Deaths of West Jordan father, son investigated as murder-suicide

Officials are investigating after two men were found dead inside a home in West Jordan Monday afternoon.

The men were a 73-year-old father and his 44-year-old son, police said. Their names have not been released.

Officers were sent to the 4700 West block of Colander Driver just before 2:30 p.m. to perform a welfare check. Neighbors were concerned that they had not seen the residents, which were the two men, for "several days."

When they arrived, officers found the two men dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

West Jordan Police said Tuesday that the death was considered suspicious, but they are not looking for any additional suspects in the case. They are waiting on a report from the Medical Examiner's Office before more information is released.

Police gave an update later Tuesday afternoon that the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

__________

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org .