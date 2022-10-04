Ed Sheeran making North Texas stop on his Mathematics Tour
DALLAS (KDAF) — Ed Sheeran is making North Texas his first stop on his 2023 Mathematics Tour!
The Grammy-winning singer will kick off the tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on May 6. If you are anxiously waiting to get your tickets, the wait is shorter than you think. Tickets go on sale Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m.
Fans can also expect to see performances from Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters during this tour.
This is the first time in almost five years that the singer will play at major stadiums in North America.
