ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine continues to liberate territory in east and south, says Zelenskiy

By Isobel Koshiw in Kyiv and Patrick Wintour
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwRvg_0iLby3EH00
Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured vehicle as they drive on a road between Izium and Lyman in Ukraine. Photograph: Francisco Seco/AP

Ukraine has continued to liberate territory in the east and the south of the country, Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said, as Russian defence ministry maps appeared to show rapid withdrawals of its invasion forces.

The ministry’s daily video briefing made no mention of any pullbacks, but on maps used to show the location of purported Russian strikes, the shaded area designating Russian military control was smaller than the day before.

The maps included in Tuesday’s daily military briefing showed Russian forces were no longer in control of the village of Dudchany on the west bank of the Dnieper River, where Ukraine’s forces have been pushing to reclaim territory captured at the start of Moscow’s offensive.

In the north-eastern Kharkiv region, where Kyiv’s run of battlefield victories began in early September, Russian defence ministry maps showed that its forces had left positions on the west bank of the Oskil River.

In his nightly address on Tuesday, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine’s army was making “quite fast and powerful progress,” adding that Kyiv’s forces had retaken “dozens” of settlements in the four regions supposedly annexed by Russia last week.

“Our soldiers do not stop. And it’s only a matter of time before we expel the occupier from all of our land,” he said.

Western officials said on Tuesday that Ukraine was dictating the operational tempo on the battlefield and they doubted whether Russia had the ambition or ability to return to the offensive.

“Ukrainian commanders in the south and the east are creating problems for the Russian chain of command faster than the Russians can effectively respond,” the officials said at a briefing.

They said they had seen no indications of any unusual activity surrounding Moscow’s nuclear arsenal since the latest nuclear threats were made by Vladimir Putin, pointing out that the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, had slapped down the calls from the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to use such weapons, saying it was not right to resort to emotions.

Interactive

Moscow and its propagandists have been left scrambling to explain why Russian forces are retreating from areas they “annexed” last week in a grandiose ceremony at the Kremlin, which was rejected by the international community.

Zelenskiy and Ukraine’s authorities have confirmed some limited, though unexpected advances on its southern Kherson frontline, which the Russians have been at pains to fortify because of Crimea, as well as the strategic railway town of Lyman , in the Donetsk region, on Saturday.

Kyiv has, however, been restrained in publicising advances, often confirming the recapture of settlements several days after Ukrainian soldiers share videos and pictures from a given location.

“There are new liberated settlements in several regions,” said Zelenskiy in his nightly address on Monday, without specifying where, and noting that fierce fighting was continuing.

Ukraine’s deputy interior minister, Yevhen Enin, said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s forces had recaptured 50 towns and villages in Kherson, without specifying when.

Russian-installed authorities in Kherson have admitted Ukrainian forces are in control of several settlements located further south that Ukraine has not officially announced. If confirmed it would mean Ukraine has advanced 25 miles (40km) in a day.

“There is a settlement called Dudchany … it is in this area that there is a breakthrough and there are settlements taken by Ukrainian troops,” Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine’s Kherson region, said on state television, according to Reuters.

Unverifiable maps of the frontline in Kherson region, shared by Russian nationalist military bloggers on Tuesday afternoon, also appeared to show that Ukraine had moved the battlelines even further.

Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defence ministry spokesperson, said Ukrainian forces had “driven a deep wedge” south of Zolota Balka, where the previous frontline sat.

Konashenkov said Russian troops had moved to a “pre-prepared defensive line”, in what appeared to be an admission that Ukraine’s southern counter-offensive is dramatically gaining pace, two months after it began.

“[Under] the threat of the physical encirclement of the Russian group from the villages of Dudchany and Davydiv Brid, a decision was made to withdraw the contingent of the Russian armed forces to a new line of defence,” wrote Rybar, a prominent Russian military blogger, on Tuesday afternoon. They also claimed Russian forces had withdrawn from six other settlements.

Ukraine’s leading newspaper, Ukrainska Pravda, said it had reviewed photos and videos confirming Ukrainian troops were in control of three of the villages. One soldier from the 35th separate marine brigade published a video raising a Ukrainian flag over what he said was Davydiv Brid.

Ukraine’s continued wins are devastating for Russia, which is still reeling from the almost total loss of Kharkiv region, half of which its forces successfully occupied in February. Ukrainian forces managed to recapture the area in a lightning, five-day offensive starting in early September.

After Putin’s address on Friday, the upper house of the parliament voted to approve the four regions’ incorporation into Russia. But the country does not completely control any of the new regions it has claimed. Peskov said on Monday that it would “continue to consult with the people who live in those regions” on the issue of Russia’s new self-proclaimed borders.

The head of the Russian propaganda network RT, Margerita Simonyan, argued on Russian TV that military command should be replaced.

“Cowardice, wilful abandonment of strategic positions without coordination with higher command, the collapse of command and control of the troops, inaction of power,” she said, listing the military’s failures.

Interactive

Zelenskiy warned the Kremlin before Russia’s “annexation” of the four regions that doing so would make negotiations impossible. On Tuesday, Zelenskiy formalised his comments in a decree which states Ukraine will not negotiate with the current Russian president.

Ukraine’s intelligence says the country’s successes in the east and south is down to a mixture of tactics, western weapons and intelligence on Russian movements.

“The system of command was destroyed through our strikes; they didn’t know what to do,” Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy head of military intelligence, said of Russia’s chaotic retreat in Kharkiv region. “Secondly, they were troops that had already fought on several fronts and they had been promised rotation … morale was low.”

Western officials said the town of Nova Kakhovka was “a critical challenge to the viability of the Russian troops in Kherson”. Nova Kakhovka is about 30 miles from where the most advanced Ukrainian troops have reached, according to Russian-installed officials.

The town has a major road bridge, power station and dam, as well as a canal taking fresh water to Crimea, so is seen by the western military officials as central to a nexus of communications.

“If you can control that, it allows you a much greater military advantage, putting areas of the Kherson and Crimea area at risk.”

Western officials highlighted the progress being made by Ukrainian forces in the south along the Dnieper, with the start of a potentially fatal pocket being created containing 20,000 trapped Russian troops stationed on the western side of the river.

But they warned that as Ukrainian forces pushed south along the river they could potentially be at risk from artillery fire by Russian forces from its eastern side and would be likely to face a battle as the Russians are politically unable to sanction a retreat.

“This won’t be an easy rush through unconstrained territory. We think it unlikely the Russian leadership would sanction a full pullout from Kherson for political reasons,” said the officials.

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered after granting citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who went on the run after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency detailing its surveillance of U.S. citizens. In a Tweet Monday morning, Graham mocked...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Igor Konashenkov
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#Military Forces#Crimea#Ukrainian#Russian
Abdul Ghani

Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
Newsweek

Americans Are Running Out of Patience With Biden's Approach to Putin's War

As the war in Ukraine enters its eighth month, Americans are growing tired of the Biden administration's approach to punishing Russia for the invasion, a new poll suggests. According to the poll conducted by Data for Progress and commissioned by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, 57 percent of likely voters strongly or somewhat support the U.S. pursuing diplomatic negotiations, even if it means Ukraine would have to make compromises with Russia. Comparably, 32 percent of respondents were strongly or somewhat opposed to the idea.
ELECTIONS
The Hill

A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The people are afraid’

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Finally, a courageous Russian soldier tells all about the war against Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev is a 33-year-old paratrooper who wrote an explosive memoir, “Zov” (Call), that appeared in early August. Filatyev exposes the war as an act of Russian aggression, shows that most Russian soldiers are hungry, dirty and demoralized, and savagely criticizes the Russian generals and officers. His exposé rings true, if only because it is identical to the one proffered by Ukrainian and Western policymakers, journalists, analysts and generals.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
EUROPE
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

462K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy