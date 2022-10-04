Texas beach named one of the best beaches in the nation

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the beach, most likely you think of California, Florida, or any other coastal town, but did you know that Texas is home to a few beaches of its own?

TripAdvisor.com has released its list of the best beaches in America and one Texas beach ranked 20th in the nation. Not bad if you ask us. This beach is none other than Port Aransas Beach.

This is what officials with TripAdvisor had to say about this Texas destination.

“The surf was great and loved the fact that you could drive on the beach. We enjoyed a campfire one evening and played some guitar under the full moon.”

According to TripAdvisor.com, Port Aransas offers 20 hotels, 4 bed and breakfasts/inns, and 3,424 vacation rentals. So, that seems like more than enough space to make a trip down to the coast.

The top 10 best beaches in the country, according to TripAdvisor.com, are as follows:

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area Siesta Beach Poipu Beach Park Moonstone Beach Kailua Beach Park Driftwood Beach Ruby Beach Cannon Beach La Jolla Cove Ho’okipa Beach Park

For the full report, click here .

