After knowing and working with Mark Humbert over the past 17 years, it is our pleasure to recommend him to our fellow District 8 neighbors. Mark brings people together. When a disabled neighbor was tragically struck and killed by a driver in 1999, Mark immediately got to work to make our roads safer, even though he was new to the neighborhood at the time. After getting flashing beacons installed at Ashby and Piedmont, he didn’t let up – he joined the city’s Transportation and Public Works commissions to continue advocating for safe streets. He recently helped develop the city’s Bicycle Master Plan and Equitable Paving Policy.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO