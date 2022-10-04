Read full article on original website
Lea earns 1,000th career assist, Garmany 600th career kill in Cherokee County volleyball win over Etowah
CENTRE – Freshman setter Macy Lea earned his 1,000th career assist and senior outside hitter Ella Garmany posted her 600th career kill in Cherokee County High School’s 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 area volleyball win over Etowah on Tuesday. For the match, Lea had 25 assists and a dig...
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Single-vehicle wreck knocks power lines down in Jackson Co.
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck has knocked down power lines on Old Larkinsville Road in Jackson County on Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Scottsboro Electric Power Board, power services will be intermittent as the power pole and power lines are replaced.
Tonight’s Gadsden’s Final First Friday Event of 2022
Ask Hamilton: The Flood of 1917
I love how the Tennessee River flows through the heart of downtown. It’s part of what makes this city so beautiful! But with it being so close, I have to ask – what happens when waters rise?. Sincerely,. Reflective on the Riverfront. Mother and child stand near submerged...
Walmart shooting, Jan. 6 conviction, unemployment suit: Down in Alabama
A deadly shooting inside the Walmart in Enterprise. The conviction of a Hokes Bluff man related to the Jan. 6, 2020 rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The court case over the Alabama Dept. of Labor’s handling of COVID-related unemployment benefits. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team Returns for the 2022 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show
Fifty years after its first flight, variations and progeny of the venerable A-10 Thunderbolt are still flying. And the mechanical beast known as the “Warthog” will return Oct. 15-16 to the 2022 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show (WONG), where it has quickly become a crowd favorite. WONG...
6 pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in north Alabama
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman
Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
3 New Yorkers charged in Scottsboro home burglary
Three suspects from New York were arrested after authorities say a homeowner confronted them as they were trying to rob his house.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for October 5th
Shannon Barrentine, 36 of Pisgah, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance by the Leesburg Police. Michael Skolfield, 33 of Pisgah, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Leesburg Police.
Officers make 4 arrests and confiscate 5 pounds of meth on Sand Mountain
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – DeKalb County Narcotics officers made a raid after getting information on drug activity in the Henagar area. They say they served three search warrants that netted them more than six pounds of meth. They got 5 pounds of it at a home on tinker...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person. Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.
Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack
An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
Mr. Fred “Bubba” Erkins
A Celebration of Life service in memory of Fred “Bubba” Erkins will be held on Saturday, October 18th, at 10am in the Hatcher Community Center located at 208 Jackson Drive in Centre.
[VIDEO] Coosa Valley Fair now open until Saturday
The Coosa Valley Fair has officially begun its 73rd season, marking not only the beginning of fall but also a week of fun activities for attendees throughout Northwest Georgia. The fair is open until Saturday and includes events like the Circus Incredible Show, Space Adventures Thrill Show, and the Miss...
Noccalula Falls Park closure extended until holiday season
The closure of Noccalula Falls Park has been extended, and the Park will remain closed after Oct. 8 to allow for the continued construction of new train tracks. The park will open temporarily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the Trick or Treat Village, which will take place without the trains.
15 Best Restaurants in Rome, GA
Found in the Appalachian Mountains’ foothill sits the city of Rome. It’s the largest city in Floyd County, Georgia. Both the locals and tourist visitors love the amazing sceneries the metropolis has to offer. But it is not surprising to say that the place will exceed your food expectations.
Marshall County man charged with home repair fraud, financial exploitation of elderly
A Marshall County man is facing multiple charges after court documents say he scammed residents out of home repairs.
