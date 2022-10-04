Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state’s top wildlife official said Thursday. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural...
KIVI-TV
BLM seeks nominations for Idaho Resource Advisory Council
The BLM is seeking public nominations to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council. The citizen-based committee serves as advisors to the BLM, making recommendations on public land use planning and management throughout Idaho. The council consists of 15 members who represent federal grazing permit holders, commercial recreation, dispersed recreation, archaeology and...
KIVI-TV
Uvalde school district fires former Texas trooper who was at shooting
A former Texas state trooper hired over the summer to be a Uvalde school police officer was fired Thursday, less than a day after it became public that she was one of the first law enforcement officials to respond to the Robb Elementary massacre in May. On Wednesday, CNN revealed...
KIVI-TV
Biden, DeSantis put politics aside while touring damage from Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed unity in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Biden traveled to Florida Wednesday to tour the devastating damage left behind. DeSantis thanked the president for continued assistance from the federal government, which started prior to the storm even hitting on Sept. 28.
KIVI-TV
Fish and Game begin stocking rainbow trout in southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Along with cooler fall weather comes perfect opportunities to go fishing in Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is now stocking rainbow trout in many of southern Idaho's water ways. Stocking began on the Oct. 3 and will continue till the Oct. 28. More than 35,000 rainbow trout will enter into lakes, springs, and ponds.
KIVI-TV
The dizzying cycle of winemaking and climate change
Hauling roughly 1,000 pounds of grapes is a normal day for natural winemaker Jason Charles as he gets ready to produce a new vintage of his Vinca Minor wine in Northern California. “My first jobs up in Napa Valley were always working with really thoughtful winemakers, farmers, where organics mattered,”...
KIVI-TV
How the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce supported one Latina-owned business owner when she was ready to give up
IDAHO — Nearly one in four new businesses is Hispanic-owned. The almost-five million Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States contribute billions to the American economy annually. "I was already at that point; I was like Jose, I just need to walk away if I can't sell; this is my...
