listenupyall.com
Seven Natchez mayors reminisce about 54 years of city government
NATCHEZ, Miss. – The recent assemblage of Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson with six of his seven predecessors going back 54 years provided a rare opportunity to review the city’s recent history and hear former political foes highlight their stints in office. Sitting side-by-side Monday at a forum co-sponsored...
Mississippi Sheriff: Drive-by shooting suspect boasts ‘extensive history’ — including assaulting officer
A man who authorities said shot at someone before leading police on a car chase that ended with the man crashing into a light pole has a lengthy arrest record. Gregory Hammett, 29, had been out of jail for less than a year before he was arrested on Friday, Sept. 30, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Natchez Democrat
Police Chief offers reward for information leading to capture of ‘Tankaman,’ linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, according to a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page. In the post, Police Chief Sam King asks anyone with information to contact...
Natchez Democrat
One dead, another injured in wake of Jefferson County shooting
FAYETTE — A shooting Monday in Jefferson County has left one person dead and another injured, Sheriff James Bailey said. According to Bailey, juveniles were in an argument with other individuals sitting in a vehicle and started shooting into the vehicle. Police were later informed Tuesday that one of the victims, also a juvenile, had died. A 19-year-old was critically injured. His condition is unknown at this time. The incident remains under investigation, Bailey said.
Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning
The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies to host Coffee with a Cop event on October 5th
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office will host a Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez located at 54 Sgt. Prentiss Drive in Natchez, Miss. The event will take place from 7:45 AM to 9 AM. Attendants are encouraged to ask […]
Attempted murder suspect, woman arrested in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
Man wanted for injuring 4-year-old in McComb shooting
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly injured a four-year-old in a shooting. Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Street in McComb. They said shots had been fired into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was injured. The suspect […]
Natchez Democrat
Police investigating death at Natchez hotel
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found inside a hotel room at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South in Natchez. Several police cars were seen outside the hotel at approximately 1 p.m. Monday as officers worked the case. Natchez Police Chief Joseph...
Natchez Democrat
Police investigating gunfire in the area of Holiday Apartments
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating gunfire in the area of Holiday Apartments at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
vicksburgnews.com
Missing Fayette man being sought
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
Natchez Democrat
Victim in weekend Holiday Apartments shooting airlifted, no suspects identified
NATCHEZ — Natchez police are still looking for suspects in what appears to be a drive-by shooting that injured a Natchez teen on Sunday night. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at Holiday Apartments in Natchez. Three individuals were shot at and one was hit, Natchez Police Chief...
WLBT
Two people shot at apartment complex in Fayette
FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Fayette Monday. The Fayette Police Department says the shooting occurred around noon at the Martin Luther King apartments located at 205 MLK Road. According to FPD, officers are searching for the suspect, who was wearing a white...
Two teens arrested for fatal shooting in Fayette
FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigating is underway after a shooting happened at an apartment complex in Fayette. Police said two young men were injured in the shooting on October 3. One of the victims later died at the hospital. His identity has not been released. Investigators began searching for two suspects in connection […]
Natchez Democrat
Calvin Jermaine Woods
NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Calvin Jermaine Woods, 45, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Rounds Family Cemetery in Sibley with Rev. Dandridge Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Cemetery under...
Mississippi woman dies in accident after two-vehicle accident on south Mississippi highway
A Mississippi woman lost her life in a crash Saturday at about 9 p.m. when she tried to turn from the southbound lanes of U.S. 61 across the northbound lanes onto Kingston Road in Natchez. Virginia Malone, 56, of Centreville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Journey when she collided with...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson man arrested after being found with ecstasy in stolen vehicle
A Port Gibson resident was arrested and charged after a traffic stop revealed him to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and ecstasy. According to Chief Dorsey, Officer Ivory Williams and himself took into custody Cassius Cole, 19 of Port Gibson. During a traffic stop, Cole was found driving...
