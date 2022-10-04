Read full article on original website
Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons surprisingly sitting in 1st place in the NFC South
Marcus Mariota probably knows that one of the most popular players on any NFL team is the backup quarterback. Mariota has helped the Atlanta Falcons win their last two games and the Falcons (2-2) are now tied for first place in the NFC South Division. They will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) on Sunday with first place in the division on the line.
What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Time, how to watch Broncos vs Colts on Prime Video in Week 5; 2022 TNF schedule
Thursday Night Football continues as an exclusive streaming event when Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off where Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth TNF game of the season exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, October 6 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Broncos vs. Colts now on Thursday Night Football.
Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (10/6/22)
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos host Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 5. Denver has won two of the last three in the series and is 8-3 all time at home. Ryan has eight turnovers in his first four games with the Colts. This AFC matchup kicks off Thursday, October 6 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Bill Oram: Is the Pac-12 about to knock itself out of the College Football Playoff once again?
The conference enters this weekend with five teams ranked in the top 25, three in the top 12. And they’re all about to play each other. It actually started with UCLA’s win over previously undefeated Washington last week, but continues each of the next three weekends with heavyweight matchups that will either clarify or complicate the Pac-12′s national profile.
Luis Castillo sharp as Seattle Mariners shut out Blue Jays in wild-card opener
Luis Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Blue Jays 4-0 Friday in their AL wild-card series opener in Toronto. Eugenio Suárez had two hits and two...
MLB playoffs 2022 TV schedule, game times, bracket, format, matchups for wild card games and beyond
The Major League Baseball regular season is over and done with. All the attention now shifts to the 2022 MLB playoffs bracket as the postseason gets underway. The daunting task of winning the World Series starts this weekend with the first wild card games taking place on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8, and then the AL and NL division series both starting on Tuesday, October 11.
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays Game 1 today? Free live stream, odds, prediction, how to watch MLB playoffs online (10/7/2022)
The The Seattle Mariners begin their postseason dream on the road as underdogs against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of this AL wild card series as the 2022 MLB playoffs get underway on Friday, October 7 at 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on ESPN.
Oregon Class 6A prep spotlight: Glencoe Crimson Tide’s Phoebe Retzlaff
Phoebe Retzlaff is now feeling comfortable performing in her new and unusual – for her – job. Retzlaff is the kicker for the Glencoe Crimson Tide football team. Retzlaff is one of the few female players on a varsity football team in the state, and she continues to express surprise at what she is doing.
When does Oregon deserve to be viewed as a playoff contender again? College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are giving a little love to the fringe playoff contenders with paths that aren’t quite as clear as the primary teams. They define seven teams as primary contenders, with obvious talent...
Trail Blazers pick up 2023-24 option on guard Keon Johnson’s contract
The Portland Trail Blazers have picked up the 2023-24 third-year option on guard Keon Johnson’s contract, a source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.com. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The option is worth $2.8 million. The Blazers will also have the fourth-year option on Johnson’s contract worth...
Catcher Luis Torrens makes history, Seattle Mariners sweep doubleheader vs. Detroit Tigers
Luis Torrens had to wait four hours before his place in Seattle Mariners history could be celebrated. After earning a history-making win on the mound, Seattle’s backup catcher still had nine innings of work to do behind the plate. “That was the first time ever and probably the last...
