Tampa, FL

The Oregonian

What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Time, how to watch Broncos vs Colts on Prime Video in Week 5; 2022 TNF schedule

Thursday Night Football continues as an exclusive streaming event when Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off where Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth TNF game of the season exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, October 6 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Broncos vs. Colts now on Thursday Night Football.
Football
The Oregonian

Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (10/6/22)

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos host Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 5. Denver has won two of the last three in the series and is 8-3 all time at home. Ryan has eight turnovers in his first four games with the Colts. This AFC matchup kicks off Thursday, October 6 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
The Oregonian

Bill Oram: Is the Pac-12 about to knock itself out of the College Football Playoff once again?

The conference enters this weekend with five teams ranked in the top 25, three in the top 12. And they’re all about to play each other. It actually started with UCLA’s win over previously undefeated Washington last week, but continues each of the next three weekends with heavyweight matchups that will either clarify or complicate the Pac-12′s national profile.
The Oregonian

MLB playoffs 2022 TV schedule, game times, bracket, format, matchups for wild card games and beyond

The Major League Baseball regular season is over and done with. All the attention now shifts to the 2022 MLB playoffs bracket as the postseason gets underway. The daunting task of winning the World Series starts this weekend with the first wild card games taking place on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8, and then the AL and NL division series both starting on Tuesday, October 11.
#Head Injuries#Buccaneers#Concussions#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Bucs#Hall Of Fame#Nbc
The Oregonian

