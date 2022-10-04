Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
radiokenai.com
State Senators Ask Attorney General To Investigate Spike In Fuel Prices
Two Democratic State Senators wrote a letter to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor asking the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s high price spike at the gasoline pump and to determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. The letter penned by Anchorage Sen. Bill Wielechowski, and Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kowasaki urges Taylor to find out why pump prices went up so much in the past week.
NEA pushes transgender-identity agenda in Alaska
A major movement afoot to completely change our culture is being systematically pushed across America through our schools. This includes the movement to sexualize our children in the K-12 classrooms. Alaska is not exempt from this radical change. It is seen in Alaska’s schools, including the Anchorage School District, the...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report October 6, 2022
On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth and Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin report on two nights of fisheries debates in Kodiak. And KDLG’s Izzy Ross reports on declining permit ownership for locals in Bristol Bay.
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?
Upon the premiere release date of a brand new television show, ‘Alaska Daily’, starring Hollywood celebrity Hilary Swank, comes a spotlight of the long history regarding Alaska’s missing persons. Specifically, the show focuses on Native Alaskan women who have disappeared. Swank’s character, a downwardly out New York reporter, named Eileen Fitzgerald, takes a position writing for a much smaller newspaper that is based in Anchorage, Alaska. Situated in a strip mall, the news office is sparsely staffed and filled with younger reporters who are new to journalistic writing.
Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals
For U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won August’s special election to serve the remainder of the late Don Young’s term, Tuesday’s fishery-focused candidate debate in Kodiak was an opportunity to draw sharp contrasts with her three rivals. Peltola defended the ongoing efforts to update the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act – an […] The post Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Calista Corporation and Alaska Communications Will Bring Affordable, High-Speed Broadband to Seven Tribal Communities in Alaska
BETHEL, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- More than 2,300 rural Alaskans in seven communities along the Kuskokwim River will receive affordable, high-speed internet for the first time thanks to a tribal broadband grant funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005977/en/ The community of Akiachak will be served by the Alaska FiberOptic Project. Photo: Calista Corporation
kbbi.org
Hot button issues dominate gubernatorial debate in Homer last night. Listen here.
The Homer Chamber of Commerce hosted a debate Thursday night at Lands End Resort with candidates for the Alaska governor’s race. Democratic candidate Les Gara and former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, along with former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce — who showed up unexpectedly — discussed their stances on a number of hot button issues. All three hope to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who declined an invitation to the event.
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy, Commissioners Return from Second Trip to Western Alaska
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy returned yesterday from a follow-up trip to communities heavily impacted by the Western Alaska storm, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. Governor Dunleavy and his team, including Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ryan Anderson, Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, and Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (DHS&EM) Director Bryan Fisher, visited Unalakleet, Kotzebue, Nome, Golovin, Elim, Koyuk, Shaktulik, and Stebbins.
kdlg.org
Challengers fillet Dunleavy’s fish policies at Kodiak debate
Kodiak’s fisheries debates kicked off Monday night with two challengers in the governor’s race, Les Gara and Bill Walker. The need for more science to manage Alaska’s fisheries came up early and often during Monday’s debate. So did climate change. And both candidates say incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget has hamstrung the state’s ability to do its own research on changing ocean conditions.
kinyradio.com
$790,000 in FEMA assistance distributed to Western Alaska residents
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy returned this week from a follow-up trip to communities heavily impacted by the Western Alaska storm, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The State has taken about 450 applications under the Individual Assistance program and the FEMA Individual Assistance program already distributed $790,000...
Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law
A Juneau jury awarded almost $1.2 million to a former Alaska Department of Law attorney this week, finding at trial that the department failed to follow state laws governing promotions and then wrongfully fired her when she complained. Joan Wilkerson, the attorney who filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the department, said she hopes the […] The post Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
How, where and when you can cast your ballot in Alaska’s November election
Oct. 9 – Last day to register to vote or to update your registration. Oct. 29 – Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail. Nov. 7 – Last day to request an absentee ballot by email or fax. Application due by 5 pm. Nov. 8...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans helping Alaskans: National Guard returns from Western Alaska mobilizations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wicked winds, harsh rainfall and intense flooding of Typhoon Merbok caused houses to be ripped off their foundations in dozens of Western Alaska villages. Many streets now face erosion problems, leaving the villages that span over 1,300 miles of coastline of Alaska in need of repairs — and people to complete them.
akbizmag.com
Chugach Alaska Corporation Appoints Josie Hickel as President
An executive at Chugach Alaska Corporation is promoted to President. In her new role, Josie Hickel is responsible for leading land management and resource development strategy for the Alaska Native corporation that spans the coastal region from the Kenai Peninsula to Cordova. Hickel previously served as executive vice president of...
akbizmag.com
The Nature Conservancy Taps Legislator for Alaska Director
The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a national environmental nonprofit, named Ivy Spohnholz as its next Alaska State Director. Spohnholz has served six years in the Alaska House of Representatives and is not seeking a fourth term in her Northeast Anchorage district. Prior to her service in the legislature, Spohnholz’s career included...
Quakers formally apologize to Alaska Native communities for residential schools
The Alaska Quakers apologized to Alaska Native communities for the boarding schools it ran in Alaska and the United States, which forcibly assimilated and abused Indigenous children, separated them from their families and caused intergenerational trauma. In the 1800s and 1900s, the Quakers ran about 30 boarding schools for Native American and Alaska Native youth […] The post Quakers formally apologize to Alaska Native communities for residential schools appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Must Read Alaska Show: Pollster Ivan Moore says Murkowski can’t win without her base of Democrat voters
On the Must Read Alaska Show on Wednesday, Alaska Survey Research pollster Ivan Moore talked with show host John Quick about all three of the statewide races and how voters are viewing the candidates. He acknowledged the criticism of ranked choice voting, in that it threw Sen. Lisa Murkowski a...
kinyradio.com
Northern Dynasty: Alaska and 13 other states oppose EPA proposed veto of Pebble
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northern Dynasty Minerals advises that a letter was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency by the State of Alaska, and a second letter signed by a total of 14 states, was submitted protesting against the EPA’s overreach with the revised Proposed Determination of the Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska.
Ranked-choice voting: Will it lead to Sarah Palin’s political comeback?
Will ranked-choice voting turn Alaska’s House seat back from blue to red?
