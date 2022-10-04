Read full article on original website
Crooked Tree Photographic Society Exhibition 2022
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Featuring recent work by members of the Crooked Tree Photographic Society. Photographs were self-selected by the group through peer review.
Northport Clay Studio Pottery Exhibit
Opening Reception: Oct. 7, 5-7pm. Gallery open Oct. 8-9, 12-4pm. This is an exhibit & sale of emerging & professional clay artists.
Luncheon Lecture: "Discoveries From Deep Space"
Rod Cortright, NASA/JPL Solar System ambassador, will discuss what makes the James Webb Telescope unique. An amateur astronomer & astrophotographer, Cortright is a founding member & vice president of the Northern Michigan Astronomy Club & manages the Sky Docent Volunteer program at the Headlands International Dark Sky Park. Pre-registration required.
Art & Music Stroll
Stroll through Downtown Bellaire where businesses will be hosting local artists & musicians. Stop in the restaurants & bars for food & drinks.
Let's Talk Fiber Art
Enjoy a conversation between Focus on Fiber Artist, Georgina Valverde, & Karin's Angle on Art creator, Karin Jacobson. They will discuss the creative process & inspiration behind Georgina's work. Reception at 5:30pm; artist talk begins at 6pm.
Fort Fright
Lanterns light your way through an 18th-century fort & fur trading village overrun by werewolves, witches, goblins & ghouls. Storytellers weave spooky folktales near bonfires. Treats can be found throughout the site.
Muffin Ride
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
Community Connections
A men's group to connect with other local men who are interested in ending gender-based violence & creating safe & thriving communities. RSVP: 231-347-1572.
