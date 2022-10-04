ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Have you seen her? 15-year-old missing from Xenia

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A 15-year-old girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the community for help locating her.

Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Catherine Washington, also known as Nova, disappeared on Monday, October 3. She was last seen by family members at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Washington lives in Xenia and has been known to frequent the area of Central State University, the release said.

Armed robber targets Dayton gas station

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 937-376-5034.

WDTN

WDTN

