Read full article on original website
Related
kxnet.com
What to do if your sprinklers aren’t prepared for a deep freeze
(KXNET) — With a deep freeze looming over North Dakota, you may be wondering what this could do to your sprinkler systems if they’re not cleared out for the winter yet. While one brief cold snap may not be enough to damage your sprinklers, it’s a good idea to take precautions since water inside the lines can expand when frozen.
Bismarck And Mandan Needs This To Happen….
I'm still hoping that one day soon you can puff on a stogie indoors. Not too long ago there was a slight chance that Bismarck/Mandan would get the green light for it to be legal to smoke a cigar inside a nice cozy lounge. But it failed. My hope was for North Dakotans to have the freedom to go be able to do that. I am still curious how many North Dakotans would accept the idea of having a cigar lounge. I also know just how many arguments there are against it - defending their rights for clean air.
Perfect Bismarck Wedding – Kaid & Brit With Blush & Blondie
How many times have we heard the expression "It was a fairy tale wedding"?. A lot, but let me tell you something, what took place just a couple of days ago, October 1st here in Bismarck was THE most charming, thoughtful, engaging "I DO" moment of bliss I have ever heard of. On a beautiful Saturday, after some "Good Luck" rain had come and gone, Kaid and Brit joined together along with about 450 guests at Sixteen03 Main Events. Holding hands and walking among family and friends, sounds like a normal routine wedding, right? Well, these two had some special friends there that produced memories of this day that people will always remember.
KFYR-TV
Noodlezip reopens with new service style
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Workforce shortages are hitting local restaurants hard. One downtown restaurant was forced to close last month due to no staff, however Noodlezip is making another attempt to keep their business going with their innovative reopening today. Noodlezip is switching to a new style of service. Now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck/Mandan Has A Store With A MAGAnificent Selection
Don't just drive by...stop by and say hi. I'm a naturally curious person, but I need to train my brain to follow my curiosity more often. It seems that when I do, I'm bound to learn quite a bit and meet some really friendly folks. Well, this week I did just that. I was running an errand that took me down 1st Street in Northeast Mandan when I spotted this shop in what's a mostly residential area.
KFYR-TV
Frontier discontinues flights between Bismarck and Denver
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Frontier will discontinue its service between Bismarck and Denver. The Bismarck Airport was notified the last flight will be Nov. 3, 2022. Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said the airline cited a shift in network strategy due to crew and operational constraints for the end of service.
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Arizona
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
Life Hack: Take a trip through a community orchard in North Dakota
Now, the park provides peace, nutrition, and community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Month Of September Summary: Slightly Above Average Temperatures And Dry
The month of September is now behind us. It was a fairly nice month in my opinion but how did it stack compared to past September?. September 2022 was slightly above average in temperatures, with both high and overnight lows. I still consider this average, but a few locations were constantly a little warmer than they usually are. This is likely due to the lack of rain that fell around the area, drier soils would make it easier to warm up quicker than moist soils. Most areas fell well below average on the amount of rainfall that usually falls. Fargo received 20% of the normal amount of rain. Most of North Dakota into Minnesota received 20-40% of the normal amount.
Best Diners Drive-Ins And Dives In NoDak Might Surprise You
Guy Fieri's TV show, "Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" on the Food Network is pretty popular. In fact, the couple of times I have watched it I've almost gone into a diabetic coma salivating over the cuisine on the show. I love food. Who doesn't right? Even though it seems...
KFYR-TV
Small Business of the Year Bismarck Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Small businesses are at the heart of every community; many struggled through the pandemic and were able to come out the other side. For the first time, a Small Business of the year was recognized at the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC annual Celebrate Bismarck Mandan banquet. Christa Kiedrowski met with the winner to find out what separated them from the rest.
Disturbing: Creepy Clown Sightings Near Menoken, North Dakota
Numerous sightings of the clown have area residents on edge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Large Chain Beauty Store Closes In Bismarck
While visiting the Kirkwood Mall, you may notice a certain store is no longer there. While I was recently spending my entire paycheck at the shopping center, I couldn't help but notice one of the stores I frequent looked a lot different. The shelves were bare, and only one worker...
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
KFYR-TV
Mandan Dairy Queen offers incentives to keep workers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Help-wanted ads are everywhere in Bismarck Mandan right now. One Mandan business owner may have cracked the code on keeping employees around. College Bound Inccorperarted is a business that works with small businesses to help retain their staff by helping them set up college tuition programs. Mandan Dairy Queen started the program eight years ago.
AccuWeather Just Released Its Winter Forecast For Minnesota
There's no shortage of folks trying to predict what the winter of 2022 has in store for us in Minnesota, and another weather service has just released its updated winter forecast. Just in case you're curious, both the Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac both issued their long-range winter forecasts...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota COVID levels stable as Cold, Flu Season approach
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's COVID-19 levels have remained stable over the past month as cold and flu season approaches. The state averaged about 800 to 900 COVID infections per day in September, down from 13-hundred to 14-hundred per day this summer. New hospital admissions haven't risen so far this...
yourbigsky.com
Lots of snow this winter in Montana
Weather experts are predicting the winter of 2022-2023 will be part of a rare “three-peat,” meaning La Niña will have been in control of weather patterns for several back-to-back years. It sounds very scientifically complicated, but La Niña is a term that refers to the large-scale ocean...
tsln.com
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association elects officers and directors at 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) members elected 35-year member and Arnegard, N.D., cattleman Jason Leiseth as the organization’s president at the NDSA’s 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show, “All In,” Sept. 24 in Bismarck, N.D. Leiseth operates a commercial Red Angus cow-calf operation and raises...
Medical Center suffers computer network problem
They're not saying exactly what caused the issue, but that they have IT teams taking some of the systems offline, which is impacting some facilities around Bismarck.
Comments / 0