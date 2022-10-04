ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Some businesses on New Smyrna Beach’s Flagler Avenue see more water damage than others

By Brenno Carillo, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
As rain from Tropical Storm Ian poured down in New Smyrna Beach, the waters rushed in and flooded the iconic Flagler Avenue.

It was a scary scene, and some businesses took on more damage than others.

Ken Revell, an employee at the Ocean Breeze Tiki Bar and Grill on Flagler Avenue, which is one block from the beach, was cleaning the restaurant’s outside patio on Monday and said there was “a lot of water” outside the restaurant during the storm.

Tropical Storm Ian aftermath:Hundreds of flood victims take refuge at American Red Cross shelter at Ocean Center

Upcoming forecast:NHC keeping eye on 2 tropical waves in Atlantic showing potential for development

Hurricane Ian flooded my house:What do I need to do now?

Revell lives near the restaurant and said he was without power for three days.

“There was a time that it got a little bit scary,” Revell said. “I’ve been through all the hurricanes, but the thing about this one is that it just lasted a long time.”

A nearby motel, however, did not suffer as much damage as other businesses. The Seahorse Inn only had one blown-out window, which the owner, Terry Stephens, was getting fixed on Monday morning.

“Nothing major,” Stephens said. “This building was built in 1956, and it has been through 15 hurricanes.”

Stephens said he put a new roof on last year, which he thinks might have helped, as well as the fact that the structure is more elevated than the others around it.

Don Taylor, a Seahorse Inn employee, also described how the motel was not nearly as affected as surrounding businesses.

“Everybody else on this (part of the) street flooded,” Taylor said. “It was like a river.”

