ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona announces $85M settlement with Google for allegedly tracking users' location deceptively

By Angela Cordoba Perez and Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1FwE_0iLbswbj00

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has entered an $85 million settlement with Google LLC for allegedly tracking the users' location with "deceptive and unfair" practices to sell advertisements, his office announced Tuesday.

Brnovich started investigating Google after a 2018 Associated Press article said the company was misleading consumers on how they were tracking and using their location data, according to a news release.

In May 2020 , Brnovich sued Google for allegedly tracking people's location with deceptive practices and coercive design tactics that were built into its software — even if they were told to stop. The suit accused the tech giant of taking users' location to amplify ad revenue, invading user privacy and not giving users a clear way to cancel location tracking.

Even when users turned off their location history in settings, Google allegedly collected their location without their consent through other settings like the Web & App Activity to sell ads, according to the release. Google generates most of its profit by selling ads that are shown to its users.

"The tactics Google deploys to surveil its users' locations — including users in Arizona — include willfully deceptive and unfair acts and practices within the meaning of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act," read the complaint.

This was one of the biggest consumer fraud lawsuits in the history of Arizona, according to the release, and the settlement is the largest amount per capita that Google has paid in a lawsuit about privacy and consumer fraud like this one.

“When I was elected attorney general, I promised Arizonans I would fight for them and hold everyone, including corporations like Google, accountable,” said Brnovich in the release. “I am proud of this historic settlement that proves no entity, not even big tech companies, is above the law.”

Most of the money from the settlement will be directed to the general fund and can be used after legislative appropriation. The release states $5 million will be directed toward attorney general education programs.

"This case is based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago. We provide straightforward controls and auto delete options for location data, and are always working to minimize the data we collect," read a statement from Google spokesman José Castañeda. "We are pleased to have this matter resolved and will continue to focus our attention on providing useful products for our users.”

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge in January allowed for the state to continue the suit, but denied the AG's key argument that Arizona consumer fraud laws were violated by the sale or lease of merchandise linked to third-party advertising sales.

The judge's move was described as "a significant legal ruling" in a Google company blog post .

"We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data," Castañeda said after the suit was filed.

Arizona was represented by Phoenix-based law firm Gallagher & Kennedy.

"This is not the first privacy case Google has settled for, but this is the most Google has ever had to pay in a privacy lawsuit," read a statement from Gallagher & Kennedy.

Viktor Benjamin, information systems assistant professor at  Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business, said Google's primary source of revenue comes from ads. Google may be willing to settle with the state to avoid incurring more costs through a court decision and legal precedence not in their favor, Benjamin offered.

"They may be freeing themselves up from liabilities or legal issues in the future by just accepting the costs now of doing these payouts," Benjamin said.

He added the amount won in the settlement is "just a road bump"  for Google and other tech companies.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona announces $85M settlement with Google for allegedly tracking users' location deceptively

Comments / 6

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct

Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
SOMERTON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
CBS News

Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020

A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
SAN LUIS, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Lawsuits#General Education#Google Llc#Associated Press#Capi
Phoenix New Times

Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
downtowndevil.com

Law prohibiting police filming not defended in court

Arizona State Senator John Kavanagh announced Sept. 16 that the Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature would not try to defend the law he sponsored that restricts the filming of police officers. A controversial House bill that made it a crime for bystanders to record police while performing law enforcement...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Hobbs Refuses to Answer Question from Concerned Arizona Citizen

Arizona’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate continues to be hobbled by her refusal to debate her Republican opponent, this time refusing to discuss the issue with a concerned citizen. “Hey, Secretary of State Hobbs, I’m just wondering: why aren’t you debating Kari Lake?” a man said, filming Secretary of State Katie...
AOL Corp

14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

California water agencies propose Colorado River water cuts

California water agencies say they’re willing to cut their Colorado River use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they'd be willing to give up since the federal government called for significant reductions in water use this summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Arizona health system files $10M breach of contract suit against physician group

Community Health has filed a suit to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno, Ariz.-based physician group Santé Health System, The Sun reported Oct. 5. Community Health, which entered an agreement with Santé in October 2017 to provide millions in grant money, alleges an independent audit revealed the group did not distribute or account for various grants.
FRESNO, CA
tucsonlocalmedia.com

It’s for sale, and it’s a butte

Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy