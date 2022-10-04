Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
You're Invited to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Related
Meet Rosie: New Bedford Police Department’s Newest Compassion Dog Officially Sworn In
New Bedford’s Police Department has gained a new member of their team who is nothing less than compassionate when it comes to her job. On Friday, October 7th, Rosie the Compassion Dog was officially sworn in at 10:20 AM as New Bedford’s latest compassion dog providing comfort for those experiencing troubles with anxiety or struggling with mental health.
Celebrity Chef Jet Tilakamonkul Takes Over UMass Dartmouth Dining Hall
From Iron Chef America to Chopped and now UMass Dartmouth, Chef Jet Tilakamonkul has found his way to the SouthCoast. On Tuesday, October 4th, the students and staff of UMass Dartmouth were graced by the presence of the celebrity chef who has only visited once more around 4-5 years ago.
This New Bedford Food Truck Is a Total ‘Smash’ When It Comes to Burgers
New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo recently had a food truck on-site. Let's just say it was a total "smash," but will it return?. It's said that the food truck industry in the United States is worth $1.4 billion. The Food Fighters, a locally owned business that got its start at New Bedford's Brooklawn Park in April, is trying to get its share.
New Meditative Spiral Path at New Bedford’s Haskell Gardens
Find your zen at New Bedford's Haskell Gardens where a brand new meditative spiral path has been completed. After days of clouds and rain, why not get back out in the SouthCoast sunshine for a stroll through the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens? The 6 acres of botanical bliss are free for all to explore every day from sunrise to sunset and there is now something brand new to explore as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford Native Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Boston, Fall River Banks
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man who is a New Bedford native has been arrested by the FBI caught in the act of allegedly robbing a Boston bank – after Fall River Police helped identify the man because he allegedly robbed a bank in that city last week.
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
americanancestors.org
A Tale of Two Brayton Descents
Anyone who lived in Fall River, Massachusetts more than fifty years ago would recognize the Brayton name as a power family from the city’s glory days. A block away from my childhood home, the boundary of the baronial John Summerfield Brayton estate was marked by a substantial granite wall with a pointed cap, stretching along Highland Avenue and bending the curve to New Boston Road. What a great place for kids to play, imagining we were behind a medieval fortification. Not even in my flights of fantasy would I have contemplated kinship with this wealthy family.
New Business Finally Coming to Former Bob’s Sea and Ski Location on Pope’s Island
For decades, Bob's Sea and Ski was a fixture on Pope's Island in New Bedford. The ski and scuba gear retail store was owned and operated by Bob Mercer. Bob was there 28 years until he grew tired of battling the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, threw in the towel and moved his business to Fairhaven. He's now located next to Baycoast Bank on Alden Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
New Restaurant Opens on Federal Hill — Featuring Breakfast and Brunch
There is a new restaurant on Federal Hill. NicoBella’s — which has an existing location in downtown Providence on Dorrance Street — has opened a new spot on 145 Dean Street. The space was formerly home to the Bombay Club off of Atwells Avenue. About Latest Location.
New Bedford Will Get Its First Taste of Silmo at Saturday’s Chowderfest
There’s no doubt that the Blount Fine Foods New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival – more commonly known as Chowderfest – is a signature event in New Bedford, with the chance to sample chowders and other soups from dozens of SouthCoast restaurants, kitchens and food trucks. Yet this...
This Waterfront Massachusetts Hotel Must Be Amazing, Because It Topped 2 Separate Rankings
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'll be honest, there are so many stunning hotels along the gorgeous coastline, incredible vacay areas, and energetic cities of our beautiful country. I mean, you have the Ritz Carlton and the Four Seasons, just to name a couple of the well-known, elegantly luxurious names, not to mention boutique hotel gorgeousness.
New Bedford Artist Appearing at Indigenous Peoples Day Event in New York City
New Bedford's Erik Andrade – a community worker, cultural artist and organizer – has been asked to return to perform at the 8th Annual Indigenous Peoples Day NYC on October 9 and 10. "It's very powerful and ceremonial, rooted in Indigenous culture and tradition like a time honored...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Providence Man Killed in Tiverton Industrial Accident
TIVERTON, R.I. (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man was killed Friday when he fell into a machine that separates sand from gravel. The man has been identified as Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez, 29. He was working at the site of Tiverton Materials at 810 Fish Road. According to a...
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
Amazing Animal Rescue of Fall River Kitten With Hazardous Headwear
A joint effort from Fall River Animal Control and the Animal Rescue League of Boston has saved the life of a kitten wearing seriously hazardous headwear. Wearing a lampshade may mean you're the life of the party, but a kitten with a glass light fixture stuck on her head is not anyone's idea of a good time. Which is why when this six-month-old community kitten in Fall River turned up with a glass bowl on her noggin, residents called for help.
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
Window washer at JFK Library dies after falling 5-7 stories
A window washer fell to his death from the JFK Library in Dorchester on Oct. 5. The window washer was up five to seven stories high before the accident occurred, according to Boston25news. Police responded to the fallen worker at 10:30 a.m. He was initially reported to have been suffering...
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
New Bedford firefighter acts as a human shield to save a grandmother from inferno
A New Bedford Fire Lieutenant is being praised for his courage after he used his body as a human shield to save a grandmother from the flames of roaring blaze. Lieutenant Steven Torres raced up to the third floor of the burning building after receiving word that an individual was trapped up there.
The 10 most affordable homes sold in Cape Cod from the week ending Oct. 1
A condo in Dennis Port that sold for $165,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 25 and Oct. 1. In total, 113 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot was $568.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0