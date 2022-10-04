ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen out, Hopkins questionable for Chargers vs. Browns

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. The Chargers ruled Allen out on Friday for Sunday's game at Cleveland after he didn't practice all week. Allen was injured during the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Carson Wentz's rocky start is among the worst in the Daniel Snyder era

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was feeling upbeat during an August Zoom meeting with members of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, part of the application process for a retail sportsbook license at FedEx Field. He raved about his team's "dramatically upgraded" stadium and promised "big-time attendance" would follow. He added that he was "very, very optimistic" about the coming season, at least in part because Washington had traded for Carson Wentz in March.
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding...
