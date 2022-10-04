ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Zoning remains on the 2022 CT ballot

Recently, on a late summer day, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, state Rep. Laura Devlin, held a press conference in Fairfield on the need to repeal 8-30g, our state’s so-called affordable housing law. He cited the law’s deficiencies and how the 32-year-old law has largely failed the individuals it set out to help.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?

Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
STAMFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

For 10 years, Wilton teens have turned to this group when they need a safe ride

WILTON — Wilton Safe Rides is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall with its highest number of Wilton teen volunteers in the program's history, officials said. Safe Rides provides free, safe trips home for Wilton teens on weekend nights during the school year. Those rides come from other Wilton teens who donate their time to ensure their neighbors and classmates stay safe. The program was founded in neighboring Darien in 1984 and has since spread to many high schools throughout the state.
WILTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

David Rafferty (opinion): What would Greenwich-style anarchy look like?

There's a quote you've likely heard, more of a proverb really, which goes something like this: "Civilization is only nine missed meals away from anarchy." Author Larry Niven used it in a book but made it three meals. Leon Trotsky said six, and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley recently regaled reporters with the classic nine. The result isn't always anarchy either, sometimes its chaos, barbarism, revolution or some other prophesy of doom.
GREENWICH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: School bus driver shortage a problem that can be solved

Not every problem has a solution (e.g., getting members of Congress to agree). This does not fall into that category. The issue is the school bus driver shortage. The remedy is clear: Find enough qualified drivers and the crisis is over. Easy enough, right?. Not so fast. Alas, qualified drivers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: Everyone involved in youth sports needs to step back

Anyone who has spent time around youth sports knows it is usually a supportive environment. Children try their hardest, parents try not to stress too much and coaches look to bring out the best in the young athletes. There are exceptions on all fronts, but in general, it’s a low-stakes atmosphere. As it should be.
NORWALK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton volleyball seniors will keep connection at Hamilton

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Kendall Scholz and Caitlin Allen want to make it perfectly clear: Their next step was not planned. The Wilton volleyball standouts, seniors, will remain teammates at Hamilton College next year. Great school, solid volleyball program, and a continuation of their athletic careers together.
WILTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9

Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton may have to pay $1.5 million for Scribner Hill repairs

WILTON — If a request for state funds is denied, Wilton may be on the hook for $1.5 million to make necessary repairs on Scribner Hill Road, officials said. The money would have to come from either the town's operating budget or through bonding,. The estimated $1.5 million pricetag...
WILTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Connecticut: 5 things to know

Alex Jones went on trial in Waterbury on Sept. 13 where a jury of six is deciding how much he has to pay an FBI agent and eight Sandy Hook families he defamed when he called the massacre of 26 first-graders and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School “staged,” “synthetic,” “manufactured,” “a giant hoax,” and “completely fake with actors.” This is the second trial in as many months where a jury takes up the task of awarding defamation damages. In August, a Texas jury awarded $49 million to the parents of a slain Sandy Hook boy who Jones defamed.
WATERBURY, CT
Education
wiltonbulletin.com

In the Suburbs: Breaking fasts we know and love at Yom Kippur

On Tuesday night at sundown, we neared the end of the 10 Days of Awe and repentance that represent our High Holy Days as we begin Kol Nidre – All Vows. Along with Kol Nidre, those of us who wish to fast will begin that ritual, which lasted through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement on Wednesday.
GREENWICH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Volleyball top performances from week 3 of the 2022 season

Lauren Bender, Bristol Eastern: Bender racked up 22 kills and 18 digs in the Lancers’ 3-1 victory over city rival Bristol Central on Monday. Lexi Bonato, Amity: The junior had 16 kills and 10 digs to help lead the Spartans to a four-set win over Mercy. Annika Burr, Sacred...
BRISTOL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Yale football to wear throwback Walter Camp uniforms to commemorate 150 years of football

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Yale football team is going old school Saturday. Really old school. The Bulldogs will celebrate 150 years of college football by wearing throwback uniforms Saturday against Ivy League rival Dartmouth. The uniforms are modeled after those worn by Walter Camp, an 1880 Yale graduate considered the father of American football.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

The Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem opens Oct. 8 — Here's what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Garlic lovers should head to Bethlehem this weekend to get their fix of garlicky dips, cheeses, breads and more. The 17th annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest festival is happening this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the Bethlehem fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. A variety of vendors will be on site offering samples of garlic foods, garlic-growing techniques and garlic-related arts and crafts. The event is suitable for children and garlic-loving adults alike.
BETHLEHEM, CT

