ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Texarkana band director charged with child exploitation violations

TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texarkana band instructor has been charged with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.According to the complaint and information presented in court, between March and September this year, Brandon Neil Sams allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity while he was a band instructor at Texas High School.On Sept. 26, Sams, 46, allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement. If he is convicted, Sams could spend 10 years to life in prison. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Texarkana ISD. 
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Police#Ksla#Tisd
KSLA

Missing man last seen at Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police are looking for a missing Texarkana man; he never returned to his apartment, and his family is concerned. On Oct. 6, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) made a post on Facebook asking for help in finding Herman Buxton, 62. The Texarkana man was last seen at Randy Sams Shelter and never returned to his apartment that night.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police seek missing man

62-year-old Herman Buxton was last seen Monday at the Randy Sams Shelter. According to his family, Mr. Buxton is a very regimented person and always sticks to his routine which includes being home every night. Buxton is 5’8” and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

‘It’s no Cinderella story’: Missing shoe leads to murder conviction in Springhill man’s death

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been found guilty of murder by a jury of his peers. On Friday, Oct. 7, the 26th Judicial District Court announced that a Webster Parish jury found Logan Smith, 23, guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Anthony Bruns of Springhill. Bruns’ body was found on the side of Percy Burns Road in Springhill back on June 19, 2020. Officials say Bruns was killed at a different location, and his body was dumped on Percy Burns Road, where it was found by someone driving by.
SPRINGHILL, LA
KTBS

19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ar. - A 19-year was shot in the 3600 block of Bann Street early Wednesday evening. Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. According to police, officers found a 19-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas bleeding from a gunshot wound. The officers quickly rendered aid and called for an ambulance to respond. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KETK / FOX51 News

6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KTBS

Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan

TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67

Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Caddo Parish hosting expungement summit, resource fair

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish is partnering up with the Caddo Clerk of Court and other community organizations to educate residents on how to get a misdemeanor record expunged from their records. The event will be held on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
CADDO PARISH, LA
swark.today

HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022

On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy