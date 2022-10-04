Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was feeling upbeat during an August Zoom meeting with members of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, part of the application process for a retail sportsbook license at FedEx Field. He raved about his team's "dramatically upgraded" stadium and promised "big-time attendance" would follow. He added that he was "very, very optimistic" about the coming season, at least in part because Washington had traded for Carson Wentz in March.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 HOURS AGO