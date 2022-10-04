ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas beach named one of the best beaches in the nation

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the beach, most likely you think of California, Florida, or any other coastal town, but did you know that Texas is home to a few beaches of its own?

TripAdvisor.com has released its list of the best beaches in America and one Texas beach ranked 20th in the nation. Not bad if you ask us. This beach is none other than Port Aransas Beach.

This is what officials with TripAdvisor had to say about this Texas destination.

“The surf was great and loved the fact that you could drive on the beach. We enjoyed a campfire one evening and played some guitar under the full moon.”

According to TripAdvisor.com, Port Aransas offers 20 hotels, 4 bed and breakfasts/inns, and 3,424 vacation rentals. So, that seems like more than enough space to make a trip down to the coast.

The top 10 best beaches in the country, according to TripAdvisor.com, are as follows:

  1. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area
  2. Siesta Beach
  3. Poipu Beach Park
  4. Moonstone Beach
  5. Kailua Beach Park
  6. Driftwood Beach
  7. Ruby Beach
  8. Cannon Beach
  9. La Jolla Cove
  10. Ho’okipa Beach Park

For the full report, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BabbaaYaggaa
2d ago

I love Port A. But I’ve also been to California, the east coast, and Hawaii. There’s no way that ANY Texas beaches should be on this list.

Tina Shipp
1d ago

Port Aransas wonderful especially in October & November when weather is beautiful & few tourist.A good chance to get to know the locals&the in&outs of Salt Life.The real charm of the Port A can especially be seen during the off season as it is all about the ocean&mother nature&the oneness of it all.

Jim Stengel
1d ago

Do not overlook S. Padre Island on the Texas Rivera." A personal favorite.

