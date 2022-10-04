Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Amarillo Parks and Recreation hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. at the Memorial Park. This includes family friendly Halloween themed games, activities and prizes. There will be prizes, games, food trucks...
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo Whataburger donates over $7,000 to High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. VIDEO: Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department update. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: 1 man...
KFDA
Registration open for Kids Incorporation Fall season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Kids Incorporation has opened their registration for the late Fall season. Parents can now register their kids for indoor soccer, boys basketball and Fall volleyball. The soccer season starts in late October, and volleyball and basketball will start early November. For players fees and to...
KFDA
Archaeological tour set for this Saturday at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An archaeological tour is set for this Saturday at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center. In celebration of Archaeology Month, the guided hike is from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8 at Wildcat Bluff, located at 2301 N. Soncy Rd. Guides will take hikers to see some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
BSA Hospice hosting 40th annual Rose Memorial, honoring those who died in recent years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The BSA Hospice will be hosting their 40th annual Rose Memorial this Sunday to honor those who have died in recent years. The event will be on Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, consisting of a nondenominational service, including prayers, songs, and meditation, with a reception afterward.
KFDA
7 runners to represent RMHC as team Amarillo in Chicago marathon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seven local runners are representing the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Amarillo this Sunday in the Bank of America Chicago marathon. In order to join the team, the runners not only had to prepare physically, but also raise money. Each participant raised at least $1,750 for...
KFDA
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
KFDA
Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band practiced for Amarillo fans at Dick Bivins Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band’ from Raiderland made a pit stop at Dick Bivins Stadium. The band was able to stop and enjoy some of Amarillo’s Dyer’s Bar-B-Q and then perform their famous halftime show as fans filled the stands during today’s rehearsal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
Amarillo College launches Badger Bold campaign to improve student experience
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College launched Badger Bold, a $45 million dollar campaign. Badger Bold is the first comprehensive campaign in the school’s 93-year history. Through the campaign, the college will improve student experience, enhance faculty and staff resources, and aim to transform the economic status of the...
KFDA
Barfield Hotel finalist in ‘Texas Downtown President’s Award’ helping put the Panhandle back on the map
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barfield hotel is now a top two finalist in this years Texas Downtown President’s Award Program. The recognition from the state is helping put eyes on the hotel and the Panhandle. “It gives us statewide recognition and it shows people all the growth and...
KFDA
Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
KFDA
Day 2 of trial to fund Amarillo Civic Center revamp
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The trial challenging the city council’s plan to fund a revamp and addition to the Civic Center was in its second day today. Businessman Alex Fairly sued to stop the city’s taking on of about $260 million in debt for the project. He accused...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDA
Amarillo League of Women Voters reminding residents on voting registration deadline
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo League of Women Voters is reminding those that the deadline to register to vote or to update to vote is near. The deadline is October 11, to register to vote or to update your voter registration after a name change or address change. The League...
KFDA
Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
KFDA
‘We have a waiting list’: Meals on Wheels needs additional volunteers to deliver more meals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With an aging population and a growing community, Meals on Wheels is also growing and with that growth it needs more volunteers. Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the home bound elderly and severely disabled who are unable to prepare adequate meals for themselves.
KFDA
Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation just came back from a Europe trip with other EDC’s and First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbot to sell and market Texas to foreign companies interested in the state. Texas has become very attractive to many U.S. companies looking to...
Comments / 0