fernandinaobserver.com
Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign
Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved
To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
'It was completely underwater': Atlantic Beach metal working shop collects supplies for Southwest Florida recovery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cleaning up after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian continues, but it could take years for some communities to completely rebuild. Thousands of people in Southwest Florida are in desperate need of supplies and a small business owner in Atlantic Beach plans to help. When you...
News4Jax.com
Beaches Oktoberfest returns Friday after 3-year pandemic pause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s largest Oktoberfest returns Friday after a three-year hiatus. The Jacksonville Beach tradition was put on pause because of the pandemic. Charles Wagoner Jr., the President and Founder of 904 Happy Hour, said the hope had been to bring it back last...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Home builders announce Seven Pines sales teams
ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes have announced their respective sales teams at Seven Pines, a new master-planned community in Jacksonville’s Southside near the St. Johns Town Center and just south of the University of North Florida. At Seven Pines, ICI Homes sales team includes sales manager Alaina Record...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
News4Jax.com
Traffic concerns spotlight discussion with members of Grand Park community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Grand Park community had a chance Thursday evening to meet with their new city council representative. The invitation was simple — bring your questions and concerns. The focus turned out to be traffic and slowing drivers down. The meeting at the Johnnie...
News4Jax.com
Firefighters called to extinguish fire at Jacksonville Beach high rise
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called Thursday night to extinguish a fire at a high rise on 1st Street in Jacksonville Beach. According to a JFRD spokesperson, there was fire showing from a unit’s balcony on the 15th floor. Crews made entry...
News4Jax.com
Group of Northeast Florida doctor’s offices collecting supplies for people impacted by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Supplies are coming in to help the people in Southwest Florida who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The items are much needed for people in the hardest hit areas. The Clay County Fair and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are collecting supplies, and so is a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
fernandinaobserver.com
Amelia Island in the Top Three Again
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Amelia Island being recognized as the #3 Top Island in the U.S. Amelia Island’s #3 finish puts it in the company of #1 Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and #2 Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
Breeze Airways opens a new route from Jacksonville to New York’s Westchester
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Breeze Airways is expanding with a one-way route to Westchester, New York, on sale for $50 until Oct. 30, for travel from Nov. 1 to Feb. 14. Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations, primarily in the east and southeast of the United States.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Mylkery plant-based creamery and desserts planned for San Marco
Owner and founder Ashley “Asha” Bland chose San Marco for The Mylkery, which she is introducing as Jacksonville’s first plant-based creamery. Bland and business partner Jasmine Andrews hope to open in March or April 2023 at 1642 San Marco Blvd., most recently Pretty Paws pet grooming. It...
JFRD: Fire reported at high rise in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says no injuries were reported in a late night fire on the 15th floor of Ocean 14 in Jacksonville Beach. Smoke did seep into nearby condominiums. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is an ongoing story...
Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
'Walk back into history' as the USS Orleck opens Wednesday, no tickets needed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Take a walk back through time! The USS Orleck opens to the public as the Jacksonville Naval Museum Wednesday morning. The grand opening on the riverfront outside the Hyatt Regency was delayed from last week due to Hurricane Ian. Starting at 9:00 a.m. you can go on board one of the nation's most decorated war ships and take a walk back through time.
News4Jax.com
Hispanic Heritage Festival
James Weldon Johnson park will host Viva La Fiesta, the Hispanic Heritage Festival once again. This year’s event will feature foods, fashion and fun from the many hispanic cultures living here in Jacksonville. Dance instruction along with other educational opportunities will be presented, as well. There will be music all day, but excitement is on another level with Fulanito headlining. It runs Oct. 15th from 4 - 9 pm. It is a free event with invitations to families and people of all cultures. www.jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night and looking ahead to Week 8
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven weeks of the high school football season are nearly in the books — the Northwest Classic is up on Saturday — and things are coming more and more into focus. There are eight unbeatens left in the area — Bartram Trail, Bradford, Brunswick,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Maple Street Biscuit Co. expansion plans fall short
Maple Street Biscuit Co.’s expansion plans fell short of its goals in the fiscal year that ended July 29. But parent company Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. continues to lay out ambitious plans for the chain founded in Jacksonville. “We remain bullish on Maple Street and despite the...
News4Jax.com
Crocs is giving away thousands of pairs during ‘Croctober’ to celebrate 20th anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Crocs, the footwear brand is giving away thousands of free pairs of the foam clogs. It’s all part of its “Free pair for all — Croctober” daily shoe giveaway set to run now through Friday, Oct. 7.
