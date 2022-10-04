BARRE, Vt. — A Barre couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child after their seven-month-old baby died in May. Barre police say they were called to the home of Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, on the morning of May 3 after Brianna reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing.

BARRE, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO