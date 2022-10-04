ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

mocoshow.com

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access

Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces Maryland exceeds energy efficiency targets for state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule

ANNAPOLIS, MD—In honor of National Energy Efficiency Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has reached and exceeded its goals for reducing energy use in state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule. As of October 2022, Maryland state government has surpassed the 10% savings goal and reduced its energy use in state-owned facilities by more than 12% over the 2018 baseline.
Bay Net

Hogan Announces Applications Open For $95 Million Of Broadband Access Grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding...
wypr.org

Moore, Cox outline plans to support Marylanders with disabilities

The two major-party nominees for governor, Republican Dan Cox and Democrat Wes Moore, answered questions Tuesday during a forum hosted by the Maryland Disabilities Forum and the National Federation of the Blind. The virtual event focused on challenges faced by Marylanders with disabilities and showcased the candidates’ different philosophies on the role the state government ought to play in addressing those challenges. For example, the candidates were asked how they intend to ensure government agencies have sufficient staff to provide quality services.
WBOC

Md. to Receive More Than $965K in Federal Funding for Improved Internet Access

WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Friday announced $966,659 in federal funding to help develop Maryland’s digital equity plan, which will increase affordable access to high-speed internet and close the digital divide. The State Digital Equity Planning Grant is awarded to the Maryland Department of Housing...
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces New State and Local Directors of Cybersecurity

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has hired John A. Bruns as the Director of State Cybersecurity and Netta Squires, Esq. as the Director of Local Cybersecurity. These positions were created as part of an overarching cybersecurity legislative package passed early this year. Both directors will work at the Department of Information Technology and report to the State Chief Information Security Officer.
DCist

'We Need To Fight For Our Rights': Why Voting Matters To These Members Of Maryland's Immigrant Community

Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
Maryland Matters

Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more

Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for more evictions as rental aid runs low

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Tens of thousands of people have received emergency rental assistance since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The state got more than 480 million in federal funds. Groups like the Washington county community action council have used more […]
fox5dc.com

Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor

With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
mocoshow.com

Gov. Hogan Announces Hiring of Netta Squires, Former MoCo Emergency Management Specialist, As Director of Local Cybersecurity

Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has hired Netta Squires, Esq. as the Director of Local Cybersecurity. The position was created as part of an overarching cybersecurity legislative package passed early this year. Squires will work at the Department of Information Technology and report to the State Chief Information Security Officer.
