Oakland County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hotel says Dearborn shooting was not related to suspected gunman’s bill

DEARBORN, Mich. – A hotel spokesperson says the hotel shooting and barricade incident was not related to an argument about the suspected gunman’s bill. Sources confirmed on Friday that the Dearborn hotel shooting victim, a 55-year-old from Riverview, was shot twice in the face and killed. The 38-year-old...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family of Porter Burks, man killed by Detroit police, seek justice

DETROIT – Porter Burks was shot and killed by Detroit police during a mental health check on Sunday and now his family is demanding justice. Police said the shooting was prompted by Burks charging at them with a knife. Burks’ older brother Damondo Anderson spoke with Local 4 at...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant

DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
FLAT ROCK, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife

A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Spinal Column

Sheriff warns of ‘stranger danger’ in Highland Township

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an. incident Thursday near a bus stop in Highland Township involving two boys and an unknown man, according to a press release issued by that office Friday, October 7.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man accused of kidnapping girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby in Flat Rock

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A man has been charged after police said he kidnapped his girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby in Flat Rock. Police were called at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 5) to the Creekside Village apartments near Gibraltar Road and Mayfair Street in Flat Rock. A woman told police...
FLAT ROCK, MI

