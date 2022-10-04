Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Give Kids the World’s Night of a Million Lights Returns at a New Location for 2022
Give Kids the World has announced they will be producing Night of a Million Lights again, but in a new location for 2022. Earlier this year, the nonprofit organization said they would not be able to hold the event because the village was fully reopening. Night of a Million Lights...
disneydining.com
Night Of A Million Lights WILL Return This Year!
If you live in Central Florida, then you may know about Give Kids The World Village — an incredible 89-acre non-profit Resort located in Kissimmee where terminally ill children and their families can vacation for a week at no cost to them. Give Kids the World Village has been in operation since 1986 and, since then, has welcomed more than 177,000 families from 76 countries.
allears.net
There’s a Special Reason to Visit Disney Springs Soon!
There’s so much to do in Disney Springs that it’s basically a fifth Disney World theme park. show at Cirque du Soleil, catch a movie, go shopping, or choose from one of the many delicious restaurants there. And now there’s a NEW opportunity for you to meet with Disney artists!
playgroundmagazine.com
Central Florida’s Fall Festivals
Fall on the Farm will feature family-friendly offerings celebrating the season, all taking place at Whisper Creek Farm, an 18,000 sq. ft. farm located on-property at Grande Lakes Orlando. Activities include a hayride, pumpkin picking, pumpkin carving, painting workshops, arts and crafts, corn hole, maze, family games and a farmers market. The Master Falconer will visit between 12–12:30 p.m., so guests will have an opportunity to see a falcon and learn about falconry school.
9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of things to do across the region this weekend. Many events were rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian last weekend. Things are revving up at Orlando Science Center. Hot Wheels: Race to Win, presented by Nemours Children’s Health, begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.
orangeobserver.com
Oakland Nature Preserve searching for artists and jack-o'-lantern enthusiasts
The Oakland Nature Preserve is searching for local artists to create uniquely carved pumpkins for the upcoming Pumpkin Glow Jack-o'-lantern Trail. Creators are asked to craft funny or scary jack-o'-lanterns which must be carved with light inside for illumination. Artists must use battery powered lighting with no open flames in order to keep the habitat safe.
orangeobserver.com
Parks and amenities open in Windermere following Hurricane Ian
The town of Windermere has opened up its parks and amenities following Hurricane Ian. The town first officially announced the closure of all parks and amenities on Friday, Sept. 30, after the storm tore across the state Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. Locally, residents began feeling Ian’s wrath in the late afternoon of Sept. 28, through the morning of Sept. 29.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
disneytips.com
Hurricane Ian Makes Disney Park “Ritual Behavior” Disappear
Hurricane Ian left a significant impact on Florida as it tore through the Sunshine State at the end of September 2022. Walt Disney World Resort closed its Park gates as the storm drifted through Orlando. While damage was reported at Universal Orland Resort and surrounding areas, despite some flooding Disney’s damage seemed minimal… except for one Disney Park “ritual behavior” disappearing.
orangeobserver.com
Pedego leaders educate Baldwin Park residents on the benefits to America’s No. 1 electric bike retailer
Since July 9, 2021, Matthew McKay has ridden more than 10,000 miles on his electric bike. McKay, the owner of Pedego in Baldwin Park, fell in love with the bike from its first use, when he bought it that same day in his home state, Delaware. Pedego, founded in 2008,...
orangeobserver.com
Orlando FreeFall to be torn down
Ride operators have announced the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park will be torn down. The 430-foot tall drop tower attraction on International Drive has been closed since March, after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died falling from the ride about halfway down the ride’s drop. Owner of the attraction, Orlando Slingshot,...
SoFresh to Open Two New Locations in Central Florida
SoFresh defines themselves as creating “a movement behind our signature ‘fast-casual fresh’ cuisine by using only the highest quality ingredients."
Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando
When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no further, we've put together a collection of birthday ideas for adults.
orangeobserver.com
Orlando Health invites locals to robotic surgery system preview in Horizon West
Orlando Health is hosting a unique event in the Horizon West community next week. Locals are invited to the "Robotic Surgery 101: Minimally Invasive Surgery" event at the hospital. The robotic surgery system preview will allow residents to get a hands-on introduction to Orlando Health's minimally invasive technology and procedures.
Locally Owned and Operated Sports Bar to Open in Eustis
The establishment is aiming to strike a balance between a sports bar and family environment.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian’s flooding nightmare in Central Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida with storm surge and extreme winds, but Central Florida dealt with another major impact — historic flooding. Ian churned inland during the early morning hours of Thursday, Sep. 29, creating significant issues across much of the central portions of the state.
getnews.info
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival At The Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, October 23, 2022
9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, takes place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Florida Jerk Festival has always been about bringing our community together to share food and good times while celebrating the city we love. Florida – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida...
orangeobserver.com
Waterleigh residents chime in on park amenities
Orange County’s Parks and Recreation Department held the first of two community meetings to allow residents in the Waterleigh neighborhood to give input on what amenities they want to see in their new community park. The community on Atwater Bay Drive in Horizon West’s Village H is getting a...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Orlando, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Orlando as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
