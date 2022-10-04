Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Tesla Stock Had Its Worst Week Since March 2020 During a ‘Very Intense 7 Days' for Elon Musk
A rough week for Tesla shares was punctuated by a lot of news for the company and its chief, Elon Musk. Over the weekend, Tesla reported electric vehicle production and delivery numbers that did not meet analysts' expectations. After that, Musk posted a Twitter poll on the Russia-Ukraine war that...
NBC Miami
Kevin O'Leary Says He's Betting on Elon Musk Amid Twitter Drama: ‘I Think This Guy Is Teflon'
Kevin O'Leary just weighed in on Elon Musk's controversial Twitter deal — and he's siding with the world's richest person. The "Shark Tank" investor told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday that he predicts Musk's $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter will go through — and that it'll end up going in Musk's favor.
NBC Miami
Here's What Musk's Potential Takeover of Twitter Could Mean for Trump
Elon Musk's apparent renewed bid to acquire Twitter could pave the way for President Donald Trump's return to the platform. Musk previously said he planned to lift Trump's Twitter ban if he took over the company. Trump, who now posts on a similar platform he backed called Truth Social, has...
NBC Miami
How This Popular Jeff Bezos Quote Drives Amazon's Climate Goals
In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
Silicon Valley VC Has Been Investing in Climate Tech for a Decade — Here's What He's Into Now
Zachary Bogue co-founded the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC in 2011 and since then, he and his co-founder Matt Ocko have invested in scores of companies that have gone public or been acquired. DCVC invests in climate to make money, not out of a social manifesto. Areas of climate...
NBC Miami
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
NBC Miami
Adidas Says Its Relationship With Kanye West Is Under Review
Sneaker and apparel maker Adidas said Thursday it is reviewing its relationship with the outspoken Kanye West. West cemented his relationship with Adidas in 2016 to manufacture and distribute items from his Yeezy clothing line. He's recently been publicly critical of the company and its CEO. Sneaker and apparel maker...
NBC Miami
50% of Workers Are Burned Out and ‘Productivity Paranoia' Could Be Making It Worse: ‘People Are Just Worn Down'
Burnout isn't a new phenomenon — but hybrid work environments could be making it worse. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, new, catchy terms like "The Great Resignation" and "quiet quitting" have flooded public discourse to describe the overwhelm workers are feeling, and the corresponding shifts in the labor market.
Comments / 0