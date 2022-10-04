ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Luncheon Lecture: "Discoveries From Deep Space"

Rod Cortright, NASA/JPL Solar System ambassador, will discuss what makes the James Webb Telescope unique. An amateur astronomer & astrophotographer, Cortright is a founding member & vice president of the Northern Michigan Astronomy Club & manages the Sky Docent Volunteer program at the Headlands International Dark Sky Park. Pre-registration required.
Art & Music Stroll

Stroll through Downtown Bellaire where businesses will be hosting local artists & musicians. Stop in the restaurants & bars for food & drinks.
BELLAIRE, MI
Let's Talk Fiber Art

Enjoy a conversation between Focus on Fiber Artist, Georgina Valverde, & Karin's Angle on Art creator, Karin Jacobson. They will discuss the creative process & inspiration behind Georgina's work. Reception at 5:30pm; artist talk begins at 6pm.
LELAND, MI
Fort Fright

Lanterns light your way through an 18th-century fort & fur trading village overrun by werewolves, witches, goblins & ghouls. Storytellers weave spooky folktales near bonfires. Treats can be found throughout the site.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
Muffin Ride

Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Community Connections

A men's group to connect with other local men who are interested in ending gender-based violence & creating safe & thriving communities. RSVP: 231-347-1572.
PETOSKEY, MI

