Sherwood, AR

Comments / 0

 

THV11

Suspect caught after two killed, one injured in Conway shootings

CONWAY, Ark. — Update: The Conway Police Department arrested 32-year-old Princemichael Ajetunmobi in connection to three separate but related shootings. Officers received a call just before 5 p.m. of a shooting at Salem Road and Highway 64. Upon arrival, they located a 25-year-old female victim who was flown to a local hospital by helicopter.
CONWAY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Two charged with shooting three people in Hot Springs

Two people have been charged in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in Hot Springs that left one man dead and two other people hurt. The Hot Springs Police Department obtained warrants for Camron Young, 18, and Markus Conrad, 17, for their involvements in this case. The warrants are for murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery, two counts of terroristic act, and battery in the first degree. Young has an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence. Conrad is a juvenile but is being charged as an adult.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Sherwood, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Suspect found hiding in a tree after police chase

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies said that a man driving a stolen car led them on a chase before attacking a deputy and then trying to hide up a tree. The White County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies were investigating a report of a stolen car when the vehicle was found being driven by a suspect, identified as Jonathan Roth. When a deputy initiated her lights and sirens, “Mr. Roth feigned pulling over several times before coming to a complete stop.” When the stolen car finally stopped, the deputy stopped as well. However, the stolen car sped away when the deputy started to get out of her car.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Car chase ends with Arkansas man up a tree

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The White County Sheriff's Office announced Monday a man driving a stolen car was spotted and followed by Deputy Nicole Powell with him ending up in a tree. According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Powell was helping a citizen locate their stolen car when she...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Counterfeit bills lead to felony charges for Stone County man

A Stone County man is facing charges of forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to use following a residence disturbance call that occured in August. According to the probable cause affidavit, 41-year-old Darrel M. Jenkins of Drasco, appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamines, when officers were called to a disturbance at a residence on Mountain View Road and Dump Mountain Road in Drasco. Upon arrival, another man told law enforcement that Jenkins almost ran over his kids on Ben Road. Jenkins stated he saw the kids, but denied almost hittin them. Authorities asked him if he had anything on him and asked for consent to search his person and vehicle. Jenkins produced a syringe and stated it was for his insulin. Authorities asked permission to field test and he consented.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to over 12 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Wednesday to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Crash Near Conway (AR) Involves Two Fire Trucks and a Tractor-Trailer

IDriveArkansas reported an Interstate 40 crash Wednesday involving two fire trucks and a tractor-trailer near Conway (AR), KATV.com reported. According to iDriveArkansas, the westbound right lane of I-40 remains blocked due to an accident involving two Conway Fire Department fire trucks and a tractor-trailer at mile marker 122, the report said.
CONWAY, AR

