cachevalleydaily.com
Dr. Lamont D. Allan
Dr. Lamont D. Allan, 95, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born in Wellsville, Utah to Lamont M. and Ida Leishman Allan. He loved his brothers and sisters; Glen, Rosella, Clayton and Jocelyn. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He graduated from South...
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan City School District to provide free lunch for remainder of school year
LOGAN—Logan City School District Board of Education has voted to provide free lunch for all students enrolled in LCSD schools for the remainder of the school year as of Monday. “We know we still have students who would benefit from free lunch whose parents do not make application for...
cachevalleydaily.com
High School Football Scoreboard – Oct. 7, 2022
Ridgeline 13, Logan 10 (watch the replay here / see the photo gallery here) – Next Week: Ridgeline (6-3) at Box Elder (6-3) on Wednesday, Oct. 12th at 7 p.m. Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, audio streamed here and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily. –...
cachevalleydaily.com
LETTER: Support the Open Space Bond
Support for Proposition 1, the Open Space preservation bond ballot initiative, is support for the preservation of Cache Valley agriculture, waterways, and wildlife habitat, and thus provides environmental and aesthetic benefits for all residents and visitors in Cache County. Willing landowners who want to preserve open space for future generations...
cachevalleydaily.com
REPLAY: Green Canyon Wolves vs Sky View Bobcats football | Oct. 7, 2022
The Green Canyon vs Sky View broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is is brought to you with LIVE commentary from John Newbold and John Russell. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM, 106.9 FM/1390 AM The FAN and streamed online here.
cachevalleydaily.com
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah pilot program to incentivize dignity, reject contempt
LOGAN — Former Logan City council member and former education advisor to Governor Herbert, Tami Pyfer, has a new job: representing a statewide organization that could be known as the Dignity Project. They have launched what is termed the Dignity Index. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday,...
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan man sentenced to jail for threatening to shoot woman in the head
LOGAN — A 30-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to jail for assaulting a woman repeatedly and threatening to shoot her. Samuel A. Cullumber was ordered to serve three more months behind bars after a judge said he deserved the additional time because of the harm caused to the victim.
cachevalleydaily.com
REPLAY: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Logan Grizzlies football | Oct. 7, 2022
Ridgeline vs Logan broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch, KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM and streamed online here.
