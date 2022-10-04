James Weldon Johnson park will host Viva La Fiesta, the Hispanic Heritage Festival once again. This year’s event will feature foods, fashion and fun from the many hispanic cultures living here in Jacksonville. Dance instruction along with other educational opportunities will be presented, as well. There will be music all day, but excitement is on another level with Fulanito headlining. It runs Oct. 15th from 4 - 9 pm. It is a free event with invitations to families and people of all cultures. www.jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org.

