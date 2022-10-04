ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Seven Natchez mayors reminisce about 54 years of city government

NATCHEZ, Miss. – The recent assemblage of Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson with six of his seven predecessors going back 54 years provided a rare opportunity to review the city’s recent history and hear former political foes highlight their stints in office. Sitting side-by-side Monday at a forum co-sponsored...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

One dead, another injured in wake of Jefferson County shooting

FAYETTE — A shooting Monday in Jefferson County has left one person dead and another injured, Sheriff James Bailey said. According to Bailey, juveniles were in an argument with other individuals sitting in a vehicle and started shooting into the vehicle. Police were later informed Tuesday that one of the victims, also a juvenile, had died. A 19-year-old was critically injured. His condition is unknown at this time. The incident remains under investigation, Bailey said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Attempted murder suspect, woman arrested in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for injuring 4-year-old in McComb shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly injured a four-year-old in a shooting. Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Street in McComb. They said shots had been fired into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was injured. The suspect […]
MCCOMB, MS
Natchez Democrat

Police investigating death at Natchez hotel

NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found inside a hotel room at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South in Natchez. Several police cars were seen outside the hotel at approximately 1 p.m. Monday as officers worked the case. Natchez Police Chief Joseph...
NATCHEZ, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Missing Fayette man being sought

The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
FAYETTE, MS
WLBT

Two people shot at apartment complex in Fayette

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Fayette Monday. The Fayette Police Department says the shooting occurred around noon at the Martin Luther King apartments located at 205 MLK Road. According to FPD, officers are searching for the suspect, who was wearing a white...
FAYETTE, MS
WJTV 12

Two teens arrested for fatal shooting in Fayette

FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigating is underway after a shooting happened at an apartment complex in Fayette. Police said two young men were injured in the shooting on October 3. One of the victims later died at the hospital. His identity has not been released. Investigators began searching for two suspects in connection […]
FAYETTE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Calvin Jermaine Woods

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Calvin Jermaine Woods, 45, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Rounds Family Cemetery in Sibley with Rev. Dandridge Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS

Community Policy