on the east side of the Little Falls Antique Center, and it’s a very cool space that now houses Doodles and Dragons. Kyle June and Katherine Jantz opened the business during the Garlic Festival.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Concerns raised of overgrowth at Corinth cemetery

People visiting their deceased loved ones at Corinth Rural Cemetery are frustrated at a lack of maintenance to the grounds. The Town is attributing the long grass and weeds to a transitional period, after members of the board that took care of it resigned over the summer.
CORINTH, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady

A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Food Fanatic and Network Saratoga Announce the Return of Saratoga International Flavorfeast

Saratoga Springs, NY –On Saturday, October 8th from 11am to 4pm, a popular Saratoga food festival returns to downtown Saratoga Springs. The seventh annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast will take place after a two-year hiatus. At this event attendees can travel the streets of downtown Saratoga Springs and experience a feast of flavors from around the globe while enjoying multi-cultural street performances throughout the day. International flags that fly along Broadway are a visible sign of the annual event's return.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theoldmotor.com

1960: State Street Schenectady New York

This view of State St. in Schenectady, NY, was taken at 2:15 p.m. on May 3, 1960, as the City took part in Operation Alert, a nationwide civil defense exercise. At that time, the Civil Defense sirens went off, and a few minutes later, all the pedestrians and the vehicles in the travel lanes on State St. cleared the thoroughfare and the people took cover in Civil Defense shelters and other structures.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Albany pizza shop owner says violence may force him to close

An Albany businessman says he’s fed up with the street violence he sees every day in front of his landmark pizza shop on Ontario Street. He tells NewsChannel 13 there might be a “for sale” on the business before long. Frank Scavio has built an empire in...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Why Did This Popular Troy Coffee Shop Close after 38 Years?

There are two coffee shops of the same name in the Capital Region that have been around for decades. One is located on 3rd Street in Troy and the other is on Lark Street in Albany. They aren't just coffee shops, they are gathering places, eateries, and part of the community. One of them has closed forever.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Sheriff receives Seven Seals Award

Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh joined Emil Baker and Hy Taylor the U.S. Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) on Tuesday October 4 to present Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo with the ‘Seven Seals Award’ in the Assembly Chamber.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

