ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man grabs worker by apron, fires shot into air during 2 separate armed robberies in Detroit
DETROIT – A man grabbed a worker by her apron at one store and then fired a shot into the air at another while stealing money from both businesses in Detroit, police said. The first incident happened around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Family Dollar in the 15800 block of Grand River Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hotel says Dearborn shooting was not related to suspected gunman’s bill
DEARBORN, Mich. – A hotel spokesperson says the hotel shooting and barricade incident was not related to an argument about the suspected gunman’s bill. Sources confirmed on Friday that the Dearborn hotel shooting victim, a 55-year-old from Riverview, was shot twice in the face and killed. The 38-year-old...
Oakland County Sheriff alerts parents about man who offered candy to boys near bus stop
The Oakland County Sheriff is reminding parents to be vigilant after a creepy incident involving an unidentified man who offered candy to two boys playing after school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of Porter Burks, man killed by Detroit police, seek justice
DETROIT – Porter Burks was shot and killed by Detroit police during a mental health check on Sunday and now his family is demanding justice. Police said the shooting was prompted by Burks charging at them with a knife. Burks’ older brother Damondo Anderson spoke with Local 4 at...
Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant
DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
The Oakland Press
Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife
A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman charged in drunken driving crash that killed pedestrian in Canton Township
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman has been charged in connection with a drunken driving crash that left a pedestrian dead on Michigan Avenue in Canton Township. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) in the eastbound lanes of Michigan Avenue, near I-275. Timothy Sean Rodgers, 56,...
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting, 7 hour barricade in Dearborn
The suspect, who has only been identified as a 38-year-old man, fatally shot and killed a 55-year-old man from Riverview, while he was working as a clerk at the hotel.
1 man found shot to death inside Dodge Charger in East Detroit: DPD
Detectives with Detroit police are at the scene of a second deadly shooting reported overnight after a victim was found dead in his car with apparent gunshot wounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gunman in custody after fatally shooting clerk at Dearborn hotel, barricading himself in room
DEARBORN, Mich. – A gunman was taken into custody more than seven hours after he fatally shot a clerk at a hotel in Downtown Dearborn and then barricaded himself inside a room, police said. Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said a 38-year-old man got into an argument around 1:09...
Spinal Column
Sheriff warns of ‘stranger danger’ in Highland Township
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an. incident Thursday near a bus stop in Highland Township involving two boys and an unknown man, according to a press release issued by that office Friday, October 7.
Suspect surrenders after standoff with MSP in Dearborn
UPDATE: DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – An armed man accused of shooting and wounding one person and who then barricaded himself inside a room at a suburban Detroit hotel has surrendered and has been taken into custody. Michigan State Police said on Twitter shortly before 9 p.m. EDT, “The barricaded gunman has been taken into custody […]
Update: South Lyon East High School student, 15, charged after making threat
(CBS DETROIT) -- A 15-year-old sophomore at South Lyon East High School has been charged after leaving a written threat in a school bathroom, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.The student was issued a misdemeanor charge of threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive, or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Referee Alexander Garthoff released the student from Children's Village to the custody of his parents at their Wixom home.He must wear an electronic tether, he cannot go near school property or use social media, and his parents...
Detroit News
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23
Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of kidnapping girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby in Flat Rock
FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A man has been charged after police said he kidnapped his girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby in Flat Rock. Police were called at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 5) to the Creekside Village apartments near Gibraltar Road and Mayfair Street in Flat Rock. A woman told police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live coverage: Active shooting situation taking place in Downtown Dearborn Thursday
DEARBORN, Mich. – An active shooting situation is unfolding in Downtown Dearborn Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police are urging people to avoid the area of Michigan Avenue and Military Street, as the situation is ongoing and dangerous. Police have not publicly disclosed many details yet. Dearborn police say the...
1 Person Killed In Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Armada Township (Armada Township, MI)
According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident was reported in Armada Township, on Wednesday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family share story of how QAnon influenced shooting that changed their lives
WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Family members impacted by the Oakland County shooting that made national headlines last month are sharing the story of how online conspiracy theories influenced the shooter’s motive. On Sept. 11 around 4 a.m., 53-year-old Igor Lanis fatally shot his wife and dog and injured...
fox2detroit.com
Road rage incident on I-94 escalates after suspect pulls gun on pursuing driver
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A case of road rage turned violent when a driver involved in a hit-and-run pursued the fleeing suspect who pulled a gun out and fired a shot at the victim's car. The dangerous driving happened on I-94 heading westbound at the I-75 ramp in Detroit. Michigan...
