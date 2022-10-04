ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
CBS LA

Expanded Child Tax Credit available only through the end of 2022

Time is running out to claim the expanded Child Tax Credit that could bring an eligible family as much as $3,600 per child under the age of 6.The Child Tax Credit was significantly expanded in 2021 by the American Rescue Plan so families could receive up to $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 for those ages 6 to 17. But the changes were made for just one year, and will be reduced back to $2,000 per child in 2023.Most families who qualified didn't have to do anything to receive the tax credit payments – the IRS sent them to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers will be able to apply for debt cancellation this month and Democratic lawmakers want to ensure the process is 'as painless as possible'

The application for Biden's student-loan forgiveness should be available in October. Democrats said a smooth implementation process for the relief is crucial. The Education Department has affirmed the application will be "short and simple." The application for student-loan forgiveness could drop any day now — and some Democrats want to...
EDUCATION
money.com

Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes

Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score

Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
CREDITS & LOANS
CBS LA

Student loan relief: Only weeks left to apply for major program

Teachers, government workers and people employed by nonprofits have only days remaining to apply for a one-time waiver that could help them erase or reduce their student debt.  The so-called "limited Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver" was designed by the Biden administration last year to fix a major problem with a long-running program designed to ease the college debt of public servants. Under the waiver, public sector workers can apply to receive credit for past repayments that haven't previously qualified for loan relief. The deadline for applying for the waiver is October 31 — which means public workers have only about...
COLLEGES
AOL Corp

Housing ‘brought to its knees by the Federal Reserve,’ expert says

Mortgage applications on Wednesday became the latest sign showing how hard rates are hitting housing. And it could get worse. The volume of mortgage applications for purchases dropped 13% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), while refinance activity, a measure most sensitive to weekly interest rate moves, plunged 18%. Purchase apps were down 37% year over year and refis were 86% lower.
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Americans see 'most severe' pay cut in 25 years due to inflation

(The Center Square) – Americans are experiencing the biggest pay cut in decades in large part due to inflation, new data shows. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, one of several regional Fed banks around the country, released new wage and price data, and it isn’t good news for Americans.
DALLAS, TX
Business Insider

This week's student loan refinancing rates: October 4, 2022 | 5-year undergraduate rates plummet

If I refinance my federal student loans, am I still eligible for loan forgiveness?. What's the difference between a 5-year and 10-year loan?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
EDUCATION
money.com

The Typical Down Payment for a House Has Doubled in Just 3 Years

The median down payment on homes in major U.S. markets doubled in the last three years — far outpacing the rise of house prices themselves. In May and June 2022, the median down payment for home purchases by buyers with mortgages hit a peak of around $66,000, according to a new analysis of 40 metro areas from real estate brokerage Redfin.
REAL ESTATE

