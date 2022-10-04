Read full article on original website
Calendar Close-up: STAR has helped people with disabilities in Westport area for 70 years
Seventy years ago, parents of children with disabilities like Down Syndrome had two choices. Their children could be kept at home, without access to school and peers. Or they could be sent to a “training center” – essentially, warehouses for those who were different. Jeanne Howes –...
Opinion: Zoning remains on the 2022 CT ballot
Recently, on a late summer day, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, state Rep. Laura Devlin, held a press conference in Fairfield on the need to repeal 8-30g, our state’s so-called affordable housing law. He cited the law’s deficiencies and how the 32-year-old law has largely failed the individuals it set out to help.
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
For 10 years, Wilton teens have turned to this group when they need a safe ride
WILTON — Wilton Safe Rides is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall with its highest number of Wilton teen volunteers in the program's history, officials said. Safe Rides provides free, safe trips home for Wilton teens on weekend nights during the school year. Those rides come from other Wilton teens who donate their time to ensure their neighbors and classmates stay safe. The program was founded in neighboring Darien in 1984 and has since spread to many high schools throughout the state.
David Rafferty (opinion): What would Greenwich-style anarchy look like?
There's a quote you've likely heard, more of a proverb really, which goes something like this: "Civilization is only nine missed meals away from anarchy." Author Larry Niven used it in a book but made it three meals. Leon Trotsky said six, and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley recently regaled reporters with the classic nine. The result isn't always anarchy either, sometimes its chaos, barbarism, revolution or some other prophesy of doom.
Editorial: School bus driver shortage a problem that can be solved
Not every problem has a solution (e.g., getting members of Congress to agree). This does not fall into that category. The issue is the school bus driver shortage. The remedy is clear: Find enough qualified drivers and the crisis is over. Easy enough, right?. Not so fast. Alas, qualified drivers...
Editorial: Everyone involved in youth sports needs to step back
Anyone who has spent time around youth sports knows it is usually a supportive environment. Children try their hardest, parents try not to stress too much and coaches look to bring out the best in the young athletes. There are exceptions on all fronts, but in general, it’s a low-stakes atmosphere. As it should be.
Wilton volleyball seniors will keep connection at Hamilton
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Kendall Scholz and Caitlin Allen want to make it perfectly clear: Their next step was not planned. The Wilton volleyball standouts, seniors, will remain teammates at Hamilton College next year. Great school, solid volleyball program, and a continuation of their athletic careers together.
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9
Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
Wilton may have to pay $1.5 million for Scribner Hill repairs
WILTON — If a request for state funds is denied, Wilton may be on the hook for $1.5 million to make necessary repairs on Scribner Hill Road, officials said. The money would have to come from either the town's operating budget or through bonding,. The estimated $1.5 million pricetag...
Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Connecticut: 5 things to know
Alex Jones went on trial in Waterbury on Sept. 13 where a jury of six is deciding how much he has to pay an FBI agent and eight Sandy Hook families he defamed when he called the massacre of 26 first-graders and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School “staged,” “synthetic,” “manufactured,” “a giant hoax,” and “completely fake with actors.” This is the second trial in as many months where a jury takes up the task of awarding defamation damages. In August, a Texas jury awarded $49 million to the parents of a slain Sandy Hook boy who Jones defamed.
In the Suburbs: Breaking fasts we know and love at Yom Kippur
On Tuesday night at sundown, we neared the end of the 10 Days of Awe and repentance that represent our High Holy Days as we begin Kol Nidre – All Vows. Along with Kol Nidre, those of us who wish to fast will begin that ritual, which lasted through Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement on Wednesday.
Volleyball top performances from week 3 of the 2022 season
Lauren Bender, Bristol Eastern: Bender racked up 22 kills and 18 digs in the Lancers’ 3-1 victory over city rival Bristol Central on Monday. Lexi Bonato, Amity: The junior had 16 kills and 10 digs to help lead the Spartans to a four-set win over Mercy. Annika Burr, Sacred...
New exhibit in NYC chronicles Westport photographer’s life-risking career, from Libya to Ukraine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In February 2003, the young photojournalist Lynsey Addario sent an email to an editor asking for advice about the body armor she would need on a New York Times assignment to cover the pending invasion of Iraq. “Basically, I...
Yale football to wear throwback Walter Camp uniforms to commemorate 150 years of football
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Yale football team is going old school Saturday. Really old school. The Bulldogs will celebrate 150 years of college football by wearing throwback uniforms Saturday against Ivy League rival Dartmouth. The uniforms are modeled after those worn by Walter Camp, an 1880 Yale graduate considered the father of American football.
Pulitzer-nominated fashion writer Marian Christy talks celebrity interviews and new art exhibit in Westport
Born in Ridgefield, Marian Christy moved to Cambridge, Mass., when she was very young. She grew up in an emotionally abusive household, she said, where her father discouraged her at every turn, telling her she would never amount to much. In spite of his words, she not only went on...
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The highest-rated recruit in Yale men’s basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan’s father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson’s...
Johnny Depp in Port Chester, Hall and Oates at Mohegan and more concerts around CT this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The temperatures might be dropping but there are plenty of chances to turn the music up around Connecticut this weekend. The neo-classic rock, Led Zeppelin-channeling band of brothers Greta Van Fleet will swing through Mohegan Sun Friday. The group...
The Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem opens Oct. 8 — Here's what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Garlic lovers should head to Bethlehem this weekend to get their fix of garlicky dips, cheeses, breads and more. The 17th annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest festival is happening this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the Bethlehem fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. A variety of vendors will be on site offering samples of garlic foods, garlic-growing techniques and garlic-related arts and crafts. The event is suitable for children and garlic-loving adults alike.
