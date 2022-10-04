Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Here's What Musk's Potential Takeover of Twitter Could Mean for Trump
Elon Musk's apparent renewed bid to acquire Twitter could pave the way for President Donald Trump's return to the platform. Musk previously said he planned to lift Trump's Twitter ban if he took over the company. Trump, who now posts on a similar platform he backed called Truth Social, has...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After two, rip-roaring rallies, U.S. stock markets settled back into negative territory Wednesday. The bulls showed a little fight toward the end of the day, but it wasn't enough to keep the winning streak going. The general takeaway on Wall Street is that we're still in an overall equities funk, particularly as the Federal Reserve pushes ahead with aggressive rate hikes to cool inflation. Earnings season begins in earnest next week, but until then, investors' eyes are on the job market. Private businesses added 208,000 jobs last month, according to ADP, topping estimates. The government, meanwhile, will report monthly jobs data Friday. A hot job market will likely fuel the Fed's rationale to hike rates further. Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AMD, Levi Strauss, DraftKings and More
Here are the companies that are making headlines before the bell:. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – AMD slid 5.3% in the premarket after cutting its sales forecast. The chipmaker said it is being hit by a larger than expected slump in the personal computer market. Levi Strauss (LEVI) –...
NBC San Diego
Rivian Needs to Sharply Ramp Up EV Production to Meet 2022 Targets — Wall Street Is Betting It Can
Rivian has three months to reach a goal of producing 25,000 vehicles in 2022. Through the end of September, it had made fewer than 15,000 — but Q3 was its best quarter yet. Wall Street likes the company's chances. Electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive told investors in March that...
NBC San Diego
Rocket Builder Astra Space Gets Delisting Warning From Nasdaq
Embattled small rocket-builder Astra said it received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq after its stock spent 30 straight days below $1 per share. The company has 180 days to lift its share price or face delisting, according to a regulatory filing. The company has been saddled with quarterly losses...
NBC San Diego
Fugitive Busted in El Cajon Accused of $35M Fraud Based on Billionaire, Iraq Veteran ‘Mirage'
A fugitive charged with an audacious $35 million financial fraud was arrested in San Diego after days on the lam, authorities said. Justin Costello allegedly falsely claimed to investors that he was a hedge fund billionaire, a Harvard MBA, and a special forces veteran who had been twice wounded in Iraq.
NBC San Diego
European Stocks Close Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed lower on Thursday following another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 0.5%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. All major bourses...
NBC San Diego
Silicon Valley VC Has Been Investing in Climate Tech for a Decade — Here's What He's Into Now
Zachary Bogue co-founded the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC in 2011 and since then, he and his co-founder Matt Ocko have invested in scores of companies that have gone public or been acquired. DCVC invests in climate to make money, not out of a social manifesto. Areas of climate...
NBC San Diego
Peloton Slashing 500 More Jobs as It Races to Return to Growth
Peloton has to prove that its recent spate of strategy changes can help the company grow, CEO Barry McCarthy told CNBC. The fitness equipment maker is cutting another 500 jobs after multiple layoff rounds this year. "The restructuring is done with today's announcement," McCarthy said. "Now we're focused on growth."
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
NBC San Diego
The Climate Investor Who Bet Right on ExxonMobil on How to Stay Ahead of the Market for the Next Decade
Engine No. 1's biggest win may have been ExxonMobil and energy transition, but across industries there are huge systems changes taking place that will allow smart incumbent companies to scale transformational business models. That's led Engine No. 1 CEO Jennifer Grancio to be as bullish on GM and Ford as...
'Our currency, your problem': The dollar's surge to 20-year highs is causing headaches around the world, a Goldman FX chief says
The greenback's rise reflects the Federal Reserve's rapid hikes to interest rates, and economic headwinds in Asia and Europe, Kamakshya Trivedi said.
NBC San Diego
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
NBC San Diego
New Cars Are Finally Back in Stock — But Americans Might Not Be Able to Afford Them
DETROIT — New cars are slowly becoming more widely available, as supply chain bottlenecks finally start to ease. But now, an increasing number of Americans might not want them or be able to afford them. With the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, consumers are finding...
NBC San Diego
Billionaire Melinda French Gates: More Gender Equity in These 4 Sectors ‘Will Change All of Society'
Melinda French Gates has been an outspoken, public advocate of gender equity for decades — and now, the billionaire philanthropist is dedicating her time, wealth and resources to changing four major sectors that she believes are at the heart of the fight for equality. In 2019, French Gates, 58,...
NBC San Diego
Google Unveils New Flagship Pixel Phones and Its First Smartwatch, Which Has Fitbit Built in
Google on Thursday unveiled the full details of its new Pixel Watch, as well as its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. The Pixel Watch, with Fitbit built in, starts at $349.99. The Pixel 7 phone starts at $599, and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899. All are...
