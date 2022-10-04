ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

2 seriously injured in Johnson City head-on crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two people suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon in Johnson City. It happened around 3:38 p.m. on East Main Street at Fleming Road, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police say a Saturn Vue was traveling west on Main Street when it crossed the double-yellow […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City kidnap, rape suspect’s bond increased to $500K

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A previously convicted violent sex offender appeared in court Thursday after authorities accused him of carjacking a mother’s car with her baby inside and raping her at an abandoned house. A Washington County judge increased Christopher Wayne Bennett’s bond to $500,000 and ordered him not to contact the victim. A […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Police find drug sale ledger in Johnson City woman’s vehicle

A Johnson City woman was arrested on Wednesday for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance after she was reportedly found unconscious in a car. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies responded to the Roadrunner Market on Twin Oaks Drive at around noon. Officers found the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
BRISTOL, TN
The Tomahawk

Preparing Johnson County

Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester, Emergency Operations Manager Mark Sumner, and Emergency Management Director Jason Blevins reveiw a map of Johnson County. Photo by Elizabeth A. King. Freelance Writer. As hurricane Ian approached Florida, its path headed toward the Carolina’s and Eastern Tennessee, it became obvious that the question was,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

DOJ: Bristol man sentenced to 22 years in prison on meth charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the release from the Department of Justice, on October 5, Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee was sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years, in prison […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Police Beats

The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Jeffrey Scott Hardin was arrested on September 28 by CCSO Lieutenant Michael Carlock on a warrant from the US Marshalls Office. Kenneth Ray Hornsby Jr. was arrested on September 28 by CCSO Deputy Tyler Holsclaw for driving...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Myra Denise Hale

Ms. Myra Denise Hale, 56, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Wise County, Va., and was the daughter of Jesse “Buck” and Nina Hale. Myra was a Nurse in Labor and Delivery for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Speeding fines to go up after town approves ordinance

Court costs are increasing in Jonesborough to deter speeding violations through- out the town. At the Oct. 28 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the board voted on amending the Town’s court costs – an ordinance Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said had not been updated in nearly 20 years.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
NBC12

Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run

FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
FREEMAN, VA

