Read full article on original website
Related
KTNV
Biden, DeSantis put politics aside while touring damage from Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed unity in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Biden traveled to Florida Wednesday to tour the devastating damage left behind. DeSantis thanked the president for continued assistance from the federal government, which started prior to the storm even hitting on Sept. 28.
KTNV
UNLV Rebel Hockey | 10/7/22
The UNLV Skatin' Rebels are back following their most successful season to date, the team finished 4th in the nation. Head Coach, Anthony Vignieri-Greener, and Hunter Muzzillo, Senior Defenseman sit down with our hosts as they gear up for their highly anticipated 2022 - 2023 season. Full 2022 - 2023...
KTNV
Nevada Coin Mart | 10/7/22
Turn old watches into cash offers! Nevada Coin Mart will give you top dollar for things you don't want anymore.
KTNV
Summerlin® | 10/6/22
The Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin for its 26th year. The event will feature local art, activities for the whole family and a classic car show. The festival runs Oct. 8 - 9, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. This segment is paid for by Summerlin®
Comments / 0