Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss’ rocky start
LONDON (AP) — U.K. government ministers are imploring Conservative colleagues to rally behind Prime Minister Liz Truss after a disastrous start to her premiership. Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC on Sunday that the party should “get behind Liz because division will cause delay, delay is our enemy, and ultimately (means) defeat.” House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said “division will only play into the hands of those who would take our country in the wrong direction.” Home Secretary Suella Braverman also urged the party to “back Liz.” A misfiring economic plan that sparked turmoil on financial markets has marred Truss’ first month in office and threw her party into disarray.
Germany wants climate losses issue on agenda at UN talks
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says her country wants the question of loss and damage due to global warming to be discussed at this year’s United Nations climate talks. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having around the world. But rich nations that account for most planet-warming emissions have largely opposed efforts to formally debate the “loss and damage” issue for fear they might have to pay climate reparations. Last year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow failed to reach an agreement on establishing a fund for loss and damage. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke Friday after meeting with her counterpart from Pakistan, which saw devastating floods this year.
6 European nations agree to step up anti-drug cooperation
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Six European countries have pledged to beef up cross-border cooperation and work more closely with Latin America in the fight against organized crime. They warn that crime gangs are undermining society as they battle for control of the lucrative drug market. The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Spain made the commitment at a meeting Friday in Amsterdam. The Dutch capital has seen organized hits and other drug-related violence in recent years. Among the officials attending the meeting was Belgium’s justice minister. He was put under protection last month after four people suspected of taking part in a plot by alleged drug criminals to kidnap him were arrested in the Netherlands.
Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia’s separatist movement has suffered its biggest rift since it became the leading political force in northeast Spain after the junior member of its ruling coalition abandoned the region’s government. The Together for Catalonia party announced Friday that it was leaving the government based in Barcelona. The move came a week after its leading member in the Catalan Cabinet was fired by regional president Pere Aragonès. The official breakup ends a political partnership that had existed since Together for Catalonia and the Republican Left of Catalonia joined forces for a regional election in 2015 with the shared goal of boosting the separatists’ hold on power in the wealthy region.
German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran’s theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17, after the burial of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who had died in the custody of Iran’s feared morality police. Since then, protests spread across the country and have been met by a fierce crackdown, in which dozens are estimated to have been killed and hundreds arrested.
Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Spain’s far-right in a video shown at a rally in Madrid. The rally for the far-right Vox party also featured messages from Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a recording that lasted under 40 seconds made while Trump was on an plane, Trump twice thanked Spain’s Vox party and its leader Santiago Abascal for the “great job” they do. Vox rails against gender equality laws and unauthorized immigration from Africa and embraces the legacy of Spain’s former right-wing dictatorship. Meloni, Orban and other right-wing leaders from Europe and the Americas also spoke.
Latest in string of strikes brings most UK trains to a halt
LONDON (AP) — Most train services across Britain have been canceled as thousands of rail workers staged the latest in a string of strikes over jobs, pay and working conditions. Saturday’s 24-hour walkout by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff was the third in a week. The action is part of a surging wave of strikes from workers seeking pay raises to keep up with inflation that is running at almost 10%. Only about 20% of train services are expected to run with disruption spilling over into Sunday morning. Unions accuse the government of preventing train companies from making a deal to end the dispute. The government denies that and has urged unions to work with employers and “not against them.”
Scholz’s Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — Projections show Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left party winning a German state election in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right made gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter. Scholz’s Social Democrats, whose nationwide polling has been weak recently as the government grapples with ways to keep down Germans’ energy bills, had a respected longtime governor to thank for their performance in Lower Saxony. The sprawling northwestern state of nearly 8 million people has strong industrial and agricultural sectors. Projections for ARD and ZDF public television, based on exit polls and partial counting, showed the Social Democrats leading with around 33% of the vote and the center-right Christian Democrats, polling around 28%.
Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast
At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy...
Cambodian court sets massive fine for top opposition figure
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia has imposed a heavy fine on a leading opposition politician after finding him guilty of defamation for saying that nationwide local elections in June were unfair. Son Chhay, deputy president of the Candlelight Party, had said in an online interview after the polls that the National Election Committee was biased in favor of the governing Cambodian People’s Party. He also alleged there was vote-buying and intimidation of voters. The court ordered Son Chhay to pay $750,000 in compensation to the governing party. Cambodian courts are widely believed to be under the influence of the government.
Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik
SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Thousands have rallied in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged the presidential vote during Bosnia’s general election. Final results of the Oct. 2 ballot in Bosnia are yet to be announced. The election was held for all levels of government in both the Serb-dominated and Bosniak-Croat parts of the Balkan country, as well as for the central institutions. Leading Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the race to become president of the Serb entity. But opposition leaders say their candidate Jelena Trivic is the winner, and that Dodik and his allies had rigged the ballot.
Austria’s president set to win 2nd term without runoff vote
VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s liberal president is on course to win a second six-year term in an election without the need for a runoff vote. Projections for ORF public television and the Austria Press Agency showed President Alexander Van der Bellen winning around 56% of the vote in Sunday’s election. The 78-year-old incumbent portrayed himself as the stable option in uncertain times, following a first term in which repeated bouts of domestic political turmoil gave the often largely ceremonial head of state unusually high visibility. The president said Austria faces “very uneasy times,” with worries about the war in Ukraine, energy supplies and prices and a potential resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ukraine coach wants Euro success to help fight Putin
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov is aiming to lift spirits in his country by leading the national soccer team to the European Championship tournament in 2024. Ukraine has been drawn against European champions Italy and defeated finalist England. Petrakov believes soccer can raise the morale of Ukraine’s fighters on the front line. Petrakov is 65 years old so he was free to leave Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February. But he chose to remain in his homeland along with his family.
Ethnic Bulgarian group’s name stirs anger in North Macedonia
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Left-wing supporters and nationalists in North Macedonia both have voiced anger at an ethnic Bulgarian association’s move to name itself after a Bulgarian monarch who is deeply resented for his country’s role in World War II. Relations between the Balkan neighbors are poor, largely due to disagreements over regional history and culture. Those disputes have led Bulgaria to block North Macedonia’s bid to join the European Union. Hundreds of people protested Friday in North Macedonia’s southern town of Ohrid against the opening of the cultural club named after King Boris III. The monarch reigned from 1918 to 1943 and oversaw Bulgaria’s allying itself with Axis powers during World War II.
UN experts: Egypt hinders civil society role in COP27
CAIRO (AP) — A group of United Nations-backed experts have criticized the Egyptian government for imposing a wave of restrictions that jeopardize “safety and full participation” at COP27. Egypt’s poor human rights record has come under renewed international scrutiny ahead of it hosting the international summit on the Red Sea coast. U.N. human rights experts levied specific concerns at the Egyptian government’s management of the summit in a statement published on Friday. Among their main issues were a lack of transparency over the accreditation for Egyptian NGOs, visa delays and restrictions over gatherings and protests. Since taking office in 2013, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s government has silenced dissent and clamped down on independent organizations.
Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land
The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. Kyrgyz defense officials did not specify a reason Sunday for cancelling the “Indestructible Brotherhood-2022” command and staff exercises, which were set to be held Monday to Friday. The move by the government in Bishkek comes a month after CSTO member Armenia criticized the bloc for failing to come to its aid after fighting broke out in its border with Azerbaijan in September, further underscoring possible tensions within the bloc.
Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached an agreement with Omar Asaad’s family, which had filed a claim against the state in an Israeli court. In January, Israeli troops detained Asaad, 78, at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, binding his hands and blindfolding him. Israeli troops then unbound his hands and left him face-down in an abandoned building where he was later found unconscious and pronounced dead.
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A megayacht linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on. The Nord, a nearly 142-meter (466-foot) yacht that is said to be one...
OAS boss vows to cooperate in ethics probe of romance claim
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States says he won’t interfere in an internal ethics probe into claims he had a romance with a staffer, and he insists he took no action to favor the younger woman allegedly involved. Luis Almagro made the comments...
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
JERUSALEM (AP) — The gruesome killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian man, whose decapitated torso was found in the West Bank city of Hebron, has shocked Palestinian society. But accounts that the victim was a gay man who had sought asylum in Israel has turned the tragedy into a socially and politically explosive case. It was unclear how he had wound up in Hebron, the conservative West Bank city that he had reportedly fled. Homosexuality remains deeply taboo in the Palestinian territories, where traditional norms play a prominent role in social and political life.
