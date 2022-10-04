(CBS DETROIT) -- A 15-year-old sophomore at South Lyon East High School has been charged after leaving a written threat in a school bathroom, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.The student was issued a misdemeanor charge of threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive, or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Referee Alexander Garthoff released the student from Children's Village to the custody of his parents at their Wixom home.He must wear an electronic tether, he cannot go near school property or use social media, and his parents...

SOUTH LYON, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO