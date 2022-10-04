ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

disneydining.com

Night Of A Million Lights WILL Return This Year!

If you live in Central Florida, then you may know about Give Kids The World Village — an incredible 89-acre non-profit Resort located in Kissimmee where terminally ill children and their families can vacation for a week at no cost to them. Give Kids the World Village has been in operation since 1986 and, since then, has welcomed more than 177,000 families from 76 countries.
KISSIMMEE, FL
allears.net

There’s a Special Reason to Visit Disney Springs Soon!

There’s so much to do in Disney Springs that it’s basically a fifth Disney World theme park. show at Cirque du Soleil, catch a movie, go shopping, or choose from one of the many delicious restaurants there. And now there’s a NEW opportunity for you to meet with Disney artists!
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
playgroundmagazine.com

Central Florida’s Fall Festivals

Fall on the Farm will feature family-friendly offerings celebrating the season, all taking place at Whisper Creek Farm, an 18,000 sq. ft. farm located on-property at Grande Lakes Orlando. Activities include a hayride, pumpkin picking, pumpkin carving, painting workshops, arts and crafts, corn hole, maze, family games and a farmers market. The Master Falconer will visit between 12–12:30 p.m., so guests will have an opportunity to see a falcon and learn about falconry school.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of things to do across the region this weekend. Many events were rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian last weekend. Things are revving up at Orlando Science Center. Hot Wheels: Race to Win, presented by Nemours Children’s Health, begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland Nature Preserve searching for artists and jack-o'-lantern enthusiasts

The Oakland Nature Preserve is searching for local artists to create uniquely carved pumpkins for the upcoming Pumpkin Glow Jack-o'-lantern Trail. Creators are asked to craft funny or scary jack-o'-lanterns which must be carved with light inside for illumination. Artists must use battery powered lighting with no open flames in order to keep the habitat safe.
OAKLAND, FL
orangeobserver.com

Parks and amenities open in Windermere following Hurricane Ian

The town of Windermere has opened up its parks and amenities following Hurricane Ian. The town first officially announced the closure of all parks and amenities on Friday, Sept. 30, after the storm tore across the state Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. Locally, residents began feeling Ian’s wrath in the late afternoon of Sept. 28, through the morning of Sept. 29.
WINDERMERE, FL
disneytips.com

Hurricane Ian Makes Disney Park “Ritual Behavior” Disappear

Hurricane Ian left a significant impact on Florida as it tore through the Sunshine State at the end of September 2022. Walt Disney World Resort closed its Park gates as the storm drifted through Orlando. While damage was reported at Universal Orland Resort and surrounding areas, despite some flooding Disney’s damage seemed minimal… except for one Disney Park “ritual behavior” disappearing.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orlando FreeFall to be torn down

Ride operators have announced the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park will be torn down. The 430-foot tall drop tower attraction on International Drive has been closed since March, after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died falling from the ride about halfway down the ride’s drop. Owner of the attraction, Orlando Slingshot,...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando

When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no further, we've put together a collection of birthday ideas for adults.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orlando Health invites locals to robotic surgery system preview in Horizon West

Orlando Health is hosting a unique event in the Horizon West community next week. Locals are invited to the "Robotic Surgery 101: Minimally Invasive Surgery" event at the hospital. The robotic surgery system preview will allow residents to get a hands-on introduction to Orlando Health's minimally invasive technology and procedures.
ORLANDO, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian’s flooding nightmare in Central Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida with storm surge and extreme winds, but Central Florida dealt with another major impact — historic flooding. Ian churned inland during the early morning hours of Thursday, Sep. 29, creating significant issues across much of the central portions of the state.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Waterleigh residents chime in on park amenities

Orange County’s Parks and Recreation Department held the first of two community meetings to allow residents in the Waterleigh neighborhood to give input on what amenities they want to see in their new community park. The community on Atwater Bay Drive in Horizon West’s Village H is getting a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Orlando, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Orlando as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
ORLANDO, FL

