Read full article on original website
Related
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged: "That Is My Fiancé"
Surprise — Kate Walsh is engaged! The actor shared the news during an Instagram Live conversation with Amy Brenneman on Oct. 5 in celebration of their show "Private Practice"'s 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat. That is my fiancé," 55-year-old Walsh said at one point, per People, to...
JoJo Siwa Explains Her "Gay Awakening" and How She Realized "Women Are My Gig"
There's more to JoJo Siwa than rainbows and glitter, and in a recent TikTok, she opened up about her identity and how she first realized she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Always a storyteller, Siwa posted a video on Oct. 5 following the viral "One thing about me . . . " TikTok trend, in which users start with the iconic Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl" lyrics and proceed to tell an anecdote from their own lives set to the track's beat. Siwa's, which she labeled "My gay awakening story time," starts with none other than Demi Lovato.
"The Midnight Club" Cast Dish on Their Favorite '90s Moments From the Show
Whether you are a '90s kid or just came to respect the era thanks to the resurgence of its most prominent fashion trends and music, you'll love "The Midnight Club." The Netflix show follows a group of eight terminally ill patients at a hospice-care center called Brightcliffe in the '90s. They tell each other scary stories every night, each promising to send the group a sign from beyond the grave if they die. But along the way, haunting secrets about Brightcliffe are revealed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did Pete Davidson Remove 1 of His Tattoos For Kim Kardashian?
Since Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's split in August, fans have been wondering whether the comedian will cover up or keep his tattoos dedicated to the entrepreneur. But according to new photos of Davidson, it looks like we may have an answer. On Oct. 3, the "Meet Cute" actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming comedy "Bupkis" with a bandage on his collarbone, which fans noticed was exactly where his "My girl is a lawyer" ink used to be.
From Striped Lips to Gold Body Paint, Doja Cat's Wild Makeup Is Serving Extravagance
Doja Cat is putting on a full production at Paris Fashion Week, and her abstract makeup is proof that she's the star of this show. While most celebrities in attendance made their outfits the focal point of the event, Doja Cat took center stage with a series of wild and wonderful beauty looks that spoke volumes compared to the standard winged eyeliner and swipe of lip gloss.
"House of the Dragon"'s Harwin Strong Was a Child Star — What to Know About Ryan Corr
HBO's "House of the Dragon" has certainly shaken up the entertainment world and stirred a frenzy among "Game of Thrones" fans, whether it be for the intriguing storylines or the fresh-faced cast members. The series — a prequel to the events on "Games of Thrones" and based on the novel "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin — stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and other actors, including Ryan Corr.
Sophie Turner Brings the "Siren Eyes" Makeup Trend to Paris
If you've been keeping up with Paris Fashion Week, you know that there has been quite the display of beauty inspiration — from Doja Cat's many avant-garde makeup creations to Bella Hadid's spiky grunge hairstyle and Nicola Peltz Beckham's barely there bleached eyebrows. Not one to fade into the background, Sophie Turner arrived at the Louis Vuitton womenswear spring/summer show on Oct. 4 along with husband Joe Jonas wearing the "siren eyes" trend — with a twist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Sleeps With Her "Mini Me" Almost Every Night
Kourtney Kardashian Barker hopes to grow her family with Travis Barker — and it's clear from her relationship with her three children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, that she loves being a mom. In a recent interview on the podcast "Not Skinny but Not Fat," the Lemme founder opened up about her loving bond with her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, revealing that they've coslept for years.
Does Taylor Swift's Newest "Midnights" Track Confirm the "Karma" Album Theory?
As a Swiftie, it's easy to find a too-good-to-be-true Taylor Swift fan theory nearly every day. Because Swift is such a lover (get it?) of dropping Easter eggs, fans have always had a lot of questions for the singer. What do her emoji mean? Did she stage a public interaction to hint at a song release? Does Swift have an entire unreleased album that she scrapped after her Kanye West feud in 2016 called "Karma" that we'll get to hear soon?
"Hocus Pocus 2" Needs More Hannah Waddingham
If you're on the fence about watching "Hocus Pocus 2," Hannah Waddingham's cameo is more than enough reason to slam that "play" button. The British Emmy winner stars in the Disney sequel as Mother Witch, a silver-haired sorceress who gives the Sanderson sisters their spellbook. Despite her pivotal role in the trio's villain origin story — I mean, who would they be without Bookie? — Waddingham's Mother Witch has criminally limited screen time that clocks in at less than five minutes. (She appears for approximately three minutes and 24 seconds, for anyone who's planning to write a formal letter of complaint.)
J Lo on Helping Latina Entrepreneurs With $14 Billion in Loans: "We Just Haven't Had the Opportunities"
Jennifer Lopez is giving back to the Latinx community. Back in June, the 53-year-old star pledged to help disburse $14 billion in loans and six million hours of financial training to 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs by 2030, as part of her new partnership with the nonprofit microfinance organization Grameen America, per an interview with Entrepreneur magazine published Oct. 4. As she's a Latina entrepreneur herself, this is a cause close to Lopez's heart, having previously joined forces with Goldman Sachs in 2021 for an initiative called Limitless Labs aimed to uplift Latinas in business and provide them with the resources they need to be successful.
Elyse Myers Gets Tired of Her Face Sometimes
Sometimes, Elyse Myers just needs to take a break from her face. Not in a bad way, but when you spend hours filming and editing videos of yourself, like the comedian does for her TikTok account of 5.6 million followers, staring at your face for that long can start to feel "really unnatural," Myers tells POPSUGAR. "For a human being to have that much information about what they look like from every angle . . . your brain's not meant for it!"
You Could Have a Run-In With Michael Myers at This Year's New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con is kicking off this weekend, promising all things nerdy, scary, goofy, and entertaining. If you plan on joining the fun at the nation's biggest pop culture convention from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, be sure to keep looking over your shoulder, because you could have an unexpected run-in with one of Hollywood's scariest Halloween franchise villains.
Gigi Hadid Calls Kanye West "a Bully and a Joke" Following Instagram Posts Targeting Editor
Gigi Hadid won't put up with bullies, no matter how famous they are. On Oct. 3, fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson caught Kanye West's attention for criticizing the "White Lives Matter" apparel he debuted at his Yeezy presentation during Paris Fashion Week. "The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence. There is no excuse, there is no art here," Karefa-Johnson wrote on her Instagram Story after the show. In retaliation, West posted several photos of Karefa-Johnson directly on his Instagram page (most of which have since been deleted), mocking her fashion and writing that he feels she is not someone to be taken seriously.
Tom Daley on Confidence, Crocheting, and Cosmetics: "Men Can Wear Makeup, Too"
Tom Daley may be a hugely successful Olympic diver with an OBE, a fierce ally of the LGBTQ+ community, and a knitting extraordinaire, but when POPSUGAR sat down to chat with him, we still didn't expect him to be so warm and welcoming. Perhaps an unexpected move for the athlete,...
Elizabeth Olsen Felt Like She Was Going to "Drop Dead" Due to Panic Attacks
Even superheroes get panic attacks sometimes — a fact Elizabeth Olsen discovered at the age of 21, when anxiety started to take over her body. "I just thought I was going to drop dead at any moment," she explained in a recent interview with Variety. The Marvel actor, now...
Everyone on TikTok Is in Their Healing Era — What Does It Mean?
There are two types of people in this world: those who process a breakup by investing time into their self-care routine, and those who process a breakup by having sex with their ex-partner's best friend. (Just kidding. Kind of.) Because what is true is the fact that many people find...
Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Share How They Knew They Were in Love: "I Just Felt Safe"
Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre aren't officially married yet, but they already seem to know the secret to a successful marriage: compromise. In an interview with POPSUGAR promoting Amazon's wedding registry platform, the pair revealed that they're already compromising on everything, starting with their wedding gifts. "I love cheese, and Anthony is dairy-free. My life revolves around cheese," the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" actor says. "One of the things that we got from our wedding registry is this charcuterie board, but it's something really only I can indulge in." The musician, on the other hand, loves espresso. Lana adds, "I'm not the biggest espresso fan, so he can get his own little espresso machine."
Even the Cast of "The Rings of Power" Don't Know What Happens in the Finale
Members of the the cast of "The Rings of Power" spoke about the show's first season, their characters, and the upcoming finale during a panel at New York Comic Con on Oct. 7. Daniel Weyman (who plays the mysterious Stranger), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Míriel), Leon Wadham (Kemen), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold), and Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad) were all on hand to discuss the series.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0