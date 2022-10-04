ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, LA

westcentralsbest.com

Woman arrested following West Laurel Street house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in connection with a house fire Thursday morning on West Laurel Street. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the single-story wood frame structure. Two of the occupants evacuated before firefighters got there.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department announced on October 5, 2022, that on October 3, police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Greenwood, LA

Crime & Safety
KTBS

Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left a man and a young woman injured. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, SPD officers got a call regarding a shooting in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore. Officers at the scene found a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to Shreveport hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
GREENWOOD, LA
KSLA

Woman arrested after house fire on W Laurel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after a house fire in Shreveport that happened Thursday morning (Oct. 6). Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of W Laurel Street between Alabama and Exposition avenues around 8:40 a.m. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man accidentally shoots himself on Dean Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened on Oct. 5 around 3:15 p.m. on Dean Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Armstead Drive. It happened at the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road. At least...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD: 4 suspects wanted for domestic violence offenses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are seeking tips from the public to help them locate four men wanted for domestic violence offenses. Shreveport police on Friday identified four men that are accused of a variety of domestic violence offenses. Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted for domestic battery...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Trucker wounded in shootouts with repo man, police officer

GREENWOOD, La. - A trucker wound up in the hospital with a bullet wound to the head after two shootouts at a storage facility related to a dispute over an attempt to repossess his two big rigs. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says the trucker confronted a repo man who...
GREENWOOD, LA
KSLA

SPD says new speed cameras in school zones are working

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says new cameras to catch speeders that were placed in some school zones at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year are working. At the start of the school year, SPD partnered with Blueline Solutions to have the cameras installed. SPD says...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm

Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
GRAMBLING, LA
bossierpress.com

The Red River will not prevent law enforcement from working together

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, local government leaders and law enforcement officials from both sides of the Red River came together for a meet-and-greet and to discuss working together to fight crime. Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting in order to have the new Bossier City Police Chief,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

