ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Registration open for Kids Incorporation Fall season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Kids Incorporation has opened their registration for the late Fall season. Parents can now register their kids for indoor soccer, boys basketball and Fall volleyball. The soccer season starts in late October, and volleyball and basketball will start early November. For players fees and to...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KFDA

7 runners to represent RMHC as team Amarillo in Chicago marathon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seven local runners are representing the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Amarillo this Sunday in the Bank of America Chicago marathon. In order to join the team, the runners not only had to prepare physically, but also raise money. Each participant raised at least $1,750 for...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jazz#Opportunity School
KFDA

Amarillo College launches Badger Bold campaign to improve student experience

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College launched Badger Bold, a $45 million dollar campaign. Badger Bold is the first comprehensive campaign in the school’s 93-year history. Through the campaign, the college will improve student experience, enhance faculty and staff resources, and aim to transform the economic status of the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Day 2 of trial to fund Amarillo Civic Center revamp

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The trial challenging the city council’s plan to fund a revamp and addition to the Civic Center was in its second day today. Businessman Alex Fairly sued to stop the city’s taking on of about $260 million in debt for the project. He accused...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Auctions
KFDA

Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs. Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society. Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large”...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy