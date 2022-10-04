Read full article on original website
Related
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
10 best body moisturisers that promise to nourish, hydrate and soothe dry skin
There’s no denying that the skin on our faces gets much more attention than that on our bodies. Every morning and evening you’re probably spending time cleansing, toning, exfoliating and layering on an indulgent mix of serums and creams – and while having a good skincare routine is paramount, it’s just as important to give your body the same level of attention. After all, having perpetually dry elbows, ashy knees or flaky legs is less than ideal, but despite that, body moisturising remains an afterthought for the majority of people.Sure, you might be somebody who’ll occasionally use a body scrub,...
15 best fake tans for a golden glow all year round
Whether you’re off on holiday, planning a staycation or simply kicking back at home, it’s easy to feign the look of sun-kissed skin thanks to a range of innovative false tan formulas hitting the market.One of the more controversial beauty products, some of us steer clear of fake tanning through fear of looking like an Oompa Loompa, smelling like a biscuit or staining our bed sheets.But fake tan formulas have moved on from the days of streakiness and startling shades. Traditional mousses are still a firm favourite, but brands are finding new ways to get us glowing, from tanning waters...
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
latest-hairstyles.com
20 Greatest Long Pixie Cuts for Women Over 60 with Style
The best long pixie cuts for women over 60 are cropped with layers. The “lixie” as it’s sometimes called is longer than your standard pixie. I spoke with hairstylist Kate Gibson of Austin, TX, to get some of her best advice if you’re considering this haircut.
The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Harsh Haircuts That Age You Instantly
While aging is inevitable, beautiful and something to be proud of, some haircuts can make us look older than we are, and not frame our features as well as others can. For this reason, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for three haircut suggestions to avoid if your goal is to maintain a youthful look, or just a trendy one for fall! Read on for tips and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
I’m a makeup artist – how to wipe years off your age & why women in their 40s should use my ‘cursive E’ trick
AGING can bring plenty of positives, from life experience to confidence to wisdom. But for those of us who are OK with our age but don't necessarily want to look it, a professional makeup artist has shared just how to change your makeup application based on how old you are.
2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger
While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
HGTV
Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good
Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from furniture 60 percent off to fire pits under $100. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
Comments / 0