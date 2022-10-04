ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butter shortage looms just before Thanksgiving

By Rachel Schilke
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

P eople may be missing a key item on the dinner table over the holidays after reports indicate butter makers are seeing an increased demand that is outpacing supplies.

Data from the Department of Agriculture show the amount of butter sitting in storage facilities fell 10% month-over-month in August, but down 22% compared to the same time frame last year.

Butter: Cold Storage Stocks by Month and Year, U.S.

In the Northeast and the West, the demand for butter is growing right before the holidays, according to the Agricultural Marketing Service's Daily Market News report .

In the Northeast, "retail butter demand is picking up, but tight inventories are causing some producers to regulate supplies across existing orders," the report read.

"Eastern butter demand is building into the Q4 holiday season," it said. "As some buyers continue to chase limited supplies of butter, market prices are supported. ... A few butter manufacturers report they are not churning at all right now."

This past August, there were over 282 million pounds of butter in warehouses last month, down from 362 million pounds in August 2021.

Prices for food at home went up 13.5% for the year ending in August, the largest 12-month percentage increase since 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Butter prices rose 24.6%.

