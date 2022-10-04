FAYETTE — A shooting Monday in Jefferson County has left one person dead and another injured, Sheriff James Bailey said. According to Bailey, juveniles were in an argument with other individuals sitting in a vehicle and started shooting into the vehicle. Police were later informed Tuesday that one of the victims, also a juvenile, had died. A 19-year-old was critically injured. His condition is unknown at this time. The incident remains under investigation, Bailey said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO