Here's what LCEC wants customers to know when inspecting homes and businesses

By Luis Zambrano, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) instructs residents to use caution when inspecting a home and to be aware of downed power lines.

They ask that people visually inspect the electric facilities that bring power into their homes and businesses, including the weather head, the riser conduit that covers the wires, and the meter can.

A licensed electrician must be contacted to make repairs if there's damage or if water has entered the walls around electric wirings.

They urge customers to remember:

  • Restoring power to damaged facilities could cause a fire.
  • Once repaired, your system must be inspected by local government officials before power can be restored.
  • LCEC repairs damage to the electric grid facilities and electric meters. Customers are responsible for repairs to the meter box, including pipes and wires coming into and out of the box as well as the house.
  • If your home or business has structural damage or water intrusion, turn off your electricity at the breaker panel.
  • Visit lcec.net for restoration updates and more.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

