NBC Miami

Here's What Musk's Potential Takeover of Twitter Could Mean for Trump

Elon Musk's apparent renewed bid to acquire Twitter could pave the way for President Donald Trump's return to the platform. Musk previously said he planned to lift Trump's Twitter ban if he took over the company. Trump, who now posts on a similar platform he backed called Truth Social, has...
NBC Miami

How This Popular Jeff Bezos Quote Drives Amazon's Climate Goals

In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
NBC Miami

Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
NBC Miami

Adidas Says Its Relationship With Kanye West Is Under Review

Sneaker and apparel maker Adidas said Thursday it is reviewing its relationship with the outspoken Kanye West. West cemented his relationship with Adidas in 2016 to manufacture and distribute items from his Yeezy clothing line. He's recently been publicly critical of the company and its CEO. Sneaker and apparel maker...
