Toki
2d ago
The worst part of this is the baby most likely swallowed the bag because it was starving. They can plead not guilty and try to dodge justice here on earth. But our father in heaven will not forget this offense. It would be better for a man to tie a stone to his ankle and throw himself into the sea. Thank for him to harm even one of God's children. Rest in peace you sweet angel your suffering is over.
Barre parents plead not guilty in infant’s drug death
Barre, VT — A four-month investigation into the death of an infant in Barre Town last May has led to the arrest of the baby’s parents. Christopher Wickett, 35, and Brianna Wickett, 25, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child with death resulting. They were released with conditions.
Barre couple charged with involuntary manslaughter following baby's death
BARRE, Vt. — A Barre couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child after their seven-month-old baby died in May. Barre police say they were called to the home of Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, on the morning of May 3 after Brianna reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing.
Vermont Couple Charged With Manslaughter in 7-Month-Old Baby's Death
A Vermont couple has been charged in connection with the drug-related death of their 7-month-old baby earlier this year. Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, of Barre, have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter and were arraigned Monday, according to WPTZ-TV. Barre police said they were called to the...
Dasent pleads not guilty to South Burlington murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another not-guilty plea to another murder charge for Denroy Dasent. The 52-year-old South Burlington man faced a judge from prison Thursday morning, accused of second-degree murder. Court paperwork shows Dasent showed up at the Swiss Host Motel late Sunday night and confronted Brian Billings over alleged...
