Fernandina Beach, FL

Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign

Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved

To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Beaches Oktoberfest returns Friday after 3-year pandemic pause

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s largest Oktoberfest returns Friday after a three-year hiatus. The Jacksonville Beach tradition was put on pause because of the pandemic. Charles Wagoner Jr., the President and Founder of 904 Happy Hour, said the hope had been to bring it back last...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Home builders announce Seven Pines sales teams

ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes have announced their respective sales teams at Seven Pines, a new master-planned community in Jacksonville’s Southside near the St. Johns Town Center and just south of the University of North Florida. At Seven Pines, ICI Homes sales team includes sales manager Alaina Record...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Pig on the loose in New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found a pig roaming around Friday morning near Edwards Waters University and need the community’s help to reunite the pig with its owner(s). The spotted pig was found near Powhatten Street close to Fairfax Avenue in the New Town...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar Credit Union: After the outage

For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Amelia Island in the Top Three Again

Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Amelia Island being recognized as the #3 Top Island in the U.S. Amelia Island’s #3 finish puts it in the company of #1 Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and #2 Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Mylkery plant-based creamery and desserts planned for San Marco

Owner and founder Ashley “Asha” Bland chose San Marco for The Mylkery, which she is introducing as Jacksonville’s first plant-based creamery. Bland and business partner Jasmine Andrews hope to open in March or April 2023 at 1642 San Marco Blvd., most recently Pretty Paws pet grooming. It...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Walk back into history' as the USS Orleck opens Wednesday, no tickets needed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Take a walk back through time! The USS Orleck opens to the public as the Jacksonville Naval Museum Wednesday morning. The grand opening on the riverfront outside the Hyatt Regency was delayed from last week due to Hurricane Ian. Starting at 9:00 a.m. you can go on board one of the nation's most decorated war ships and take a walk back through time.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hispanic Heritage Festival

James Weldon Johnson park will host Viva La Fiesta, the Hispanic Heritage Festival once again. This year’s event will feature foods, fashion and fun from the many hispanic cultures living here in Jacksonville. Dance instruction along with other educational opportunities will be presented, as well. There will be music all day, but excitement is on another level with Fulanito headlining. It runs Oct. 15th from 4 - 9 pm. It is a free event with invitations to families and people of all cultures. www.jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Maple Street Biscuit Co. expansion plans fall short

Maple Street Biscuit Co.’s expansion plans fell short of its goals in the fiscal year that ended July 29. But parent company Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. continues to lay out ambitious plans for the chain founded in Jacksonville. “We remain bullish on Maple Street and despite the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

