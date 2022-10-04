Read full article on original website
Suspect caught after two killed, one injured in Conway shootings
CONWAY, Ark. — Update: The Conway Police Department arrested 32-year-old Princemichael Ajetunmobi in connection to three separate but related shootings. Officers received a call just before 5 p.m. of a shooting at Salem Road and Highway 64. Upon arrival, they located a 25-year-old female victim who was flown to a local hospital by helicopter.
magnoliareporter.com
Two charged with shooting three people in Hot Springs
Two people have been charged in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in Hot Springs that left one man dead and two other people hurt. The Hot Springs Police Department obtained warrants for Camron Young, 18, and Markus Conrad, 17, for their involvements in this case. The warrants are for murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery, two counts of terroristic act, and battery in the first degree. Young has an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence. Conrad is a juvenile but is being charged as an adult.
Teen dead, two others injured in Hot Springs shooting
Hot Springs police say a teen is dead and two others injured after a shooting Wednesday night on School Street.
Police: W. 13th Street open after suspect taken into custody
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Police have said that streets in the 1700 block of W. 13th have reopened after the armed subject surrendered themselves into police custody. The North Little Rock Police Department dispatched officers to the 1700 block of W. 13 Street in reference to a...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Suspect found hiding in a tree after police chase
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies said that a man driving a stolen car led them on a chase before attacking a deputy and then trying to hide up a tree. The White County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies were investigating a report of a stolen car when the vehicle was found being driven by a suspect, identified as Jonathan Roth. When a deputy initiated her lights and sirens, “Mr. Roth feigned pulling over several times before coming to a complete stop.” When the stolen car finally stopped, the deputy stopped as well. However, the stolen car sped away when the deputy started to get out of her car.
Woman in custody after armed barricade incident in North Little Rock, police say
North Little Rock police said a woman is in custody Friday after a barricade incident the day before.
Woman accused of kidnapping Arkansas teen pleads guilty
A woman accused of kidnapping a teen in Hot Springs earlier this year is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty in court this week.
Hot Springs community mourns teen that died in School Street shooting
Members of the Hot Springs community are mourning a loss after a shooting Wednesday night left one teen dead and two others injured.
Bryant man shot in leg Thursday morning
Bryant police are investigating after a man playing basketball in his driveway was shot at his home on Bridgeport Lane.
KATV
Car chase ends with Arkansas man up a tree
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The White County Sheriff's Office announced Monday a man driving a stolen car was spotted and followed by Deputy Nicole Powell with him ending up in a tree. According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Powell was helping a citizen locate their stolen car when she...
Arkansas State Police release additional details on shooting death in Gould home
One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.
KTLO
Counterfeit bills lead to felony charges for Stone County man
A Stone County man is facing charges of forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to use following a residence disturbance call that occured in August. According to the probable cause affidavit, 41-year-old Darrel M. Jenkins of Drasco, appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamines, when officers were called to a disturbance at a residence on Mountain View Road and Dump Mountain Road in Drasco. Upon arrival, another man told law enforcement that Jenkins almost ran over his kids on Ben Road. Jenkins stated he saw the kids, but denied almost hittin them. Authorities asked him if he had anything on him and asked for consent to search his person and vehicle. Jenkins produced a syringe and stated it was for his insulin. Authorities asked permission to field test and he consented.
K-9 officer tracks man accused of fleeing, punching White County deputy up a tree
Deputies in White County said that a pursuit led to a man punching a deputy before he was found in a tree by a federal K-9 officer Monday evening.
KATV
North Little Rock crisis negotiators responding to an 'armed barricaded subject'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department is at a scene Thursday night dealing with an "armed barricaded subject." According to the NLRPD, officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of West 13th Street around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a disturbance with a weapon.
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to over 12 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Wednesday to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
Little Rock police: South Little Rock rest stop turns into a beating for one man
Little Rock police were called to a south Little Rock address late Monday morning after a man was beaten.
Police responded to crash involving 2 school busses in southwest Little Rock
Police are responding to reports of a crash involving two school buses Tuesday afternoon in southwest Little Rock.
LRSD: Central High student caught with gun, marijuana on bus
The principal of Little Rock Central High School said a student suspected of having marijuana on a school bus was also found with a gun.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Crash Near Conway (AR) Involves Two Fire Trucks and a Tractor-Trailer
IDriveArkansas reported an Interstate 40 crash Wednesday involving two fire trucks and a tractor-trailer near Conway (AR), KATV.com reported. According to iDriveArkansas, the westbound right lane of I-40 remains blocked due to an accident involving two Conway Fire Department fire trucks and a tractor-trailer at mile marker 122, the report said.
