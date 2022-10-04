Gigi Hadid won't put up with bullies, no matter how famous they are. On Oct. 3, fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson caught Kanye West's attention for criticizing the "White Lives Matter" apparel he debuted at his Yeezy presentation during Paris Fashion Week. "The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence. There is no excuse, there is no art here," Karefa-Johnson wrote on her Instagram Story after the show. In retaliation, West posted several photos of Karefa-Johnson directly on his Instagram page (most of which have since been deleted), mocking her fashion and writing that he feels she is not someone to be taken seriously.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO