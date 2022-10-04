Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
This $75 fine-dining restaurant is dog-approvedInna DinkinsSan Francisco, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Related
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Flower shop opens in Claremont spot where owner had first job in 1997; soap opera ending for downtown launderette
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Claremont. New flower shop opens in spot where owner had her first job in 1997. Dorothy...
berkeleyside.org
Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow is back live in downtown Berkeley on Saturday
The Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow and Indian Market will return to downtown Berkeley on Oct. 8 after two years of being celebrated virtually. The event will mark the 30th anniversary of Indigenous Peoples Day, a holiday that originated locally as a counter-protest to Columbus Day. “Berkeley wants to celebrate the...
berkeleyside.org
EBMUD Director Andy Katz: Supports ‘sustainable solutions to water future’
Berkeleyside wants to help you get to know your 2022 candidates for Berkeley City Council, School Board, Rent Stabilization Board and more. That’s why we’re publishing questionnaires with local candidates. A Q&A with Andy Katz, who’s running unopposed for the Ward 4 seat representing Berkeley on the East...
berkeleyside.org
Thee Stork Club is now open with season-appropriate spooky vibes
2330 Telegraph Ave. (between 23rd and 24th streets), Oakland. It’s been a long road to open Thee Stork Club — longer than co-owners Marc Ribak (Mosswood Meltdown) and Billy Joe Agan (Eli’s Mile High Club) expected. They planned on launching the longstanding Oakland dive bar as a John Waters meets David Lynch meets serial killer’s rec room-style live music venue on July 1, but a failed inspection at the 11th hour put the kibosh on that plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
berkeleyside.org
Lazybird coffee opens in Alameda, My Goodness soft serve launches in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
berkeleyside.org
Housing: Council approves plan for 66 apartments on San Pablo Avenue
The Berkeley City Council has approved plans for a six-story apartment building on San Pablo Avenue near the Albany border. The 66-unit development would occupy what is now a 13,000-square-foot vacant lot at 1201 San Pablo Ave., at Harrison Street. It is set to include five apartments for renters considered very low income, about 1,700 square feet of commercial space on its ground floor and a garage with 17 to 28 parking spaces.
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Mark Humbert for Berkeley City Council District 8
After knowing and working with Mark Humbert over the past 17 years, it is our pleasure to recommend him to our fellow District 8 neighbors. Mark brings people together. When a disabled neighbor was tragically struck and killed by a driver in 1999, Mark immediately got to work to make our roads safer, even though he was new to the neighborhood at the time. After getting flashing beacons installed at Ashby and Piedmont, he didn’t let up – he joined the city’s Transportation and Public Works commissions to continue advocating for safe streets. He recently helped develop the city’s Bicycle Master Plan and Equitable Paving Policy.
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Michael Chang for school board
On Nov. 8, Berkeley will vote for three school board members. This is an important election coming out of a very challenging time for schools. With the departure of two experienced school board directors (Julie Sinai and Ty Alper), Berkeley Unified School District needs board members with deep experience working with our school district and having longstanding relationships with the community to resolve systemic problems that affect our students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
berkeleyside.org
The 2022 Berkeley gunfire map
Berkeley has had at least 38 confirmed gunfire calls in 2022. Berkeleyside created the 2022 Berkeley gunfire map to track what happened. As of Oct. 6, two people had been killed and 11 had been wounded in shootings in Berkeley this year. Click the rectangle in the upper left corner...
berkeleyside.org
Documentary about idealistic gene-editing scientist is edge-of-your-seat Frankenstein stuff
In Walter Besant’s 1888 novel The Inner House, a scientist makes a medical discovery that allows human beings to live forever; his discovery is adopted by the state and shared with the people, but future generations find themselves devolving into brainless, loveless and purposeless automatons. While the novel is poorly written and resolutely Victorian, it does make a good point: Our mortality is our driving force. For better or worse, we don’t have great deal of time to navel gaze.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley woman charged in Central Berkeley attempted kidnappings
Update, Oct. 6: Dominique Shantel Walker, a 36-year-old Berkeley woman, was charged Thursday with attempted kidnapping and bothering or molesting a child under 18 years old in Berkeley, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 30, Berkeley police got a warrant to arrest Walker on suspicion...
berkeleyside.org
A new parents group is stirring up the race for Berkeley school board
This summer, a new parent group entered the usual melange of local political organizations and election committees. Calling itself the Berkeley Parents Union, it was unassuming enough, its website promising to enact one mission: “to amplify the parent voice” by making an endorsement in the school board election and raising funds on behalf of candidates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Jennifer Shanoski for school board
As a family nurse practitioner and the solo parent of a middle schooler, I don’t find much time for politics. But I care deeply about Berkeley kids and the schools they attend, and I know my friend and neighbor Jennifer Shanoski does, too. Jennifer’s running for a seat on...
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Reichi Lee for school board
We are longtime Berkeley residents and parents of Berkeley Unified School District students. Education is an issue that hits home for us. We know it’s the best tool for social justice we have, but for too long, academic excellence in BUSD has taken a back seat. Berkeley should be...
berkeleyside.org
City Council to reconsider controversial plan for Hopkins Street bike lanes
The City Council could slam the brakes on the most controversial piece of a plan to build upgraded bike lanes along Hopkins Street in North Berkeley. Many of the corridor’s residents and merchants have fiercely opposed the project because it would require the removal of dozens of street parking spaces. But Councilmember Sophie Hahn, who represents the neighborhood, said that backlash is not what has prompted her to propose an item at next week’s council meeting to reconsider the plans.
Comments / 0