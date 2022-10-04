Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Related
2 seriously injured in Johnson City head-on crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two people suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon in Johnson City. It happened around 3:38 p.m. on East Main Street at Fleming Road, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police say a Saturn Vue was traveling west on Main Street when it crossed the double-yellow […]
Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]
Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
Johnson City kidnap, rape suspect’s bond increased to $500K
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A previously convicted violent sex offender appeared in court Thursday after authorities accused him of carjacking a mother’s car with her baby inside and raping her at an abandoned house. A Washington County judge increased Christopher Wayne Bennett’s bond to $500,000 and ordered him not to contact the victim. A […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police arrest Abingdon man after allegedly finding 100s of grams of suspected fentanyl
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-month investigation led to a drug bust that reportedly uncovered multiple pounds of various drugs, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Friday. Authorities say that the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force issued a warrant to search the home and vehicle of Donald Allen […]
supertalk929.com
Police find drug sale ledger in Johnson City woman’s vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Wednesday for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance after she was reportedly found unconscious in a car. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies responded to the Roadrunner Market on Twin Oaks Drive at around noon. Officers found the...
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
Local officials: Marijuana pardon won’t make much of a difference in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following President Biden’s recent order to pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession charges, officials in Tennessee say the pardon won’t make much of an impact here. “If there comes a time in Tennessee where the laws change, then I’ll abide by it, but at this point [marijuana] is still […]
RELATED PEOPLE
The Tomahawk
Preparing Johnson County
Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester, Emergency Operations Manager Mark Sumner, and Emergency Management Director Jason Blevins reveiw a map of Johnson County. Photo by Elizabeth A. King. Freelance Writer. As hurricane Ian approached Florida, its path headed toward the Carolina’s and Eastern Tennessee, it became obvious that the question was,...
Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
DOJ: Bristol man sentenced to 22 years in prison on meth charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the release from the Department of Justice, on October 5, Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee was sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years, in prison […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dept. of Treasury booth at Unicoi Apple Festival to help visitors find missing money
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennesseans have the chance to be reunited with missing money at the Unicoi County Apple Festival this weekend. The Tennessee Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division will set up a booth at the Apple Festival in Erwin on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 […]
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elizabethton.com
Police Beats
The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Jeffrey Scott Hardin was arrested on September 28 by CCSO Lieutenant Michael Carlock on a warrant from the US Marshalls Office. Kenneth Ray Hornsby Jr. was arrested on September 28 by CCSO Deputy Tyler Holsclaw for driving...
elizabethton.com
Myra Denise Hale
Ms. Myra Denise Hale, 56, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Wise County, Va., and was the daughter of Jesse “Buck” and Nina Hale. Myra was a Nurse in Labor and Delivery for...
Herald and Tribune
Speeding fines to go up after town approves ordinance
Court costs are increasing in Jonesborough to deter speeding violations through- out the town. At the Oct. 28 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the board voted on amending the Town’s court costs – an ordinance Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said had not been updated in nearly 20 years.
NBC12
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
Comments / 0