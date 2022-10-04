ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

911 service interrupted for Verizon customers

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQlED_0iLbzdph00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Verizon customers may be experiencing issues with emergency services in Shelby County on Tuesday. Memphis Police warned that some users may have difficulties connecting or experience delays when calling 911.

MPD warned that callers may experience a “silent delay when dialing 9-1-1 from a Verizon mobile phone”. Verizon is aware of the issue and taking the necessary steps to correct the problem.

Police would like to remind citizens that if you are having trouble reaching the police via 9-1-1 you can contact them directly at 901-545-2677 (COPS).

According to Verizon, the following locations are affected:

  • Metro Nashville Emergency Communications Center
  • Rhea County
  • Loudon County
  • Memphis Police Communications
  • Hamilton County
  • Emergency Communications District Unicoi County
  • Wilson County
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WATN Local Memphis

Verizon customers reportedly having problems when calling 911 in Tennessee. Here's the list of Shelby County emergency numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Emergency officials said Tuesday morning they have received reports some Verizon customers are having trouble connecting to emergency dispatchers when dialing 911. According to the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Verizon said the problem is occurring through several parts of Tennessee. Below...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Men wanted for firing shots in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men who are accused of shooting at a moving vehicle in North Memphis. Police say the incident happened Thursday, September 29, on Jackson Avenue near Breedlove Street. According to MPD, surveillance video from a nearby camera showed two men arguing with other people in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$7,200 stolen from bank with counterfeit check

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say used a counterfeit check to steal thousands of dollars from a Memphis bank. Police responded to the theft on Valleybrook Drive on August 24 at 1:45 p.m. Officers were told a man negotiated a counterfeit check for $7,200 at a local bank. The suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Loudon, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
localmemphis.com

Funeral held for TDOT employee killed on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation employee who died Sept. 30, 2022, after a car struck him on I-55 was laid to rest on Friday. Joseph Trent Johnson was a 33-year-old bridge inspector supervisor who is survived by a wife as well as three children, according to his obituary.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man forces his way to airplane at Memphis airport: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of forcing his way to an airplane at Memphis International Airport. On October 1, Memphis Police received a report stating a man dressed in black and carrying a black backpack had forced his way through a restricted door. Once through the door, the suspect reportedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Amazon seeking to fill 1,700 positions in Memphis ahead of holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon announced on Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 across the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, including 3,900 in Tennessee and 1,700 in Memphis. Amazon said a diverse range of roles are now available to applicants from all backgrounds and...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Memphis Police#Communications Center#Verizon Customers#Mpd Abston#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Progress means headaches for drivers in French Fort Historic District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road work in Memphis means progress, but the closure of the Wisconsin Avenue Bridge near I-55 is making driving a little more difficult for people living in the French Fort Historic. The bridge is closed for demolition and is part of a nearly year-long road construction project that includes Riverside Drive. People […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
BYHALIA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Health Services
WREG

Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
FireRescue1

Tenn. firefighter's 'white folks' Facebook post prompts FD inquiry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is conducting an internal investigation after a firefighter's post caused a controversy on his personal Facebook account. Steven Chillis posted that he was watching the movie “The Woman King” and wrote, “I hope there are some white folks killed,” Action News 5 reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Clerk’s office experience system outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Problems arise once again at the Shelby County Clerk’s office after a system outage puts services on hold. According to Shelby County clerk Wanda Halbert, a system-wide outage put things at a standstill Friday morning. It was a long morning for people waiting in line at the Shelby County Clerk’s office at Poplar Plaza.  One woman says she […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UPS hiring seasonal workers in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for a new job ahead of the holiday season?. UPS is hiring around 600 seasonal workers in Memphis, according to a release from the company. UPS will host a job fair Friday, Oct. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 3675 Swinnea Rd. in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Volunteers make 19K care packages for military

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 200 FedEx volunteers filled thousands of care packages for our men and women in uniform just in time for the holiday season. Inside Streets Ministries along Vance Avenue, men and women donning purple shirts created care packages for those in uniform serving here and abroad.  This is personal for marine […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘It was time to feed her demons:’ Woman charged in Frayser homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman accused of killing a man in Frayser last month has been charged. Police say Shapria Williams is responsible for killing Terry Massey on Sept. 23 in the 2900 block of Gruber. Officers found Massey in a bedroom of a vacant address where he was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
WREG

MPD kickoffs new campaign against youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday kicks off National Faith and Blue Weekend. Here in Memphis, the Memphis Police Department is hosting nearly 50 events aimed at community policing. For many Memphians, flashing blue lights symbolize trauma and are the telling sign of another violent act. “Every time we see blue lights we get nervous, but if […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy