SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left a man and a young woman injured. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, SPD officers got a call regarding a shooting in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore. Officers at the scene found a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to Shreveport hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO