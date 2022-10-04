Read full article on original website
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access
Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
Governor Hogan announces Maryland exceeds energy efficiency targets for state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule
ANNAPOLIS, MD—In honor of National Energy Efficiency Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has reached and exceeded its goals for reducing energy use in state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule. As of October 2022, Maryland state government has surpassed the 10% savings goal and reduced its energy use in state-owned facilities by more than 12% over the 2018 baseline.
Hogan Announces Applications Open For $95 Million Of Broadband Access Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding...
Moore, Cox outline plans to support Marylanders with disabilities
The two major-party nominees for governor, Republican Dan Cox and Democrat Wes Moore, answered questions Tuesday during a forum hosted by the Maryland Disabilities Forum and the National Federation of the Blind. The virtual event focused on challenges faced by Marylanders with disabilities and showcased the candidates’ different philosophies on the role the state government ought to play in addressing those challenges. For example, the candidates were asked how they intend to ensure government agencies have sufficient staff to provide quality services.
Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. “The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian...
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Md. to Receive More Than $965K in Federal Funding for Improved Internet Access
WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Friday announced $966,659 in federal funding to help develop Maryland’s digital equity plan, which will increase affordable access to high-speed internet and close the digital divide. The State Digital Equity Planning Grant is awarded to the Maryland Department of Housing...
Governor Larry Hogan To Visit Charles County Public Library La Plata Branch
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Public Library is proud to announce that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be visiting its La Plata branch. As part of a statewide tour, Governor Hogan will be stopping in La Plata to present a special citation in honor of the library’s 100th anniversary.
Governor Hogan Announces New State and Local Directors of Cybersecurity
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has hired John A. Bruns as the Director of State Cybersecurity and Netta Squires, Esq. as the Director of Local Cybersecurity. These positions were created as part of an overarching cybersecurity legislative package passed early this year. Both directors will work at the Department of Information Technology and report to the State Chief Information Security Officer.
Families not satisfied with Maryland 529's temporary fix for frozen accounts
Maryland (WBFF) — Rolling out this week, a temporary fix for Maryland 529 account holders unable to unlock funds. As FOX 45 has been reporting for over a month now, about 30,000 college funds remain frozen as the state agency grapples with technical difficulties. The short-term solution may seem...
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owed over $20,000 in Baltimore water bills
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, owes Baltimore City $21,200 for outstanding water bills according to online public records.
‘We Need To Fight For Our Rights’: Why Voting Matters To These Members Of Maryland’s Immigrant Community
Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more
Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
EXCLUSIVE: Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes $21,000 in delinquent Baltimore City water bills
Water bills haven’t been paid since March 2021 at the Guilford residence owned by the Democratic candidate and his wife, according to city records. Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes Baltimore City $21,200, having failed to pay any water and sewage charges over the last 18 months, online records show.
Almost 3 in 4 Maryland voters favor legalizing marijuana ahead of November referendum: poll
An overwhelming majority of Maryland voters said in a new Washington Post-University of Maryland survey that they are in favor of legalizing marijuana ahead of November’s midterm election. The poll, published on Wednesday, found that 73 percent of respondents said they’ll support the proposed legalization, while 23 percent of...
Maryland prepares for more evictions as rental aid runs low
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Tens of thousands of people have received emergency rental assistance since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The state got more than 480 million in federal funds. Groups like the Washington county community action council have used more […]
Campaign against Alaska constitutional convention gets major donations from D.C. groups
The largest group urging Alaskans to vote against a constitutional convention has received a major boost from a pair of Washington, D.C., groups. No on 1: Defend Our Constitution received $1.4 million, mostly from the National Education Association and the Sixteen Thirty Fund, according to financial disclosures dated Monday. The...
Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor
With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
Gov. Hogan Announces Hiring of Netta Squires, Former MoCo Emergency Management Specialist, As Director of Local Cybersecurity
Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has hired Netta Squires, Esq. as the Director of Local Cybersecurity. The position was created as part of an overarching cybersecurity legislative package passed early this year. Squires will work at the Department of Information Technology and report to the State Chief Information Security Officer.
