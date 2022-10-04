Read full article on original website
Related
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open first bakery in Prince George's County
WOODMORE, Md. — Editor's note - The video above was from when Nothing Bundt Cakes gave out bundtlets to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Sept. 1. The town of Woodmore is getting a whole lot sweeter. A bakery chain specializing in Bundt Cakes is opening up its first store...
CBS News
'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million
BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration. This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
$43.1 million contract to be awarded for Chesapeake Bay islands restoration
More money will be coming to help restore the Chesapeake Bay. On Thursday, Maryland senators will announce $43.1M contract award to Coastal Design & Construction from Gloucester, Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
WBOC
Plans for Beach Replenishment
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. -- The past few months have been rough on beaches in Delaware and Maryland. Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach have seen their fair share of beach erosion, including this most recent series of storms. In Rehoboth Beach, one of the worst problems has been dune erosion. According...
‘We Need To Fight For Our Rights’: Why Voting Matters To These Members Of Maryland’s Immigrant Community
Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
popville.com
“Crowd is starting to tear down their signs and try to drive through them”
Thanks to Becca for sending around 8:45am: “climate protestors blocking 395 E bound!”. “Tomorrow (Saturday) they have a dirty horchata that I will wake up early for.”. Thanks to Jackie for the PSA: “La Tejana in Mount Pleasant is delicious. I tried three different breakfast tacos and loved them all. Tomorrow they have a dirty horchata that…
WMDT.com
Developers hoping to bring resort destination hotel to Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A concept of bringing a Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville Franchise on the Ocean City boardwalk, between 13th and 14th street, is being talked about. Developers of the project, Kinsley Properties, said it’ll be a resort destination hotel that brings in new jobs and revenue. “We believe that...
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan To Visit Charles County Public Library La Plata Branch
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Public Library is proud to announce that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be visiting its La Plata branch. As part of a statewide tour, Governor Hogan will be stopping in La Plata to present a special citation in honor of the library’s 100th anniversary.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more
Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland
A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
WTOP
Anne Arundel poll shows Haire with narrow lead over Pittman in county exec race
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A new Democratic poll on the Anne Arundel County executive race shows the Republican challenger, County Councilmember Jessica Haire, with a narrow lead over the Democratic incumbent, Steuart Pittman. But the poll also shows Pittman prevailing after voters are told more about the two candidates — and an outside organization seeking to boost Pittman’s re-election bid has set about to do just that.
severnaparkvoice.com
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy
When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
baltimorebeat.com
Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland
Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
Helicopter services required at vehicle crash with ‘serious bodily injuries’ in Eastern Shore
The crash occurred on Thursday, Oct. 6 on Route 175 near Coardtown Road in Accomack County. Police said Medflight services were called to assist, and the Virginia Department of Transportation is at the scene handling traffic impacts.
Bay Net
Calvert County Government Announces Columbus Day Holiday Schedule
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in observance of Columbus Day. In addition:. -The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open...
macaronikid.com
🍷 Win 4 Tickets To The Wine On The Water Festival October 15-16
Whether you'd like a day date with your significant other or a fun afternoon with girlfriends, the Wine on the Water Festival at Kurtz's Beach is the perfect outing!. Surrounded by some of the most beautiful Chesapeake Bay shoreline, celebrate a gorgeous day by the water with dozens of area wineries, culinary artists and master artisans.
Comments / 0