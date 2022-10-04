ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ben Simmons Throws Dunk A Dunk In First Game Back

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

On Monday night, Ben Simmons made his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, and his first basket was a dunk. The three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets at the 2021-22 trading deadline.

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets played their first preseason game, which was much more exciting than usual for an exhibition contest.

Three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons played his first game with the Nets and first game since the 2021 NBA Playoffs (he missed the entire 2021-22 season).

Therefore, fans saw Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the floor together for the first time.

Irving threw a pass to Simmons during the first quarter, who finished it off with a dunk.

Those were his first two points scored in a Brooklyn uniform.

The video has gone viral on Twitter with over 229,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Simmons finished the game with six points, four rebounds and five assists in 19 minutes of playing time.

The 76ers won by a score of 127-108.

If Simmons, Irving and Durant remain healthy, they could form one of the best trios the league has ever seen.

Simmons was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU and has played four seasons in the NBA.

He has never missed the NBA Playoffs, made the All-Star Game three times, and is only 26 years old.

His career averages are 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest in 275 regular season games.

In addition to his offense, he is one of the best defenders in the NBA and has made the All-Defensive team two times.

Last season, the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, they have a lot to prove this season.

The Nets will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

